62 Beach Hut 62 Long Beach
180 E. Ocean Blvd
Suite 170
Long beach, CA 90802
Sandwiches
The Classics
- Turkey & Cheese$6.75+
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
- Ham & Cheese$6.75+
Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
- Roast Beef & Cheese$7.75+
Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
- Pastrami & Cheese$7.75+
Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
- Tuna & Cheese$7.75+
Does not include mustard. Dude: 360-530Cal/ Regular: 700-1050Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal
- Salami & Cheese$6.75+
Dude: 380-550Cal/ Regular: 760-1100Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal
Gourmet Sandwiches
- Beach Bikini$7.75+
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
- Beach Comber$7.75+
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
- California$7.75+
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
- Hobie$7.75+
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
- La Jolla$7.75+
Avocado, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, pickles, tomatoes, onions, spinach & mayo on toasted sliced wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
- North Shore$7.75+
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
- Santa Barbara$7.75+
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
- Santa Cruz$9.25+
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
- Sunrise$7.75+
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
- Surfin' Bird$7.75+
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
- Surfin' Cow$9.25+
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
- Surfin' Pig$7.75+
Ham, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude:480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cals/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
- Vegan Vibes$7.75+
Avocado, vegan mayo, vegan smoked gouda, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers & spinach on toasted sliced wheat. Reg: 780 Cal
- Lover's Beach$14.50
Hot Melted Gourmet Sandwiches
- Beach BBQ Chicken$7.75+
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, choice of cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 370-460Cal/ Regular: 690-840Cal/ Large: 1020-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1390-1680Cal
- Beach Meat Ball$7.75+
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
- Cali Caprese$7.75+
Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
- Cali Cheese Steak$8.75+
Roast beef, Chaka's MMM Sauce marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
- The High Tide$8.75+
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
- Malibu$8.95+
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
- Moon Doggie$10.25
1/4lb all-beef frank, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & pickles on a french Roll. 830Cal
- Pig Kahuna$7.95+
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar & fresh pineapple on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 820Cal/ Large: 1180Cal, X-Large: 1630Cal
- Righteous Reuben$8.95+
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
- Shark Bite$8.50+
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
- Skinny Dipper$8.75+
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
- Spicolli$7.75+
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
- Sunburn$7.95+
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
- The Woody$9.25+
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Salads
- BBQ Chicken Salad$14.50
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
- Chef's Salad$14.50
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
- The Mesa$14.50
Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal
- Super Salad$14.50
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
- Tuna Salad$14.50
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
- The Cabo$14.50
Taco seasoned grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onion, tortilla chips, cilantro & Tapatio® on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 480-490Cal
Beach Munchies
Munchies
Nachos
Dude Menu
- Grommet Grilled Cheese$4.00+
Melted cheddar cheese on toasted, sliced garlic cheese sourdough. Dude 340cal Reg 680cal
- P.B. & Jellyfish$3.00+
Chunky peanut butter and strawberry jam on sliced wheat bread. Dude 360cal Reg 720cal
- Dune Buggy Dog$4.50+
1/2 hotdog on a french roll with a side of ketchup and mustard. Dude 310cal Reg 620cal
- Shaka Nachos$5.95
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
- The Beach Bum$4.50+
Chunky peanut butter, dill pickles & classic Lay's potato chips on a french roll. Dude 460cal Reg 920cal
Catering
- Beach Party Tray$130.00
Bring the party to the office with our classic party box! (Feeds 10-12) Includes: 5 XL cold gourmet or classic sandwiches of your choice cut into 5 pieces each. Can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!
- Waikiki Halfie$115.00
Can't decide between sandwiches or a salad? Get balanced with this halfie! (Feeds 10-12). Includes: 3 XL gourmet or classic sandwiches cut into 5ths, plus half a salad tray of your choice. Still can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!
- Pleasure Point Picnic$105.00
Grab some friends, a Pleasure Point Picnic, and get outside! (Feeds 6-8). Includes 3XL gourmet or classic sandos cut into fifths, plus an assortment of chips Can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!
- Turtle Bay Salad Tray$75.00
Eat Your Greens! Includes one complete salad tray plus 2 dressings of your choice.
- Luau Lunch$16.50
Includes a regular size sandwich of your choice, a bag of chips, and a cookie!* (Feeds 1) *Minimum of 5 per order*
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
