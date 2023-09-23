Khai Vi - Appetizers

Appetizers - Khai Vi

Cha Gio - Egg Roll (2)

$6.95
Goi Cuon - Fresh Spring Rolls (2)

$6.95

Pork & Shrimp, Lettuce, Beansprout, Mint, & Rice Vermicelli Noodle

Goi Cuon BBQ - BBQ Spring Rolls (2)

$8.95
Canh Ga Chien - Crispy Fried Wings (6)

$10.95
Boneless Wings (6)

$8.95
Tom Hoa Tien - Rocket Shrimp (6)

$8.95
Dumpling Chien - Fried Dumpling (6)

$9.95
Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Crepes

$13.95
Calamari - Muc Chien Gion

$6.95

Pho - Beef Noodles Soup

Pho - Beef Noodle Soup

Pho Dac Biet - House Special

$14.95

Steak, Brisket. Flank, Tripe, Tendon, & Meatball

Pho Tai - Rare Eye Round

$13.95

Pho Tai Chin - Rare Eye Round and Brisket

$13.95

Pho Tai Nam - Rare Eye Round and Flank

$13.95

Pho Chin Nam - Beef Brisket and Flank

$13.95

Pho Tai Chin Nam - Rare Eye Round, Brisket, and Flank

$13.95

Pho Tai Bo Vien - Rare Eye Round and Beef Meatball

$13.95

Pho Tai Gan - Rare Eye Round and Tendon

$13.95

Other Pho Specialty

Pho - Other Specialty

Pho Ga - White Meat Chicken

$13.95

Pho Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken Pho

$14.95

Pho Thit Heo Nuong - Grilled Pork Pho

$14.95
Pho Hai San - Seafood

$14.95

Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Lemongrass Noodles Soup

Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Bun Bo Hue - Traditional Hue Style

$14.95
Bun Bo Hue Fusion

$14.95

Bun - Vermicelli Noodles Bowl

Bun Dac Biet - Special Combo Vermicelli

$17.95

Bun Thit Heo Nuong - Grilled Pork

$13.95

Bun Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken

$13.95
Bun Thit Heo Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Pork and Egg Roll

$15.95

Bun Ga Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Chicken and Egg Roll

$15.95

Bun Tom Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork & Shrimp

$15.95

Bun Tom Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$15.95

Bun Suong Bo Nuong - Grilled Beef Short-ribs

$16.95

Bun Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp

$16.95

Bun Tom Cha Gio - Grilled Shrimp & Eggroll

$16.95

Com - Rice Platter

Com Dac Biet - Special Combo Rice Platter

$18.95

Com Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

$13.95
Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Com Suon Nuong - Grilled Porkchop

$15.95
Com Suong Dai Han - Grilled Korean Beef Short-Rib

$16.95

Com Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp

$16.95

Mon Chay - Vegetarian Dishes

Tofu Nuong - Fried or Grilled Tofu

$6.95

Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian Spring Roll

$6.95

Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian Crepes

$13.95
Pho Chay - Vegetarian Pho

$13.95

Tofu, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrot, Radish, & Mushroom

Bun Tofu Nuong - Grilled or Fried Tofu Vermicelli

$13.95

Com Tofu Nuong - Grilled Tofu Rice Platter

$13.95

Drinks - Giai Khat

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Thai Tea

$5.95

Water Bottle

$1.00

Vietnamese Cafe

$5.95

Ice Tea

$1.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Smoothie and Milk-Tea - Sinh To & Tra Sua

Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$6.95

Mango Smoothie

$6.95

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.95

Milk-Tea Smoothie

$6.95

Lychee Smoothie

$6.95

Thai Tea Smoothie

$6.95

Milk-Tea

Taro Milk-Tea

$6.95

Mango Milk-Tea

$6.95

Passion Fruit Milk-Tea

$6.95

Strawberry Milk-Tea

$6.95

Milk-Tea

$6.95

Lychee Milk-Tea

$6.95

Fruit Tea - Tra Trai Cay

Fruit Tea

Mango

$6.95

Passion Fruit

$6.95

Strawberry

$6.95

Lychee

$6.95

Extra Option

Extra Meat

Extra Steak

$5.95

Extra Brisket

$5.95

Extra Flank

$5.95

Extra Tendon

$5.95

Extra Meatball

$5.95

Extra Tripe

$5.95

Extra Noodle

Pho Noodle

$1.95

Vermicelli Noodle

$1.95

Big Noodle

$1.95

Extra Rice

Extra Rice

$1.95

Extra Grill Option

Extra Grilled Pork (2)

$6.95

Extra Grilled Chicken (2)

$6.95

Extra Grilled Shrimp (4)

$6.95

Extra Grilled Pork Chop (1)

$6.95

Extra Short-Ribs (1)

$6.95

Extra Broth

Extra Beef Broth

$6.95

Extra Chicken Broth

$6.95

Extra Veggie Broth

$6.95

Extra Seafood Broth

$6.95

Extra Veggie

Extra Brocoli

$2.95

Extra Cauliflower

$2.95

Extra Carrot

$2.95

Extra Raddish

$2.95

Extra Tofu

$2.95

Extra Mushroom

$2.95