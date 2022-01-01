Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Shrimp Scampi
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Osteria - Nichols Hills
6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills
Avg 4.5
(331 reviews)
Pasta Special
$42.00
More about Osteria - Nichols Hills
Bad Nonna's
11 NE 6th st, okc
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$12.50
Spaghetti tossed in lemon garlic herb butter, capers, red onions, and shrimp
More about Bad Nonna's
