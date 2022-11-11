Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento

review star

No reviews yet

1805 Capitol Avenue

Sacramento, CA 95811

Popular Items

Pulp 16oz Can
Salted Raspberry 16oz Can

APPS

Oven-Baked Wings

Oven-Baked Wings

$14.00

Honey calabrian sauce. Please allow 10 min to bake

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

Pepitas, smoked salt, extra virgin olive oil, pizza bread

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Lemon, parmesan, chili flakes, smoked salt, easy sauce

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Furikake, lemon, smoked salt, miso aioli.

Hot Pretzel

$8.00

SALADS

Fieldwork Caesar

Fieldwork Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, house croutons, radish, soft egg, caesar dressing

Chopped Kale

Chopped Kale

$12.00

Apple, radish, cotija cheese, pepitas, balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette

PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Delivery Boy

Delivery Boy

$20.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, castelveltrano olives, roasted jalapeños, onion, mozzarella

Walk In The Park

Walk In The Park

$21.00

shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic

Fun Guy

Fun Guy

$21.00

porcini cream, mushroom, onion, goat cheese, mozzarella, pecorino

Bare Knuckle

Bare Knuckle

$22.00

Tater tots, bacon, garlic purée, onions, smoked cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle aioli

Hot & Bothered

Hot & Bothered

$23.00

house sausage, shishito peppers, marinated red peppers, garlic purée, ricotta

Hail Mary

Hail Mary

$20.00

beer braised chicken, caramelized onion,cotija, mozzarella, garlic purée, calabrian chili, honey

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$15.00
Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$18.00

Kids Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni

$10.00

LIGHT

High & Fine 16oz Can

High & Fine 16oz Can

$4.00

Westcoast Lager / 4.2% ABV - Notes of passion fruit, yuzu juice, white grapefruit, honeydew, sauv blanc grape, and smashed blueberries.

Place & Time 16oz Can

Place & Time 16oz Can

$4.00

Czech Pilsner / 4.7% ABV - Notes of softly toasted biscuit crackers, light cereal grains, mild hop-induced spice and floral characters, with a super dry finish that carries hints of fresh cut grass.

Hills & Valleys 16oz Can

Hills & Valleys 16oz Can

$4.00

American Pilsner / 5.0% ABV - Crisp, clean, and crackery with complex classic lager notes and aromas of peony petals, toasted crackers, fresh hay, and white peach skins.

Pioneers & Pirate Ships 16oz Can

Pioneers & Pirate Ships 16oz Can

$4.00

Czech Dark Lager / 6.0% ABV - Notes of candied almonds, cocoa-dusted caramels, chocolate stroopwafels, over-priced artisanal toast, and a delicate floral and grassy bouquet.

SOUR

Salted Raspberry 16oz Can

Salted Raspberry 16oz Can

$6.00

Gose / 4.8% ABV - Notes of fresh sourdough bread, sea salt, lemon peel, and fresh raspberries.

Aloha Vibes 16oz Can

Aloha Vibes 16oz Can

$6.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 7.0% ABV - Tart, refreshing, and fruity Kettle Sour Ale packed with tropical fruit, hibiscus, and coconut [contains: Passionfruit, Pineapples, Tangerines, Limes, Coconut, Hibiscus]

BELGIAN

Olyvia 16oz Can

Olyvia 16oz Can

$4.50

Belgian Pale Ale / 5.8% ABV - Our take on a true classic, Olyvia is simple but void of any cut corners. Its ingredient list is simple; the best Pale Ale malt Belgium has to offer, a light dusting of two of the most classic European noble hops ever, and our favorite Trappist yeast to produce notes of pear, apple, banana, cherry, plum, lemon, and hints of pepper and biscuit. While often playing second fiddle to the more popular Belgian Golden Strong Pale Ales, the simple Belgian Pale Ale is maybe one of the greatest styles of beer in history; popping off all of the same esters and flavors that Belgium made famous but more sessionable.

WESTCOAST

Single-Fin Mentality 16oz Can

Single-Fin Mentality 16oz Can

$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.6% ABV - When life gives you lemons you make lemonade, and then when life gives you Nelson you make a single-hop IPA. It's hard not to fall head over heels for the Nelson we selected this year; it's everything one could want from Nelson with its potent aromas of funky and fresh passionfruit, sauvignon blanc grapes, key lime zest, sweet apricots, hints of pineapple, juicy pear, and an overwhelming diesel character that is so much better than it sounds on paper. There will always be newer and flashier hops that will show up on the market, compared to many Nelson is already an old soul built for speed, but while they're all out hot-dogging Nelson will be in the brewhouse laying the glass on extra thick.

