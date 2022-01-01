Patty melts in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve patty melts
Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC
|Smoked Jalapeno Patty Melt
|$11.85
Route 66 patty, Swiss and American cheese, secret sauce, caramelized PBR onions, smoked jalapenos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New State Burgers & Spirits
1705 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Patty Melt [P]
|$9.21
Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, All Beef Burger Patty served on Toasted Rye Bread. Comes with Fries & Fountain Drink.
|Patty Melt
|$6.99
Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, All Beef Burger Patty served on Toasted Rye Bread.