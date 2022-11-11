Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fieldwork's Sacramento Taproom is located in The Handle District, "a vibrant and eclectic mix of some of Midtown's most popular establishments". Visitors to our Sacramento Taproom can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers.
Location
1805 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant