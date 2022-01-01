Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY

4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Jalapeno Patty Melt$11.85
Route 66 patty, Swiss and American cheese, secret sauce, caramelized PBR onions, smoked jalapenos
More about Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
New State Burgers & Spirits image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New State Burgers & Spirits

1705 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.99
More about New State Burgers & Spirits
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt [P]$9.21
Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, All Beef Burger Patty served on Toasted Rye Bread. Comes with Fries & Fountain Drink.
Patty Melt$6.99
Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, All Beef Burger Patty served on Toasted Rye Bread.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Item pic

 

Café de L'Asie

100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Patty Melt$7.00
A Beef Bulgogi patty with cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms, kimchi, mayo, and gouchujang ketchup on garlic butter Texas Toast.
More about Café de L'Asie

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Collard Greens

Chicken Noodles

Avocado Rolls

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston