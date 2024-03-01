58 Degrees Restaurant & Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
58 Degrees & Holding Co. is a popular wine bar and restaurant in the heart of midtown Sacramento. Our wine list is comprised from high quality wines from around the world and an equal attention is given to food and wine pairing. Whether you are looking for a romantic setting, a place to unwind for happy hour, a lively hangout, or have a business meeting, we are here to serve.
Location
1217 18th St, Sacramento, CA 95811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1801 L street #50. Sacramento, CA 95811 - Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
4.4 • 1,376
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
1801 L street #70, Sacramento, CA 95811 - Okesutora
No Reviews
1801 L St, Suite 70 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant