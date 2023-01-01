Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aioli Bodega Espanola 1800 L ST

review star

No reviews yet

1800 L ST

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

TAPAS FRIAS

PAN Y AIOLI

$3.25

CALAMARES RELLENOS

$12.95

TARTAR

GRAFLAX

$15.95

TORTILLA TRES COLORES

$6.95

PA AMB TOMAQUET

$6.95

TOMAQUET CON JAMON

$12.95

PLATO QUESO

$15.95

CHARCUTERIE

$14.95

ACETUNAS

$4.00

JAMON REDONDO

$22.95

SOPA ENSELADA

SOPA DEL DIA

$9.00

ARUGULA Y BETABEL

$10.95

ENSALADA MEDI

$9.95

LECHUGAS MIXTAS

$12.95

ENSALADA DE CAQUI

$13.95

TAPAS CALIENTES

MEJILLIONES AIOLI

$21.95

MEJILLONES TOMATE

$21.95

PULPO GALLEGO

$16.95

GAMBAS AJILLO

$14.95

GAMBAS PARRILLA

$14.95

CAMERONES SAL DE MAR

$16.95

SALMON ALCAPARADO

$12.95

PINCHOS MORUNOS

$12.50

PECHUGA DE PATO

$17.95

CHORIZO AJOARRIERO

$12.95

PATATAS BRAVAS

$8.95

PORTOBELLO MODA

$12.95

LEGUMBRES PARILLA

$14.95

ALBONDIGAS

$12.95

Grilled Asperagus

$12.95

FIDELLOS

CANALONES FLORENTINA

$21.95

RAVIOLES CASEROS

$21.95

LASAGNA DE PATO

$21.95

PASTA AMATRICIANA

$18.95

PASTA AIOLI

$17.95

RACIONES

MENU DEL DIA

$22.00

PESCADO DEL DIA

$34.95

CHULETAS CORDERO

$34.95

PARILLADA MIXTA

$32.95

BISTECA COSTENA

$42.95

POLLO PAILLARD

$28.95

ZARZUELA MARISCOS

$36.95

CHULETON PANADERO

$28.95

ESCALOPINES PUERCO

$32.95

PUERCO DOS AMBOS

$32.95

PINCHOS PUERCO

$10.95

KIDS PASTA

$12.95

Casarecce

$20.95

PAELLAS

VALENCIANA

$42.00

PAELLA MARISCOS

$60.00

PAELLA HONGOS

$28.95

PAELLA VEGI

$26.95

BARCELONATTA

$60.00

VALENCIANA X3

$60.00

MARISCOSX3

$90.00

PAELLA HONGOS X3

$46.95

PAELLA VEGI X3

$38.95

BARCELONATTA X3

$90.00

CHULETAS ON TOP

$34.95

PARILLADA MIXTA ON TOP

$32.95

POSTRES

FLAN

$8.00

CREMA CATALANA

$8.00

PASTEL ALMENDRAS

$8.00

CHOCOLATE FRANCES

$8.00

ARROZ CON LECHE

$9.00

PASTEL CHOCOLATE

$9.00

LUNCH DESSERT

$4.50

SOPA DE CHOCOLATE

$9.00

Raspberry Delight

$9.00

LADOS

ADD CHICKEN

$12.00

ADD CHORIZO

$9.95

ADD SALMON

$12.95

ADD SHRIMP

$12.95

ADD TWO CHOPS

$16.95

PATATO GRATIN

$8.00

SAFFRON RICE

$7.00

SPINACH

$8.00

PISTO LEGUMBRES

$10.95

LAMB CHOP

$9.00

CHILI OIL

$3.50

AIOLI

$3.50

Cheese

$3.50

WINE BTG

G-SANTURNIA CRIANZA

$13.00

G-LAFKEN CABERNET

$15.00

G-LAFKEN PINO NOIR

$13.00

G-SIETE FINCAS

$12.00

G-ANDIS BARBERA

$13.00

G-MERAYO MENCIA

$12.00

G-BARBUNTINI

$13.00

G-CLAVIDOR

$13.00

G-THREFETHEN

$14.00

G-MERAYO GODELLO

$15.00

G-VINA REAL

$12.00

G-MERCAT

$10.00

G-SANGRIA

$8.50

PITCHER SANGRIA

$32.50

CORKAGE

$20.00

WINE BTG BOTTLES

BT-VINA SATURNIA

$52.00

BT-LAFKEN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$60.00

BT-LAFKEN PINO NOIR

$48.00

BT- SIETE FINCAS

$48.00

BT-ANDIS BARBERA

$52.00

BT-MENCIA

$48.00

BT-BARBUNTINI

$52.00

BT-CLAVIDOR

$52.00

BT-THREFETHEN

$60.00

BT-MERAYO GODELLO

$56.00

BT-VINA REAL

$48.00

BT-MERCAT

$40.00

VINOS BLANCOS

BT - IZADI

$48.00

MORRA O CONTO 21

$60.00

LANZAROTE

$65.00

CONTINO

$60.00

RIOJA

HACIENDA TERNERO CRIANZA 14

$52.00

BODEGAS MURIEL RES 15

$52.00

BERONIA RES 17

$54.00

SANTURNIA RES 15

$56.00

BODEGAS LAN RES 15

$58.00

MARQUES DE MURRIETA RES 16

$56.00

DEOBRIGA SELECCTION FAMILIAR 15

$58.00

BODEGAS LAN GRAN RES 10

$62.00

LANCIANO RES 12

$67.00

BODEGAS MURIEL GRAN RES 05

$72.00

VINA SATURNIA GRAN RES 08

$77.00

REMELLURI RES 11

$84.00

HACIENDA TERNERO RES 11

$84.00

GOMEZ CRUZADO RES 14

$84.00

OXER BESTEGIETA ARTILLERO 19

$120.00

VINA TONDONIA RES 07

$102.00

BODEGAS RODA I RES 12

$135.00

CASTILLO YGAY GRAN RES 09

$140.00

BODEGAS RODA I RES 16

$135.00

CONTINO RES 17

$135.00

VINA TONDONIA 10

$130.00

VINA ARDANZA

$85.00

RIBERA DEL DUERO

DEHESA LA GRANJA 13

$54.00

ALTOS DEL TERRAL CRIANZA 18'

$74.00

ALTOS DEL TERRAL "CUVEE JULIA"

$140.00

TINTO PESQUERA CRIANZA 14

$77.00

PESQUERA RES 12

$136.00

PAGO DE CAPELLANES "EL NOGAL" 14

$144.00

PAGO DE CAPELLANES CRANZA 15

$77.00

CATALUNYA

SCALA DEI PRIOR CRANZA 16

$58.00

B. VERNET CLOS BARTOLOME 16

$58.00

B.VERNET PRIMITURI DE BELMUNT 17

$102.00

ALVARO PALACIOS "FINCA DOFI" 15

$156.00

ALVARO PALACIOS "LAS TERRASES" 18

$82.00

ACUSTIC CELLER "BRAO" 18

$135.00

PEPE RAVENTOS 18

$68.00

TORRES MAS PLANA 12

$144.00

ESPANOLES

BODEGAS MONJE "HOLLERA" 12

$56.00

CIEN MONTANAS 13

$64.00

RASPAY 10

$58.00

M GRINON "SUMMA VARIETALES" 08

$74.00

MARQUES DE GRINON 14

$96.00

NUMANTHIA 12

$98.00

TERMES 14

$48.00

MARQUES DE GRINON "EMERITVS" 10

$222.00

PERINET

$76.00

ITALIANOS

LUIGI GIORDANO "CAVANNA" 19

$98.00

PIO CESARE 14

$132.00

TIERRABIANCA "CROCE" 16

$52.00

TENUTA IL GHISANO "GHISANO" 16

$58.00

FATTORIA DI BARBI 14

$62.00

CASTELLARE "I SODI DI NICCOLO"17

$166.00

ARNOLDO CAPRAI "COLLEPIANO" 16

$85.00

MARCHETTI " ROSSO DI SAN SILVERSTRI" 15

$45.00

GUISEPPE LONARDI "PRIVILEGIA 12

$65.00

CASA MATTE "FARO" 11

$72.00

VINOS DE FRANCE

CHANSON 17

$65.00

VINCENT GIRARDIN "LES SERPENTIERES" 17

$105.00

PHILLIPPE COLIN "LES CHENES" 15

$145.00

DOMAINE GENOT-BOULANGER 18

$120.00

HENRI REMOURSEAU 18

$180.00

BARROU-LYNCH "LES TIECEROLES" 18

$75.00

GILES SERVIN "SANT ARMETIU 18

$82.00

LIONEL FAUREY 14

$95.00

FAMILLE PERRIN "LES SINARDS" 19

$112.00

CHATEAU PUY-BLANQUET 15

$92.00

CHATEAU LA PEYRE 12

$98.00

CHATEAU PAVEIL DE LUZ 15

$128.00

CALIFORNIA

THREFETHEN 15

$75.00

GALERI LATRO 17

$85.00

GRIGICH HILLS 18

$85.00

FREEMARK ABBY 18

$135.00

FREEMARK ABBY "BOCHE" 16

$280.00

THE MASCOT 15

$265.00

STAGLIN FAMILY 14

$228.00

EPONYMOUSN 18

$75.00

BONTERA VINEYARDS "THE MCNABB" 17

$118.00

MAGGY HAWK WINERY "JOLIE" 19

$112.00

DUMOL "WESTER REACH" 19

$98.00

TERRE ROUGE "LES CORTES OEUST" 14

$52.00

C.G. DI AREI "AMALUR" 08

$65.00

HIBOU "ALDER SPRINGS VINEYARD 19

$68.00

HESS MAVERICK

$92.00

IMPETUOUS

$117.00

GALICIA

PENA DO LOBO 16

$58.00

SELICE VITICULTURES 16

$62.00

CESAR MARQUES "LAS FIRMAS" 18

$65.00

ALGUEIRA " RISCO" 16

$98.00

ALGUEIRA "SERRADELO" 15

$102.00

ALGUEIRA "FINCAS" 15

$125.00

BENQUERIDO 2020

$65.00

MALA BALA

$60.00

MECOSO

$60.00

NACIONALES

PENNE ASH 15

$98.00

WILLAKENZIE ESTATE 18

$112.00

VA PIANO "DUBRUL"10

$126.00

SUDAMERICA

CATENA "LA MARCHIGIANA" NATURALES 19

$52.00

EMILIANA COYAM 11

$62.00

EL ENEMIGO 16

$75.00

CATENA ALTA MALBEC

$102.00

SELECCION REDA

MILOS 15

$62.00

GRGIC 16

$75.00

D'ARENBERG DERELICT VINEYARD 16

$52.00

TOURNON BY MICHEL CHAPOUTIER 11

$78.00

GLENELLY "LADY MAY" 14

$85.00

STEIN 15

$82.00

MEYER-NAKEL "BLUE SLATE" 18

$156.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

BARCELONA SOUR

$12.00

BONATO SPRITZ

$12.00

CORPSE REVIVER #2

$12.00

DAIQUERI

$12.00

HONEY BADGER

$12.00

PALOMA

$12.00

PUERTAS AL INFIERNO

$14.00

PEAR FLOWER

$12.00

PAPER PLANE

$14.00

ROSY CHEEKS

$12.00

SMOKE IT UP

$14.00

SPANISH 75

$12.00

STEELBACH

$12.00

VIEUX CARRE

$13.00

my name is tere

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

STANDARDS A-G

AMARETTO SOUR

$14.00

2 AMARETTO 1 LEMON 1 EGG SERVED:ROCKS

BLACK RUSSIAN

$14.00

1-2/3 VODKA 2/3 COFFEE LIQUEUR SERVED:ROCKS

GIMLET

$14.00

2 GIN 1/2 LIME 1/2 SUGAR 1 LIME WEDGE SERVED: ROCKS

STANDARDS H-P

MARGARITA

$12.00

1-2/3 TEQUILA 1 COINTREAU 1 LIME 2 GR SALT

MANHATTAN

$12.00

1 2/3 RYE WHISKEY 2/3 RED VERMOUTH 1 DASH ANGOSTURA BITTERS 1 MARASCHINO CHERRY SERVED UP

NEGRONI

$12.00

1 GIN 1 RED VERMOUTH 1 CAMPARI 1 ORANGE PEEL SERVED: ROCKS

OLD FASHION

$12.00

1-1/2 RYE WHISKEY 2 DASHES ANGOSTURA BITTERS 1 DASH ORANGE BITTERS 1/3 WATER 1 ORANGE PEEL SERVED: ROCK

MOJITO

$12.00

1-1/2 WHITE RUM 1 LIME MINT 2TSP SUGAR 1-2/3 SODA SERVED:ROCKS

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$18.00

1/2 VODKA 1/2 TEQUILA 1/2 WHITE RUM 1/2 GIN 1/2 TRIPLE SEC 1/3 LEMON 1 SYRUP 1/3 CRANBERRY SERVED ROCKS

HOT TODDY

$14.00

1-1/2 WHISKEY 1TSP SUGAR 1/4 LEMON 3-1/3 WATER

IRISH COFFEE

$14.00

1-2/3 WHISKEY 4 COFFEE 1- 2/3 CREAM 1 TSP SUGAR

STANDARDS Q-Z

WHISKEY SOUR

$14.00

1-2/3 BOURBON 1/2 LEMON 2/3 SUGAR 1 EGG 1 DASH ANGOSTURA BITTERS SERVED UP

SCREWDRIVER

$14.00

1-2/3 VODKA 3-1/3 ORANGE JUICE ORANGE PEEL SERVED:ROCKS

VODKA

WELL VOKDA

$12.00

BELVEDERE

$14.00

BOYD & BLAIR

$13.00

GREY GOOSE

$15.00

KETTEL ONE

$13.00

STOLICHNAYA

$13.00

TAHOE BLUE

$12.00

TITOS

$13.00

GIN

BROKERS

$12.00

BARR HILL

$15.00

BCN

$13.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$14.00

CITADELLE

$13.00

HENDRICKS

$15.00

HARAHORN

$15.00

KI NO BI

$15.00

SHERINGHAM

$15.00

SILENT POOL

$15.00

TANQUERAY

$13.00

WHISKY

WELL BOURBON

$12.00

FOUR ROSES YELLOW

$12.00

FOUR ROSES SINGEL BARREL

$18.00

OLD FORESTER 1910

$15.00

BELLE MEADE

$14.00

AZIZ MAKERS

$15.00

JACK DANIELS BONDED

$12.00

BOOKERS

$16.00

SPIRIT WORKS

$13.00

OLD BARDSTOWN (Copy)

$14.00

BLANTONS

$25.00

WELL RYE

$12.00

WILLETT 4Y RYE

$18.00

OLD OVERHOLT

$12.00

BULLEIT 95 RYE

$13.00

SAZERAC RYE

$13.00

KNOBB CREEK RYE

$14.00

WHISTLE PIG 10

$15.00

WHISTLE PIG 12

$22.00

WELL SCOTCH

$12.00

DEWARS WHITE LABEL

$12.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$13.00

JAMESON

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$15.00

BUCHANAS DELUX 12

$15.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$14.00

LAGAVULIN 16

$22.00

THE MACALLAN 12

$18.00

GLENMORANGIE 10

$16.00

GLENMORANGIE 12

$18.00

DALMORE 12

$15.00

CRAIGELLACHIE 13

$18.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$44.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12

