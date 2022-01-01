The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Cozy bi-level eatery & bar with pub-style New American bites & a variety of scotches & beers. Late night menu available until 1:30am every night.
Location
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurant
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
No Reviews
1815 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge