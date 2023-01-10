Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Auld Dubliner

883 Reviews

$$

71 S Pine Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Bread Pudding w/Cream Sauce
Auld Chicken Wings
Full Irish Breakfast

APPS

Auld Chicken Wings

Auld Chicken Wings

$18.00

wings and crispy potatoes, carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Banger Wontons

$11.00

Irish pork sausage, onion, fresh herbs, house-made sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

crispy pan fried brussels with bacon and balsamic glaze

Calamari

$14.00

lightly breaded and fried calamari, served with cocktail sauce and chipotle aioli

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

breaded and fried chicken breast strips, served with fries

Crisps

Crisps

$9.00

potato chips with choice of: parmesan garlic, salt and vinegar, or goat cheese and truffle

Curry Chips

Curry Chips

$12.00

Irish style, curry sauce poured over chips

Fried Mac and Cheese

$12.00

breaded macaroni noodles, mixed with cheese and served with spicy ranch dressing

Grilled Vegetables

$16.00

seasonal vegetables served chilled with fresh green herb dip

Guinness Cheddar Dip

$14.00

cheese dip with Guinness, Kerrygold aged cheddar, onion, cream cheese, and mayo. served with toasted ciabatta

Hand Cut Chips

$8.00

fresh cut Russet Potatoes, fried and tossed with malt vinegar and salt

Irish American Nachos

$13.00

french fried potatoes topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onions

Irish Smoked Salmon

$16.00

three potato bellinis topped with smoked salmon, dill sauce, and red onion

Mussels

$16.00

steamed mussels in choice of Guinness or white wine sauce, served with toasted ciabatta

Ploughman's Plate

$20.00

Kerrygold aged cheddar, Cashel blue cheese, Irish ham, corned beef, brown bread, and pickled red onion

Sausage Roll

$12.00

Irish breakfast sausage wrapped in puff pastry and baked

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$9.00

hard boiled egg wrapped in Irish sausage and panko crumbs, deep fried

Spicy Potatoes

$12.00

new potatoes tossed in buffalo sauce, and garnished with blue cheese crumbles

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$11.00

choice of plain, parmesan garlic, or goat cheese and truffle

SOUP/SALAD

Caesar

$14.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and traditional caesar dressing

House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, tomato, mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, choose dressing

Irish Cobb

$16.00

romaine lettuce, cabbage, rasher, chicken, Cashel blue, avocado, egg, choose dressing

Seared Ahi Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, pears, cilantro pepita dressing

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

TRADITIONAL

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

fresh fried haddock and fries, served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Bangers & Champ

Bangers & Champ

$21.00

Irish sausage, gravy, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Beef Wellington

$32.00

classic wellington with choice of two sides

Chicken Boxty

Chicken Boxty

$20.00

traditional potato pancake with your choice of filling

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$21.00

red potatoes, cabbage, carrots, parsley cream sauce

Full Irish Breakfast

$22.00

rasher, eggs, Irish sausage, pork pudding, tomato, mushroom, baked beans, choice of toast

Guinness Beef Stew

Guinness Beef Stew

$21.00

potatoes, carrots, celery, onion. Served with Irish brown bread

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$21.00

Guinness beef broth, ground lamb and beef, carrots, peas, onions, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with Irish brown bread

Tullamore Glazed Salmon

$28.00

whiskey glazed and pan-seared with your choice of two sides

SANDWICH/BURGER

Cashel Blue Cheese Burger

Cashel Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

pub burger with Kerrygold Cashel blue cheese

Guinness BBQ Burger

Guinness BBQ Burger

$18.00

cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, rasher, Guinness BBQ sauce

Pub Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, Kerrygold Dubliner Irish cheddar cheese

Classic Toasted Sandwich

Classic Toasted Sandwich

$14.00

Irish ham, Dubliner cheddar, tomato and onion

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.00

apple onion relish, horseradish cream, swiss cheese, rye

Three Cheese Toasted Sandwich

Three Cheese Toasted Sandwich

$14.00

Dubliner cheddar, goat cheese, and swiss cheese, excellent paired with tomato bisque

Irish Smoked Salmon Toasted Sandwich

$16.00

dill, chive, cream cheese

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

tomato, lettuce, red onion, mayo, mustard, sourdough

Beef Dip

$18.00

thinly sliced beef on a French roll, grilled onions, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus

Club Sandwich

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, avocado, chicken, rasher, swiss, chipotle mayo, sourdough

Curry Fish Sandwich

$18.00

fresh haddock, tartar sauce, curry sauce, cabbage, and pickles on a potato bun choice of battered or grilled

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$18.00

grilled vegetables, melted swiss cheese, and pesto sauce on ciabatta

TACOS

Corned Beef Taco

$3.50

shredded cabbage, horseradish mayo, pico de gallo

Crispy Fish Taco

$3.50

shredded cabbage, tartar sauce, pico de gallo, hot 911 sauce and avocado

Blackened Ahi Taco

$4.00

seared ahi, shredded cabbage, cilantro pepita sauce, pico de gallo

Veggie Taco

$3.00

mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, red potatoes, side of 911 sauce

DESSERT

Bread Pudding w/Cream Sauce

Bread Pudding w/Cream Sauce

$9.00

Guinness Cake

$8.00

BOTTLES/CANS

Boddington's

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.35

Budweiser

$5.22

Chimay Blue

$12.00

Chimay Red

$10.00

Coors Light

$5.22

Coors Original

$5.22

Corona

$6.35

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Duchesse De Bourgogne Sour Ale

$10.00

Franziskaner Weissbier

$7.71

Guinness Zero

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Lindeman’s Framboise

$10.88

Magners Irish Cider

$7.71

Michelob Ultra

$5.22

Miller Light

$5.22

Newcastle

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.35

White Claw

$5.00

WINE

Sterling Chardonnay Bottle

Sterling Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00
Napa Cellars Chardonnay Bottle

Napa Cellars Chardonnay Bottle

$39.00
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Bottle

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00
Wind Song Sauv Blanc Bottle

Wind Song Sauv Blanc Bottle

$24.00
Wind Song Rosé Bottle

Wind Song Rosé Bottle

$24.00
Sterling Pinot Noir Bottle

Sterling Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00
Sterling Cabernet Bottle

Sterling Cabernet Bottle

$21.00
Bonanza Cabernet Bottle

Bonanza Cabernet Bottle

$42.00
St Francis Merlot Bottle

St Francis Merlot Bottle

$33.00
La Posta Malbec Bottle

La Posta Malbec Bottle

$27.00

Raymond R Collection Red Blend Bottle

$24.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$2.00

Chicken Taco

$1.50

Carnitas Taco

$1.50

Carne Asada

$1.50

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Corned Beef

$1.50

Burrito Special

Chicken

$10.00

Carnitas

$10.00

Carne Asada

$10.00

KIDS FOOD

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Apple Cheese Plate

$7.00

Kids Chicken Salad

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Cheese and Ketchup Only

Kids Shepherd's Pie

$8.00

Kids Fish&Chips

$8.00

Kids Stew

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS DRINK

Kids Milk

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

FOOD

HH Crisps

$5.00

HH Curry Chips

$5.00

Fish Bites N Chips

$6.00

HH Hand Cut Chips

$4.00

HH Mini Sausage Rolls

$6.00

HH Scotch Egg

$5.00

HH Three Oysters

$5.00

Guinness Cheddar Dip

$14.00

cheese dip with Guinness, Kerrygold aged cheddar, onion, cream cheese, and mayo. served with toasted ciabatta

Fried Mac and Cheese

$12.00

breaded macaroni noodles, mixed with cheese and served with spicy ranch dressing

Chimay White

$10.88

Coors Light

$7.26

Ballast Point

$8.16

Beachwood Brewing LBC IPA

$8.16

Boddington’s

$9.07

Firestone Walker 805

$7.71

Guinness Irish Stout

$9.07

Guiness Blonde Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Harp Lager

$7.71

Heineken Lager

$8.16

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

$9.07

Magners Irish Cider

$7.71

Murphys Irish Stout

$9.07Out of stock

Newcastle Brown Ale

Sam Adams Seasonal Beer

$7.71

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.71

Smithwicks Irish Red Ale

$7.71

Stone

$8.16

Bud Light

$6.35

Budweiser

$5.22

Chimay Blue

$12.00

Chimay Red

$10.00

Coors Original

$5.22

Coors Light

$5.22

Corona

$6.35

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Duchesse De Bourgogne Sour Ale

$10.00

Estrella Daura Lager

Out of stock

Franziskaner Weissbier

$7.71

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Guinness Zero

$7.00

Lindeman’s Framboise

$10.88

Magner’s Irish Pear Cider BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.22

Miller Light

$5.22

Paulaner Munich Lager BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Boston Lager BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Stone Arrogant Bastard Can

Out of stock

Black and Tan (Guinness and Smithwicks)

$9.07

Half and Half (Guinness and Harp)

$9.07

Black Satin (Guinness and Cider)

$9.07

Snakebite (Harp and Cider)

$7.71

La Posta Malbec

$9.00

De Loach Cabernet

Bianchi Cabernet

St. Francis Merlot

Babcock Pinot Noir

Sterling Chardonnay

$8.16

Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$13.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.16

Wind Song Sauvignon Blanc

$8.16

Sparkling

Prosecco

check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
The Auld Dubliner image
The Auld Dubliner image
The Auld Dubliner image
The Auld Dubliner image