$14.00

HIBIKI JAPANESE

$25.00

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$12.00

WELL MEZCAL

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$18.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$16.00

DON JULIO 1942

$45.00

DON FULANO BLANCO

$13.00

EXCELLIA BLANCO

$14.00

EXCELLIA ANEJO

$16.00

EL RECUERDO MEZCAL

$14.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$15.00

MESTIZA NEGRA

$12.00

PUEBLO VIEJO

$12.00

SIETE LENGUAS

$15.00

CASAHUIN

$14.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$12.00

DIPLOMATICO

$13.00

HAMPDEN

$17.00

PLANTATION 3 STAR

$12.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$14.00

RON ABUELO

$14.00

SAILOR JERRY

$13.00

ZAYA

$15.00

BRANDY

LEPANTO P.X

$15.00

SLIVOVITZ

$15.00

CARDINAL MENDOZA

$15.00

BAS ARMAGNAC

$14.00

VECCHIA ROMAGNA

$15.00

HENNESSY

$15.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

$14.00

LIQUORES

BAILEYS

$12.00

MR. BLACK

$12.00

HEERING

$12.00

GINGER LIQEUR

$12.00

MARACHINO

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER

$15.00

COINTREAU

$14.00

CREME DE VIOLETTE

$18.00

ABRICOT DU ROUSILLON

$12.00

CREME DE CASIS

$12.00

PECHE DE VIGNE

$12.00

WILD ROOTS PEAR

$12.00

AMARETTO

$12.00

BONATO

$13.00

APEROL

$12.00

CAMPARI

$12.00

SUZE

$12.00

CHARTREUSE

$12.00

CASIS DE DIJON

$12.00

ST GERMAINE

$12.00

AMARO NONINO

$14.00

IL MERLOT DI NONINO

$15.00

DOM 1510 BENEDICTINE

$15.00

CYNAR 70

$15.00

MONTENEGRO

$15.00

DO FERREIRO

$13.00

KUBLER SWISS ABSINTHE

$14.00

LICORE STREGA

$13.00

LA FEE ABSITHE

$13.00

LAPOSTOLLE PISCO

$15.00

CREME DE CACAO

$12.00

LUXARDO LIQEUR

$12.00

ORGEAT

$12.00

Chartreuse

$15.00

PORTS / SHERRY

HIDALGO FINO SECO

$15.00

BARBADILLO SHERRY PX

$13.00

SAN EMILIO SHERRY PX

$13.00

MOSCATEL EMELIN SHERRY

$13.00

SANDEMAN 20 YEAR TAWNY

$17.50

DOW'S 10 YEAR TAWNY

$13.50

COCKBURNS 10 YEAR TAWNY

$13.50

COCKBURNS RUBY

$13.50

GEORGE WASHINGTON MAIDERA

$15.00

RAINWATER MAIDERA

$14.00

BEER

BAVIK SUPER PILS

$6.00

DOGGY STYLE PALE

$6.00

ESTRELLA GALICIA

$6.00

SNAKE DOG IPA

$7.00

ST. BERNARDUS WIT

$6.00

NITTY'S CRY DRY

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET

$3.00

7UP

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

CRANBERRY

$4.00

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

ROY RODGERS

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

SPARKLING LEMONADE

$3.50

TONIC

$3.00

LRG SPARKLING

$5.50

GLASS SPARKLING

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

CLUB

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

COFFEE

HOT TEA

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

LATTE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

ESSPRESSO

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Andalucian Spanish Cuisine in the Heart of Midtown Sacramento

Location

1800 L ST, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,376
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St, Suite 50 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Chef's Dinner - at Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Golden Road - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1830 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston