The Admiralty Lounge

100 N Commercial St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Small Plates

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Devilled Eggs with a Dollop of Calabrian Chili

Pork Rillette

$13.00

Potted Pork with Apple, Ginger, Garlic, and Five Spice

Smoked Oysters

$14.00

Smoked Oysters in Olive Oil with Caviar

Bubble and Squeak

$12.00

A Blend of Baked Potatoes and Cabbage with a Miso Gravy and Grilled Roma Tomatoes

Fries

$7.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Green Curry Mussels

$18.00Out of stock

Stews and Salads

Killick's Cure

$14.00

A Vegan Stew of Farro, Kale, Ginger, Onion and Miso

Goat Herder

$19.00

Goat Stew with Parsnips and Rutabaga in a Berbere Broth

Fisherman's Stew

$23.00

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, and Rockfish in a Tomato, Fennel and White Wine Broth

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Anchovies, Toasted Bread Crumbs, Parmesan

Admiral's Greens

$14.00

Frisee and Arugula, Lardons, Soft Boiled Egg, Warm Bread with a Sherry & Shallot Vinagrette

Side Salad

$7.00

Mains

Tavern Steak

$21.00

Lamb & Beef Patty on Onion Toast with a Gruyere Beer Cheese and Crispy Shallots

Imperial Swine

$28.00

Porchetta on Rost Potatoes and Pickled Cabbage with a Stilton and Fortified Wine Reduction with Apple Chutney

Harvest Plate

$19.00

Japanese Black Rice, Gai Lan and Bok Choy with Grilled Squash, Sweet Potato and Ginger served with a Green Goddess Dressing

Desserts

Parfait

$9.00

Honeyed Greek Yogurt, Plantain Chips, Mint and a Fresh Fruit Medley

The Acheron

$11.00

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding with a Pineapple Rum Marscapone and Chocolate Ganache

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Raise sail and enjoy Nautical Comfort Food at The Admiralty Lounge!

100 N Commercial St, Bellingham, WA 98225

