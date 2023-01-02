American Coffee Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a family-owned restaurant serving American and Spanish food, open for breakfast and lunch. We offer your classic American fair for breakfast and launch, such as pancakes, eggs benedict, French toast, hamburgers, salads, and wraps. In addition to that, we offer a taste of Spanish cuisine with Cuban sandwiches, lechon asada, pollo milanesa, palomilla steak and of course everyone’s favorite, black beans and rice
Location
41 Northeast 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334
