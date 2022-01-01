Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ahgassi Gopchang - Los Angeles Ahgassi Gopchang

review star

No reviews yet

3744 W 6th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90005

COMBOS

Combo - S - Beef - Seared Short Rib-Skirt Steak

$72.00

Combo - S - Beef - Seared Short Rib-Tongue

$72.00

Combo - S - Beef - Marinated Short Rib-Skirt steak

$72.00

Combo - S - Beef - Marinated Short Rib-Tongue

$72.00

Combo - S - Beef - Seasoned Boneless-Skirt Steak

$72.00

Combo - S -Beef - Seasoned Boneless-Tongue

$72.00

Combo - L - Beef - Seared Short rib- Skirt steak

$123.00

Combo - L - Beef - Seared Short Rib-Tongue

$123.00

Combo - L - Beef - Marinated Short Rib-Skirt steak

$123.00

Combo - L - Beef - Marinated Short Rib-Tongue

$123.00

Combo - L - Beef - Seasoned Boneless-Skirt steak

$123.00

Combo - L - Beef- Seasoned Boneless-Tongue

$123.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Belly

$64.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Belly

$109.00

Combo - S - Pork Jowl

$64.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Jowl

$109.00

Combo - S - Yang Daechang

$62.00

Combo - L - Yang Daechang

$102.00

Combo - Gopchang

$66.00

Combo - Add Soybean Paste Stew

$5.00

Combo - Add Kimchi Stew

$5.00

Combo - Add Soft Tofu Stew

$5.00

Combo - Add Egg Soup

$4.00

Add Rice

$1.00

BEEF

Beef - Boneless Short Rib

$50.00

Beef - Bone-in Short Rib

$50.00

Beef - Ribeye

$50.00

Beef - Seasoned Short Rib

$44.00

Beef - Sliced Brisket

$36.00

Beef - Outside Skirt

$43.00

Beef - Marinated Galbi

$50.00

Beef - Beef Tongue

$36.00

Beef - Beef Tartare

$30.00

PORK

Pork - Seared Pork Belly

$33.00

Pork - Pork Jowl

$33.00

Pork - Seared Pork Neck

$33.00

Pork - Marinated Pork Ribs

$33.00

Pork - Pork Skin

$21.00

OFFAL

Offal - Mountain Tripe

$33.00

Offal - Abomasum

$30.00

Offal - Large Intestine

$30.00

APPETIZER

Appetizer - Soybean Paste Stew

$12.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Stew

$12.00

Appetizer - Seafood Tofu Stew

$12.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Cold Noodle

$12.00

Appetizer - Hodong Ramen

$9.00

Appetizer - Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$12.00

Appetizer - Cheese Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$15.00

Appetizer - Egg Soup

$5.00

Appetizer - Spicy Paste Cold Noodle

$12.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Hot Water

Water

Club Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
