Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento

Motley Brü 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 6.6% ABV - While its name leaves a lot to the imagination, mostly because it sounds like a top secret operating room inside of Area 51, Bru-1 hops smell infinitely better than their code name suggests. Brewed to be a hazy that is equal parts juicy as it is light and smashable, Motley Brü throws all of that pesky specialty malt off to the side, chops up a line of flaked oats, snorts it, lights its hotel mattress on fire, and then wafts freely its unrelentingly charismatic notes of freshly sliced pineapple, lemon flavored italian ice, peach, green apple flesh, apricot, and tropical melon. Every year we are inundated with new hop varieties, most of which never make it past the opening act, but Bru-1 has shown it has all the chops to be huge in the world of IPA and we're beyond pumped every time we get to brew with it