LUNCH

Lunch Small Plates

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Pros.Wra.Aspar.

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Lunch Soups

Onion Soup Gratine cup

$7.00

Soup Du Jour cup

$7.00

Onion soup gratine BOWL

$11.00

Soup Du Jour BOWL

$11.00

Lunch Salads

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Mixed Green

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Lunch Sides

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.00

Egg Salad Scoop

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Mandarin Oranges

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Quiche Slice HOT

$10.00

Wraps/Sandwiches

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Ch. Sal Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Egg Sal. Wrap

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Paninis

Apri. Chut.ChicPan

$12.00

BLT Club

$13.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Smok.Gou.Grill. Cheese

$12.00

Lunch Pizza

Flatbread Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Lunch Combinations

Quiche Combo w/ Cup Soup

$15.00

Quiche Combo w/ Half Salad

$15.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.00

Whole Combo w/ Cup Soup

$15.00

Whole Combo w/ Half Salad

$15.00

KIDS MENU

Saturday & Sunday Brunch

Kid.Belg.Waffles

$7.00

Kid.Ched.Chee.Omelette

$8.00

Kid.Scram.Eggs

$7.00

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$6.00

Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Panini

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla Cheese

$5.00

Dinner

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

DRINKS

Liquor

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Dbl Well Gin

$12.25

Dbl Hendricks

$17.50

Dbl Tanqueray

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Grand Marinier

$10.00

Midori

$7.00

Sambuca

$9.99

Amaretto

$8.00

Dbl Grand Marnier

$17.50

Dbl Irish Mist

Dbl Jagermeister

Dbl Kahlua

$15.75

Dbl Lemoncello

$15.75

Dbl Mathilde Cassis

Dbl Molly's Irish Cream

Dbl Amaro Averna

Dbl Remy Martin VSOP

Dbl Sambuca

$17.50

Dbl Baileys Irish Cream

$15.75

10 Cane

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan 100

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Dbl Well Rum

$12.25

Dbl Bacardi

$12.25

Dbl Bacardi Limon

$15.75

Dbl Captain Morgan

$15.75

Dbl Mount Gay

$15.75

Dbl 10 Cane

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

GlenFiddish 12 Year

$14.00

Dbl Monkey Shoulder

$15.75

Dbl Dewars

$12.25

Dbl J & B

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

$17.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

El Charro

$8.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Hrradura Silver

$11.00

Tanteo Jalepeno

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$12.25

Dbl El Charro

$16.00

Dbl El Jimador

$15.75

Dbl Herradura

$19.00

Dbl Cuervo Silver

$17.50

Dbl Tanteo

$19.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$12.25

Dbl Absolut

$13.50

Dbl Grey Goose

$16.00

Dbl Titos

$1,475.00

Dbl Stoli

$14.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

George Dickel RYE

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Old Forester 86

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Irish

$8.00

Tullamore Dew Irish 10 Year

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

WhistlePig

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Fireball

$9.00

Dbl Well Whiskey

$12.25

Dbl Crown Royal Peach

$15.75

Dbl Crown Royal Apple

$15.75

Dbl Jack Daniels Fire`

$15.75

Dbl Old Forester 86

$19.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$14.00

Dbl Jim Beam

$14.00

Dbl Tullarmore Dew

$14.00

Dbl Tullarmore Dew 10 year

$17.50

Dbl Makers Mark

$15.00

Dbl Whistle Pig

$22.00

Dbl Woodford Reserve

$19.00

Dbl Glenfiddich 12 Yr

Dbl Glenlivet 15 Yr

Dbl Crown Royal

$15.75

Dbl Jameson

$15.75

Dbl Rittenhouse Rye

Dbl Southern Comfort

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Caramel Vanilla Old Fashioned

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

CinnamonToast Crunch

$14.00

Cold Brew Martini

$10.00

Corona Sunset

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jack Daniel's and Coke

$8.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.99

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa carafe

$26.00

Mimosa-Champagne

$7.00

Mimosa-Prosecco

$8.00

Monkey Jam Sour

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$7.99

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Out of Office

$9.00

Passionfruit Fizz

$14.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Seas. Sangria Glass

$8.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Soft Serve Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Truly-PF

$6.00

Truly-Pineapple

$6.00

Truly-Watermelon

$6.00

Glass Wine

Barone Fine Merlot

$8.00

Bonterra Organic Zinfandel

$9.00

Chateau Souverain, Cab Sauv

$7.50

Honest Thief

$12.00

HOUSE-Proverb Cabernet

$6.00

Le Grand Pinot Noir

$8.00

$11.00

Proverb pinot noir

$6.00

Septima malbec

$8.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Crossings Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Esser Sauv.Bl

$8.00

Harken Chardonnay

$9.00

Josh Cellars Prosecco

$10.00

Proverb Chardonnay

$6.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Reisling

$7.50

Scarpetta Chardonnay

$10.00

Scarpetta Prosecco

$9.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$8.00

Whitehaven

$9.00

Wycliff Brut

$6.00

Proverb Rose

$8.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose

$9.00

Bottle Wine

Barone Fine Merlot

$32.00

Bonterra Organic Zinfandel

$36.00

Chateau Belles Graves

$32.00

Chateau Souverain, Cab Sauv

$30.00

Clos de Los Siete Red Blend

$42.00

Etude Wines Pinot Noir

$36.00

Honest Thief

$42.00

La posta Cocina Malbec

$40.00

Le Grand Pinot Noir

$32.00

Llama Malbec

$32.00

$36.00

Louis Martini Cab Sauv

$65.00

Markham Vineyards Merlot

$42.00

Penfolds Maxs Cab. Sauv

$40.00

Proverb Cab.

$24.00

Septima Malbec

$32.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Beau Joie Brut

$54.00

Crossings Sauv Blanc

$24.00

Esser Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Harken Chardonnay

$36.00

J Vineyards Chardonnay

$50.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Peter Mertes-Reisling

$30.00

Proverb Chardonnay

$24.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Scarpetta Chardonnay

$30.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$32.00

Whitehaven

$36.00

Wycliff Brut

$24.00

Proverb Rose

$24.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose

$30.00

Josh Cellars Prosecco

$30.00

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Daiquiri No ALCOHOL

$5.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Water Glass