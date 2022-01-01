  • Home
  • Cambridge
  • The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

No reviews yet

1755 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge, MA 02140

Popular Items

8OZ. GRASS-FED BURGER
BISON BOLOGNESE
FAROE ISLAND SALMON

ENTREE SPECIALS

SLOW ROASTED PORK SHOULDER

$26.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Sweet Potato Mash, Pan Sauce, Fresh Arugula, Pecorino

DESSERT SPECIAL

BANANA BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

Warm Banana Bread Pudding, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

GRILLED PIZZA OF THE DAY

GRILLED PIZZA OF THE DAY

$15.00

Ground Beef, Lamb, Caramelized Onion, Marinara, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction  

SMALL PLATES

BACON DEVILED EGGS

$5.00

Smoked Bacon Deviled Eggs, Blue Cheese, Candied Jalapeño, Chili Oil

BACON CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLL

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Roll, Special Sauce

CHEESE FRITTERS

$10.00

Roasted Jalapeño & Pimento Cheese Fritters, Green Tomato Jam

WICKED TWISTED BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$5.00

Wicked Twisted Bavarian Pretzel, Roasted Pepper Cheddar Beer Fondue

CHICKEN JALAPENO DUMPLINGS

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Jalapeno & Scallion Dumplings, Thai Sriracha Chili Sauce

APPETIZERS

STEAMED PEI MUSSELS

$16.00

Steamed PEI Mussels, White Wine Saffron Broth, Onions, Tomatoes, Grilled Garlic Ciabatta

CHARRED CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Charred Caesar Salad, Croutons, White Anchovies

CAPRESE SALAD

$16.00

Caprese Salad, Local Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Pepitas, Arugula, Aged Balsamic

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

Chicken Wings, House-made Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese

LAMB MEATBALLS

$16.00

Spicy Braised Lamb Meatballs, Creamy Goat Cheese Polenta, Marinara

ENTREES

GRILLED CHEESE AND BISQUE

$13.00

Spicy Tomato Bisque and Grilled Cheese Panini

8OZ. GRASS-FED BURGER

$18.00

8 oz. Grass-Fed Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles, Hand-Cut Fries

GRILLED ORGANIC CHICKEN BLT

$18.00

Grilled Organic Chicken BLT, Aged Vermont Cheddar, Basil Aioli, Grilled Ciabatta, Hand-Cut Fries

CUBAN PANINI

$18.00

Cuban Panini, Slow Braised Pork, Smoked Honey Ham, House Pickles, Swiss, Mustard, Hand-Cut Fries

HOUSE-MADE CHIVE GNOCCHI

$23.00

House-made Chive Gnocchi, Local Wild Mushrooms, Braised Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Truffle Jus

BISON BOLOGNESE

$25.00

Bison Bolognese, Hand-made Linguine, Pecorino Romano, Aged Balsamic

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$28.00

Pan Roasted Faroe Island Salmon, Mushroom & Spinach Risotto, Lemon Vinaigrette

PAN-ROASTED COD

$28.00

Pan Roasted Cod, Potato Scallion Pancake, Shallot Cream Sauce

8OZ GRASS-FED PRIME FLAT-IRON STEAK FRITES

$29.00

8oz Grass-Fed Prime Flat-Iron Steak Frites, Watercress, Madeira Pan Jus

KID'S CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Kid’s Grilled Cheese, Hand-Cut Fries

KID'S ORGANIC CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

Kid’s Organic Chicken Fingers, Hand-Cut Fries

KID'S PASTA

$12.00

Kid’s Pasta (Red Sauce or Cheese & Butter)

SIDES

RISOTTO SIDE

$9.00

Mushroom & Spinach Risotto, Pecorino, Truffle Oil

HAND-CUT CAJUN-SEASONED FRIES

$7.00

HAND-CUT FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

HAND-CUT TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries, Roasted Garlic Mayo

ORGANIC LOCAL GREENS

$9.00

Organic Local Greens, Cranberries, Toasted Pepitas, Maple-Cider Vinaigrette

PAN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$8.00

Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Capers

SHREDDED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

Shredded Brussels Sprouts

DESSERT

VANILLA PANNA COTTA

$10.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta, Mixed Berry Compote

WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$10.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

SIDE OF ICE CREAM

$3.00

T-SHIRTS

ABBEY "HOME TEAM" SHIRT

ABBEY "HOME TEAM" SHIRT

$25.00+
ABBEY PRIDE SHIRT

ABBEY PRIDE SHIRT

$25.00+

ALL PROFITS GO TO THE TREVOR PROJECT!

THE ABBEY SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT (BLACK/GREY)

THE ABBEY SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT (BLACK/GREY)

$30.00+

Abbey logo on left chest, Hound logo on back. American Apparel. Super soft tri-blend!

GREY ABBEY (XXL ONLY) T-SHIRT

GREY ABBEY (XXL ONLY) T-SHIRT

$20.00

Abbey logo on center chest, 100% Cotton. XXL only.

HOODIES

Super comfy zip front, drawstring, American Apparel Flex Fleece. Abbey logo on left chest, Abbey hound logo on back.
THE ABBEY HOODIE (BLACK)

THE ABBEY HOODIE (BLACK)

$52.00+Out of stock

Super comfy zip front, drawstring, American Apparel Flex Fleece. Abbey logo on left chest, Abbey hound logo on back.

HEADWEAR

THE ABBEY STRIPED TOSSLE CAP

THE ABBEY STRIPED TOSSLE CAP

$20.00

Super comfy. Made in the USA. One Size Fits Most.

HOUSE COCKTAILS

SEASONAL SANGRIA

$12.00

Red Wine, Spirits, Fruit, Love

BUBBLE STANDARD

$12.00

Vodka, Apple Cider, Pear, Thyme, Prosecco

PURPLE HAZE

$12.00

Roasted Beet-Infused Vodka, Lemon, Ginger Beer

ROSEMARY’S BABY

$12.00

Gin, Rosemary, Lemon, Soda

TURM DOWN FOR WHAT

$12.00

Spiced Rum, Carrot, Turmeric, Orange, Ginger Beer

CHAI SO SERIOUS?

$12.00

Tequila, Chai-Pomegranate Agave, Lime

CHAR WARS: THE NEGRONI STRIKES BACK

$12.00

Mezcal, Charred Rosemary-Infused Campari, Burnt Orange Rind-Infused Sweet Vermouth

CHERRY SEINFELD

$12.00

Bourbon, Cherry-Cranberry Molasses, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

ADVENTURE THYME

$12.00

Rye, Thyme, Pear, Lemon, Soda

VELVET REVOLVER

$12.00

Rotating Twist On The “Old Fashioned”

BEER

2 ROADS HEFEWEIZEN, 16OZ

$10.00

ATHLETIC RUN WILD (Non-Alc), 12OZ

$9.00

BELL'S BREWING PORTER

$8.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

CASTLE ISLAND CANDELPIN, 16OZ

$10.00

CASTLE ISLAND LAGER, 16OZ

$10.00

CASTLE ISLAND WHITE, 16OZ

$10.00

CHIMAY WHITE, 12OZ

$14.00

CITIZEN'S CIDER, UNIFIED PRESS, 16OZ

$10.00

DEVIL'S PURSE KOLSCH, 16OZ

$10.00

GLUTENBERG IPA (Gluten Free), 16OZ

$10.00

HI LIFE, 12OZ

$4.00

MAGNERS CIDER, 20OZ

$10.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.00

NAKED OX PALE ALE, 16OZ

$10.00

NARRAGANSETT LAGER, 16OZ

$4.00

NIGHT SHIFT NITE LITE LAGER, 16OZ

$9.00

NIGHT SHIFT LIME LITE LAGER, 16OZ

$9.00

NIGHTSHIFT HOOT SELTZER

$9.00

NOTCH PILS

$8.00

PACIFICO, 12OZ

$6.00

PBR, 16OZ

$4.00

STONEFACE IPA, 16OZ

$10.00

TECATE, 12OZ

$4.00

VON TRAPP PILSNER

$8.00

ZERO GRAVITY MADONNA, 16OZ

$10.00

DOGFISHEAD SEAQUENCH SOUR, 12OZ

$8.00

CITIZEN, HABISCUS LIME ROSE SELTZER, 16OZ

$10.00

BEAK & SKIFF 1911 RASPBERRY CIDER 16OZ

$10.00

CARLSON OAK HILL BLEND CIDER 16OZ

$10.00

DOWNEAST CIDER HOUSE SEASONAL 12OZ

$9.00

SOUTHERN TIER PUMPKING ALE 12OZ

$10.00

STONEFACE PORTER 16OZ

$10.00

ZERO GRAVITY PISOLINO, 160Z

$10.00

SLOOP PIXIE

$10.00

SLOOP SIMCOE + MOTUEKA

$10.00

JACK'S ABBY RADLER

$10.00

JACK’S ABBY OCTOBERFEST 16oz

$10.00

COLLECTIVE ARTS MIMOSA SOUR 12OZ

$8.00

14th STAR RASPBERRY WEISS SOUR 16OZ

$10.00

WINE

CABERNET (BOTTLE)

$42.00

CABERNET, ROCK AND VINE, NAPA, CA, 2018:A very complex Cab Sauv for this price range...plenty of black/ripe fruits on the palate with well integrated vanilla and smoky tobacco from the oak...it ticks every box a Napa Cab should

COTES DU RHONE (BOTTLE)

$40.00

COTES DU RHONE, BROTTE ESPRIT, FRANCE 2019. Ruby colored bold wine with earthy tones. Red fruit in the palate with slight acidic, slight pepper taste.

DOURO BLEND (BOTTLE)

$38.00

DOURO, ALMA GRANDE RESERVA, PORTUGAL, 2017: Médium-full body, some floral notes but also a lot of fruit, soft tanins, médium-long finish. A great wine

MALBEC (BOTTLE)

$40.00

MALBEC, TILIA, ARGENTINA, 2020:Fresh blueberry, blackberry, pine-needle and crushed-stone aromas. It’s medium-bodied with sleek tannins and a smooth, rounded finish.

MONTEPULCIANO (BOTTLE)

$42.00

MONTEPULCIANO D’ABRUZZO, CASTORANI, ITALY 2017: It makes a terrific all-purpose red, a wine showing plenty of dark plum and black cherry fruit with accents of chocolate and herb that's fun to drink solo and goes with all kinds of food

PINOT NOIR (BOTTLE)

$42.00

PINOT NOIR, HERON, CA 2020: Roasted fruit and wood-char aromas lead to similarly woody, toasted flavors in this full-bodied, moderately tannic, bold and peppery wine

SYRAH (BOTTLE)

$38.00

SYRAH, WILLIAM CLARK, WA 2019: Silky, with aromas of blackberry and violet. The palate is fruit-forward with ?avors of cherry and peppery hints. The ?nish is well-structured and long.

TEMPRANILLO (BOTTLE)

$38.00

TEMPRANILLO RIOJA, LOPEZ DE HARO, SPAIN 2016: Plum aromas veer toward the dark end of the aromatic spectrum. A racy palate is both plump and bolstered by acidity. Berry and plum flavors are punchy and slightly earthy and leafy in a classic Rioja way

ALBARINO (BOTTLE)

$38.00

ALBARINO, KENTIA, SPAIN 2020:Pale, green-tinged yellow. Lively orange, pear and floral scents are complemented by a hint of quinine. Shows fine clarity and nervy cut to juicy citrus and orchard fruit flavors that deepen on the back half. Lingers with bright, minerally persistence, leaving honeysuckle and orange zest notes behind.

PROSECCO (BOTTLE)

$38.00

PROSECCO, FASCINO, ITALY (ORGANIC): A dry frizzante, with light citrus flavors, and a pleasant creamy wave of light bubbles.

CHARDONNAY (BOTTLE)

$40.00

CHARDONNAY, BENZINGER, SONOMA, CA 2020:This vibrant and well-developed wine, sourced from Sonoma County, is bursting with mouthwatering fruit and lively acid. Flavors of lemon, apple, pear and apricot pop and engage the palate while subtle, creamy hints of butter and meringue pamper the palate, providing a luscious finish, leaving you refreshed and wanting more

NIC FEUILLATE SPLIT

$15.00

CHAMPAGNE BRUT, NICOLAS FEUILLATE, FRANCE (1/4 BTL): Light golden color and aromas of fresh pear. A charming wine with moderate but firm bubbles and expressive pear and apricot notes. Crisp, tangy, and lively; balanced, juicy, and long.

PINOT GRIGIO (BOTTLE)

$38.00

PINOT GRIGIO, CAPOSALDO, ITALY 2021:Features a dry, crisp, vibrant texture and delicate aromas of white fruit, flowers and almonds

ROSE (BOTTLE)

$40.00

ROSÉ, VIGNOBLES FRANCOIS RAVEL, FRANCE, 2021: Bright fruit and tangy acidity are hallmarks of this crisply textured wine. Freshness and acidity make the wine ready to drink.

SAUV BLANC (BOTTLE)

$38.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, PONGA, NEW ZEALAND 2021:Offering a bit more character than many others in this category, this aromatic SB wafts grapefruit, lychee, peach and green bell peppers, sliced through on the palate with razor-sharp acidity

SPARKLING ROSE SPLIT

$11.00

SPARKLING ROSÉ, MARTINI & ROSSI, ITALY (1/4 BTL)

SMALL PLATES AND APPETIZERS (GLUTEN FREE)

BACON DEVILED EGGS (GF)

$5.00

BACON DEVILED EGGS, BLUE CHEESE, CANDIED JALAPENO, CHILI OIL

STEAMED PEI MUSSELS (GF)

$14.00

STEAMED PEI MUSSELS, WHITE WINE SAFFRON BROTH, ONIONS, TOMATOES

SPICY TOMATO BISQUE (GF)

$8.00

PECORINO CHEESE

CHARRED CAESAR SALAD (GF)

$13.00

CHARRED CAESAR SALAD, WHITE ANCHOVIES

CAPRESE SALAD (GF)

$16.00

Caprese Salad, Local Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Pepitas, Arugula, Aged Balsamic

ENTREES (GLUTEN FREE)

8 OZ. GRASS-FED BURGER (NO BUN)

$16.00

8 OZ. GRASS-FED BURGER (NO BUN) LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MIXED GREENS

GRILLED ORGANIC CHICKEN BLT (GF)

$15.00

GRILLED ORGANIC CHICKEN BLT (NO BREAD), AGED VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE, BASIL AIOLI, MIXED GREENS

GLUTEN FREE PENNE PASTA (GF)

$20.00

GLUTEN FREE PENNE PASTA, SAUTEED WILD MUSHROOMS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BRAISED SPINACH, TRUFFLE PAN JUS

BISON BOLOGNESE (GF)

$23.00

BISON BOLOGNESE, PECORINO CHEESE, AGED BALSAMIC, GLUTEN FREE PENNE

FAROE ISLAND SALMON (GF)

$28.00

PAN ROASTED FAROE ISLAND SALMON, MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

PAN ROASTED COD (GF)

$28.00

PAN ROASTED COD, POTATO SCALLION PANCAKE, SHALLOTS CREAM SAUCE

GRILLED 8OZ PRIME FLAT IRON STEAK (GF)

$28.00

GRILLED 8OZ PRIME FLAT IRON STEAK, WATERCRESS, PAN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, CAPERS

SIDES (GLUTEN FREE)

SHREDDED BRUSSELS SPROUTS (GF)

$8.00

PAN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, CAPERS (GF)

$8.00

RISOTTO SIDE (GF)

$9.00

MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, PECORINO, TRUFFLE OIL

ORGANIC LOCAL GREENS (GF)

$9.00

ORGANIC LOCAL GREENS, PAPITAS, SHERRY MAPLE VINAIGRETTE

DESSERT (GLUTEN FREE)

VANILLA PANNA COTTA (GF)

$10.00

VANILLA PANNA COTTA, MIXED BERRY COMPOTE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Cozy bi-level eatery & bar with pub-style New American bites & a variety of scotches & beers. Late night menu available until 1:30am every night.

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140

