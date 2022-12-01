Main picView gallery

13 Coins Coffee House 558 Waterfront Way

No reviews yet

558 Waterfront Way

Vancouver, WA 98660

ESPRESSO & COFFEE

AMERICANO

$3.50+

CAFFE LATTE

$4.00+

CAFFE MACCHIATO

$2.75

CAFFE MOCHA

$4.25+

CAFFE WHITE MOCHA

$4.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.75+

CLASSIC COLD BREW

$4.25

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50+

ESPRESSO

$2.50

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

$3.00

MARBLED COLD BREW

$4.50

FRAPPES

ESPRESSO FRAPPE

$4.75+

VANILLA FRAPPE

$5.25+

MOCHA FRAPPE

$5.25+

CARAMEL FRAPPE

$5.25+

VANILLA CREAM FRAPPE

$4.75+

BERRIES & CREAM FRAPPE

$5.00+

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

NORTHWEST BERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

ACAI SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

COFFEELESS

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75+

STEAMER

$2.25+

TAO OF TEA

$2.25+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.25+

ITALIAN SODA

$3.75+

LOTUS

PINK

BLUE

RED

SKINNY RED

PINK (Copy)

Pastries

CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA BREAD

$2.99Out of stock

BLUEBERRY VANILLA BREAD

$2.99

BANANA WALNUT BREAD

$2.99

LEMON CITRUS BREAD

$2.99

LEMON POPPYSEAD BREAD

$2.99

MARBLE BREAD

$2.99

SOURCREAM WALNUT COFFEE CAKE

$3.49

WILDBERRY COFFEE CAKE

$3.49

LEMON COCONUT COFFEE CAKE

$3.49

CINNAMON APPLE COFFEE CAKE

$3.49

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BAR

$3.49

RASPBERYY OAT BAR

$3.49

LEMON OAT BAR

$3.49

ALL-NATURAL CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$3.49

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$5.99Out of stock

SPINACH & CHEESE CROISSANT

$5.99Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.99Out of stock

BLACKBERRY CROISSANT

$4.99Out of stock

BLUEBERRY CROISSANT

$4.99Out of stock

LEMON CROISSANT

$4.99Out of stock

CINNAMON PULL APART

$4.99Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.99Out of stock

OATMEAL RAISIN

$2.99Out of stock

MINI LOAF- CHOCOLATE

$2.00

MINI LOAF- PUMPKIN

$2.00

MINI LOAF- LEMON

$2.00

GINGERSNAP COOKIE

$1.50

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$1.50

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

$1.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

SCONE

$3.99

Grab & Go

HUMMUS VEGGIE TRAY

$6.99

PROTEIN TRAY

$5.99

MIXED BERRY PARFAIT

$5.49

FRUIT CUP

$4.99

PESTO CHICKEN CIABATTA

$8.99Out of stock

CAULIFLOWER WRAP

$5.99Out of stock

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT SANDWICH

$5.99Out of stock

TURKEY CHEDDAR COISSANT SANDWICH

$5.99Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

TURKEY PESTO WRAP

$7.99Out of stock

TIM'S ORIGINAL

$1.75

ALTOIDS PEPPERMINT

$3.50

ALTOIDS WINTERGREEN

$3.50

FERRERO ROCHE

$3.00

ALBANESE GUMMI BEARS

$5.25

CLIFF CHOCOLATE CHIP

$2.25

CLIFF CRUNCHY PEANUT

$2.25

CLIFF BROWNIE

$2.25

Drinks

Healeo Just Apple

$7.95

Healeo Liver Detox

$7.95

Healeo Simple Health

$7.95

Healeo Just Orange

$7.95

Healeo SHOT Detox

$3.49

Healeo SHOT Vitality

$3.49

Healeo SHOT Wellness

$3.49

Healeo SHOT Energy

$3.49

Healeo SHOT Restore

$3.49

Caffe Darte Fizz Coffee

$3.49

ACQUA PANNA

$3.00

PELLEGRINO

$3.00

LEMONATA PELELGRINO

$3.00

ARANCIATA PELLEGRINO

$3.00

Hot Breakfast Items

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffin

$3.49

Bacon and Cheddar Burrito

$4.99

Sausage and Pepperjack Burrito

$4.99

Retail

Jute Tote Bag

Jute Tote Bag

$24.95
Playing Cards

Playing Cards

$8.95
Camp Cup

Camp Cup

$24.95
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$34.95

Compania Bag

$13.95

Compania K-cups

$13.95

Meaning of Life Bag

$13.95

Meaning of Life K-cups

$13.95

Velletri Bag

$14.95

Velletri K-cups

$14.95

Decaf Drip Bag

$13.95

Decaf Drip K-cups

$13.95

Firenze Bag

$13.95

Toscana Bag

$13.95

Abruzzo Bag

$13.95

Parioli Bag

$13.95

Taormina Bag

$13.95

Holiday Blend

$14.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, lunch and treats!

Location

558 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA 98660

Directions