NORTHEAST

Motley Brü 16oz Can

Motley Brü 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 6.6% ABV - While its name leaves a lot to the imagination, mostly because it sounds like a top secret operating room inside of Area 51, Bru-1 hops smell infinitely better than their code name suggests. Brewed to be a hazy that is equal parts juicy as it is light and smashable, Motley Brü throws all of that pesky specialty malt off to the side, chops up a line of flaked oats, snorts it, lights its hotel mattress on fire, and then wafts freely its unrelentingly charismatic notes of freshly sliced pineapple, lemon flavored italian ice, peach, green apple flesh, apricot, and tropical melon. Every year we are inundated with new hop varieties, most of which never make it past the opening act, but Bru-1 has shown it has all the chops to be huge in the world of IPA and we're beyond pumped every time we get to brew with it

Pulp 16oz Can

Pulp 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 6.9% ABV - Juicy IPA with a lean and simple malt profile, medium body and all Citra hops to make it the orange juice of beers [hops: Citra]

Space Maze 16oz Can

Space Maze 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 7.0% ABV - Notes of strawberry astronaut ice cream, passionfruit curd, fresh smashed raspberries, riesling grapes, sugared grapefruit wedges, mango puree, lime zest, papaya, and the stickiest of the ickiest weed. [hops: Strata]

Destination Unknown 16oz Can

Destination Unknown 16oz Can

$5.50

Double IPA / 8.0% ABV - Easy drinking juice bomb that is loaded with notes of passionfruit, ripe melon, grapefruit, sauv blanc grapes, and blueberries. [hops: Mosaic]

LIGHT

Rice & Easy 32oz Crowler

Rice & Easy 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Japanese Rice Lager / 4.5% ABV - Notes of sushi rice seasoned with citrus blossom and tangerine zest.

Pioneers & Pirate Ships 32oz Crowler

Pioneers & Pirate Ships 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Czech Dark Lager / 6.0% ABV - Notes of candied almonds, cocoa-dusted caramels, chocolate stroopwafels, over-priced artisanal toast, and a delicate floral and grassy bouquet.

SOUR

Mixed Berry Parfait 32oz Crowler

Mixed Berry Parfait 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Fruited Sour Ale / 6.4% ABV - Fieldwork Parfaits are a series of tart beers where we take a big and creamy base of oats and milk sugar, then sour them in our kettle until they are bright, acidic, and effervescent. We then ferment and condition the beer on heaps of pureed or whole fruit until the beer is almost opaque with color looking almost like a melted crayon. A small vanilla addition plays with the lactose to create a whipped cream-like flavor profile and mouthfeel that is just big enough to compliment the fruit without overpowering or taking away from the real star of the pour. With Mixed Berry Parfait we have what we think tastes like a summer berry trifle. [contains: Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana]

BELGIAN

Evie 32oz Crowler

Evie 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Table Beer / 4.0% ABV - Notes of almond flour biscuits, raisin bread toast, dried wild flowers, orange peel, grapefruit zest, dandelion blossoms, and a subtle rustic earthiness.

Annette 32oz Crowler

Annette 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Farmhouse Ale / 6.0% ABV - Undisputed favorite of the brew team; Crisp and complex with a dry finish and delicate notes of grapefruit blossom, lavender, lemon honey, and springtime wildflowers.

Abigail 32oz Crowler

Abigail 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Abbey Ale / 7.0% ABV - Plum and raisin notes are at the forefront. Much of the Belgian candi sugar has been fermented resulting in English toffee and melted caramel flavors. The finish is slightly malty yet dry.

WESTCOAST

Canopy 32oz Crowler

Canopy 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.2% ABV - Balanced and juicy take on the classic Pale Ale with notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries centers, grapes and berries. [hops: Mosaic, Belma]

Semester at Sea 32oz Crowler

Semester at Sea 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Notes of passionfruit, pineapple, pine resin, wild flowers, casaba melon, and white nectarine.

Chisel 32oz Crowler

Chisel 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Clear but juicy with a low and balanced bitterness, with hop aromas of orange marmalade, white grapefruit, and mango [hops: Citra, El Dorado]

Pulp Free 32oz Crowler

Pulp Free 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]

NORTHEAST

Imaginator 32oz Crowler

Imaginator 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of super ripe passion fruit, the cattiest of Riesling grapes, papaya nectar, guava juice, bright gooseberries, white peaches, lychee gummies [hops: Nelson]

DARK

Nighttime Creatures 32oz Crowler

Nighttime Creatures 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Pumpkin Milk Stout / 5.0% ABV - Notes of chocolate covered pumpkin pie, whipped cream, medium roast coffee, oreo cookie crumbles, and vanilla bean ice cream. [contains: Pumpkin, Chocolate, Vanilla, Milk Sugar, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Nutmeg]

Shtickless 32oz Crowler

Shtickless 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Plain Ol' Stout / 6.3% ABV - Classic Stout with a heavy body and notes of toffee, dark chocolate, coffee, cedar, oak, and bready malts.

Fieldwork's Sacramento Taproom is located in The Handle District, "a vibrant and eclectic mix of some of Midtown's most popular establishments". Visitors to our Sacramento Taproom can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers.

1805 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95811

