American Coffee Shop

41 Northeast 44th Street

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Biscotti

$1.50

Fruit Jelly Fruity

$0.75

Blueberry Muffins

$3.50

Chocolate Muffins

$3.50

Muffin

$3.50

Pastelito - Guava & Cheese (1)

$2.50

Pastelito - Guava (1)

$2.50

WEEKEND SPECIAL OMELETS

Loco Omelet

$12.99

Black beans, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, and Mexican cheese

Ranchero Omelet

$12.99

Jalapenos, Mexican chorizo, spinach, Mexican cheese, topped with our homemade ranchero sauce

Bacado Omelet

$12.99

Fresh avocado, bacon, spinach, and provolone cheese

Mexican Omelet

$12.99

Homemade Mexican chorizo, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and Mexican cheese

Parisian Omelet

$12.99

Brie cheese, ham, and mushrooms

French Omelet

$12.99

Croutons, ham, mushrooms, brie cheese

Goat Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Spinach, ham, onions, and cilantro

COFFEE DRINKS

Regular American Coffee

$2.50+

Decaf Available

Cafe Con Leche

$3.25+

Decaf Available

Colada

$2.75

Cuban Coffee

$2.75

Spanish iced Coffee

$4.99

Sweet Expresso w/ Half & Half

Cortadito

$2.75

Dark Expresso Shot of Milk

Expresso

$2.75

Americano

$4.25

Mostly Expresso w/ hot water

Blackeye

$3.25

Regular coffee w/ 2 shots of expresso

Bulletproof Coffee

$3.00

Expresso w/ sugar & a bit of butter

Cappuccino

$4.99

Caramel latte

$4.99

Chocolate Latte

$4.99

Colombiana

$2.25

Redeye

$3.25

Regular coffee w/ shot of expresso

NON-COFFEE DRINKS

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Coke

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Inka Kola

$2.25

Jarritos

$3.29

Jupina

$2.25

Malta

$2.50

Mango Juice

$2.99

Materva

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$3.29

Minute Maid lemonade

$3.29

Regular Iced Tea

$3.29

Regular Milk

$2.99

Shakes/Batidos

$5.00

Made with natural fruits

Sprite

$2.25

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg & Cheese

$6.99

Egg Muffin

$7.99

Canadian bacon, egg and cheese on an English Muffin

House Special

$7.99

Ham, egg, provolone cheese on Kaiser roll

Two Fried Eggs on Toast

$5.99

Two Fried Eggs on Toast w Meat and Cheese

$7.99

Meat Lover's Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, eggs and cheese

Western Sandwich

$7.99

Ham, onions, green peppers and cheese

Bagel with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.99

Spanish Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled steak, ham or ham croquettes, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, and mayonnaise on Cuban bread

EGG BREAKFASTS

#1 Two Eggs

$6.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

#2 Two Eggs w/ Meat

$9.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

#3 One Egg w/ Meat

$7.49

Served with home fries or grits and toast

#4 One Egg, 1 Pancake w/ Meat

$8.99

#5 One Egg, 1 Waffle, 1 Bacon

$9.99

#6 One Egg, 1 Pancake, 1 Bacon, 1 Sausage

$9.59

#7 Two Eggs, 2 Pancakes or French Toast w/ Meat

$10.99

Two Eggs and Country Fried Chicken

$13.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

Two Eggs and Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

Two Eggs and New York Steak

$13.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

Two Eggs and Ham Steak

$12.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

Two Eggs and Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

Two Eggs and Chopped Steak

$10.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

Two Eggs and Smoked Sausage

$10.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

Two Eggs and Pork Chop

$10.99

Served with home fries or grits and toast

OMELETS

Plain Omelet

$8.99

Cheese Omelet - American

$9.99

Cheese Omelet - Swiss

$9.99

Cheese Omelet - 3 Cheese

$10.99

American, Swiss, & Provolone

Cheese Omelet - Feta & Tomato

$9.49

Denver Omelet

$9.99

Tomato & Onion

Farmer's Omelet

$9.99

Bacon & Potato

Greek Omelet

$10.99

Tomato, onion, and feta

Ham Omelet

$11.99

Bacon Omelet

$11.99

Sausage Omelet

$11.99

Irish omelet

$10.99

Corn Beef hash

Meat Lover's Omelet

$12.99

Bacon, ham, sausage

Feta and Spinach Omelet

$9.99

Mushroom, Swiss, & American Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Spinach, Onion, peppers, Tomato, and mushroom

Western omelet

$10.99

Ham, onion, green pepper

House Omelet

$11.99

Spinach, mushroom, cheese, onion, gyro meat

Philly Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Thin sliced steak with onions, green peppers, mushroom and provolone

Turkey and Spinach Omelet

$9.99

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Pancake (1)

$3.49

Pancakes (2) Short Stack

$6.49

Pancakes (3) Full Stack

$7.99

Waffle

$5.99

Waffle w/ Fruits

$10.99

French Toast

$8.99

Chicken and Waffle w/ 2 eggs

$11.99

MORE BREAKFAST

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

2 poached eggs, Candian bacon on English muffin with Hollandaise Sauce

Spinach Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Turkey Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Irish Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Country Scramble

$10.99

Biscuit, sausage gravy, 2 scrambled eggs

Oatmeal

$3.99+

Fruit

$4.99+

Breakfast Bowl

$11.99

Home fries w/ sauteed veggies, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese on top & pieces of bacon

SPANISH CORNER

Spanish Omelet

$9.99

Ham, tomatoes, onions, green peppers. Served with home fries.

Perico

$9.99

Scramble eggs, ham, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with home fries.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Served with home fries.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Ham, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, American Cheese. Served with home fries.

Sweet Plaintain Omelet

$10.99

Served with home fries.

Cuban Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Shredded pork over Cuban bread with Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and two poached eggs on top, smothered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.99

Sausage, spinach, egg, shredded Monterey jack, Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream. Served with home fries.

BREAKFAST SIDES

Side Home Fries

$3.99

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$2.50

Three Eggs

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Side Sausage Patty

$5.99

Side Sausage Link

$5.99

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Ham

$5.99

Side Ham Steak

$6.99

Side Corn Beef Hash

$6.99

Side Smoked Sausage

$6.99

Side New York Steak

$8.99

Side Buttered Toast

$1.49

Cuban Toast with Butter

$2.50

Cuban Toast with Cream Cheese

$5.29

Buttered Kaiser Roll

$1.99

Bagel of Choice + Butter

$2.99

Bagel of Choice + Cream Cheese

$3.99

Side Grits

$3.99

Side Fresh Banana

$1.30

Empanada - Ground Beef (1)

$3.00

Croquette - Ham (1)

$0.80

Croquette - Chicken (1)

$0.80

Pastelito - Guava & Cheese (1)

$2.50

Pastelito - Guava (1)

$2.50

Side Salsa Ranchera

$3.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

KIDS MENU

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.49

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.99

Wacky Waffles

$10.99

Strawberries, Nutella, & Whipped Cream

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries

$7.99

HANDHELDS

Hamburger

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.

Patty Melt

$10.99

Served with french fries.

Ham & Swiss Melt

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.

Turkey & Bacon Melt

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.

Grilled American

$7.99

All sandwiches served with potato salad or home fries.

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$8.99

All sandwiches served with potato salad or home fries.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo, served with potato salad or home fries.

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo, served with potato salad or home fries.

Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, served with potato salad or home fries.

Pan Con Lechon

$10.99

shredded pork with grilled onions and provolone cheese, served with potato salad or home fries.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, onions served with potato salad or home fries.

BLT

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo; served with potato salad or home fries.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard; served with potato salad or home fries.

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard; served with potato salad or home fries.

Turkey & Bacon Sandwich

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo; served with potato salad or home fries.

Roast Beef & Turkey

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard; served with potato salad or home fries.

Roast Beef, Turkey & Ham

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, mustard; served with potato salad or home fries.

Turkey Club

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, bacon; served with potato salad or home fries.

Ham Club

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss cheese; served with potato salad or home fries.

Roast Beef Club

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, bacon; served with potato salad or home fries.

Chicken Club

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, bacon; served with potato salad or home fries.

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, souvlaki sauce

Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, souvlaki sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Tomato, onion, green peppers

SALADS

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Chicken Low Carb Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, onion, green peppers, cucumber

Chef Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, onion, green peppers, cucumber, roast beef, ham, turkey, Swiss and American Cheese

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Served with french fries or white rice and black beans

Shrimp & Chips

$12.99

Served with french fries or white rice and black beans

Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

6 shrimp seasoned with Spanish spices and cooked on the grill. Served with french fries or white rice and black beans

Fried Fish

$11.99

Seasoned with Spanish spices, hand breaded and fried. Served with french fries or white rice and black beans

Grilled Tilapia

$11.99

Seasoned with Spanish spices and cooked on the grill. Served with french fries or white rice and black beans

Steak Palomilla

$12.99

Grilled Pounded Steak served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

NY Steak

$14.99

served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Chopped Steak

$11.99

served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Steak Empanizado

$13.99

Breaded Steak served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Steak Milaneza

$14.99

Breaded Steak with Ham & melted provolone on top served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Pollo a la Plancha

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Pollo Empanizado

$13.99

Breaded Chicken served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.99

Fried Chicken Chunks served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Pollo Medallion

$14.99

Chicken breast breaded in flour, cooked in liquid margarine, with mushrooms and onions served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Milaneza de Pollo

$14.99

Breaded chicken with ham & melted provolone on top, served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Lechon Asado

$11.99

Shredded Roast Pork served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Masas de Puerco

$11.99

Pork Chunks served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Chuleta de Puerco

$11.99

Grilled Pork Chop served with white rice, black beans, sweet plaintains or tostones.

Chicken Sautéed

$12.99

Served with white rice and black beans.

Steak Sautéed

$13.99

Served with white rice and black beans.

Combo Sautéed

$13.99

Chicken and steak. Served with white rice and black beans.

Chicken & Shrimp Sautéed

$13.99

Served with white rice and black beans.

Steak & Shrimp Sautéed

$13.99

Served with white rice and black beans.

Shrimp Sautéed

$14.99

Served with white rice and black beans.

Supreme Sautéed

$15.99

Chicken, shrimp, and steak. Served with white rice and black beans.

Vegetable Sautéed

$11.99

Served with white rice and black beans.

LUNCH SIDES

White Rice

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Sweet Plaintains

$3.59

French Fries

$3.25

Grilled Onions

$2.20

Vegetables

$4.99

Sauteed onions, green peppers, and tomatoes.

Empanada - Ground Beef (1)

$3.00

Croquette - Ham (1)

$0.80

Croquette - Chicken (1)

$0.80

Pastelito - Guava & Cheese (1)

$2.50

Pastelito - Guava (1)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a family-owned restaurant serving American and Spanish food, open for breakfast and lunch. We offer your classic American fair for breakfast and launch, such as pancakes, eggs benedict, French toast, hamburgers, salads, and wraps. In addition to that, we offer a taste of Spanish cuisine with Cuban sandwiches, lechon asada, pollo milanesa, palomilla steak and of course everyone’s favorite, black beans and rice

41 Northeast 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334

