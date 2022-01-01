Restaurant header imageView gallery

TPO COFFEE 537 S WESTERN AVE

review star

No reviews yet

537 SOUTH WESTERN AVENUE

LOS ANGELES, CA 90020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Special

Red Bean Shaved Ice

Red Bean Shaved Ice

$17.95

Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana) and Red Beans. 32oz

Fruit Shaved Ice

$17.75

Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana). 32oz

Strawberry Shaved Ice

$17.95

Strawberry Shaved Ice (Snow) with Sliced Strawberries. 32oz

Green Tea Shaved Ice

$17.95

Green Tea *Matcha Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana) and Red Beans. 32oz

Coffee Shaved Ice

$17.95

Coffee Shaved Ice (Snow) with Sliced Bananas and Red Beans. 32oz

Oreo Shaved Ice

$19.95

Oreo (Cookies & Creme) Shaved Ice (Snow) with Oreo Crumbled. 32oz

Injeolmi Shaved Ice

Injeolmi Shaved Ice

$19.95

Injeolmi Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana), Red Beans, and Injeolmi Rice Cake Toppings. 32oz

Coffee

TPO Coffee

$5.50

TPO Korean Style Mixed Coffee with Einspänner

House Coffee

House Coffee

$5.50

Chocolate Caramel w/ Dried Fruit Notes (Medium Roast)

Acidity House Coffee

Acidity House Coffee

$5.50

Citrus Caramel w/ Stone Fruit

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$5.50

Hazelnut Coffee

$5.50

Vanilla Coffee

$5.50
Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$5.75

Caffè Latte

$6.25

Cappuccino

$6.25

Vanilla Caffè Latte

$6.50

Hazelnut Caffè Latte

$6.50

Caramel Caffè Latte

$6.50

Caffè Mocha

$6.75

White Chocolate Caffè Mocha

$6.75

Caramel Macchiato

$6.75

Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

$6.00

House Cold Brew (20oz)

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.50

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (20oz)

Caramel Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Caramel Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.50

Caramel Sweet Cream Cold Brew (20oz)

Organic Loose-Leaf Tea

Chamomile

$6.25

Lavender Chamomile

$6.25

Lemon Chamomile

$6.25

Hibiscus Tisane

$6.25

Strawberry Hibiscus

$6.25

Rose Peach Hibiscus

$6.25

Peppermint Leaf

$6.25

Very Berry Citrus

$6.25

Blueberry Bliss

$6.25

Black Tea

$6.25

Blackberry Black Tea

$6.25

English Breakfast

$6.25

Earl Grey

$6.25

Jasmine

$6.25

Rose Jasmine

$6.25

Coco Berry Mango

$6.25

Green Tea *Genmaicha

$6.25

Green Tea

$6.25

Korean Traditional Tea

Jujube Tea

$6.25

Ginger Tea

$6.25

Plum Tea

$6.25

Citron Tea

$6.25

Misutgaru *Mixed Grains

$6.25

Adlay Milk Tea

$6.25

Sweet Tea

Peach Tea

$6.00

Raspberry Tea

$6.00

Lemon Tea

$6.00

Milk Tea (Non-Caffeine)

Latte (Milk)

$4.75

Chocolate Latte

$6.50

White Chocolate Latte

$6.50

Vanilla Crème Latte

$6.50

Green Tea Latte *Matcha

$6.50

Milk Tea *Classic Fashion

$6.50

Milk Tea *Powdered

$6.50

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Black Sesame Latte

$6.75

Strawberry Latte

$6.75
Injeolmi Latte

Injeolmi Latte

$6.75

Injeolmi Latte with Injeolmi Rice Cake on top (20oz)

Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.50

Lemonade w/ Sliced Lemon (20oz)

Blueberry Bliss Lemonade

$7.25

Blueberry Lemonade w/ Sliced Lemon (20oz)

Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade

Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade

$7.25

Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade w/ Sliced Lemon (20oz)

Blackberry Black Tea Lemonade

$7.25

Coco Berry Mango Lemonade

$7.25

Very Berry Citrus Lemonade

$7.25

Fresh Fruit Juice (Blended)

Strawberry Juice

$7.50

Kiwi Juice

$7.50

Mango Juice

$7.50

Peach Juice

$7.50

Banana Juice

$7.50

Strawberry Banana Juice

$7.50

Kiwi Banana Juice

$7.50

Peach Mango Juice

$7.50

Juice (Over Ice)

Orange Juice

$7.25

Pomegranate Juice

$7.25

Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.75

Mango Smoothie

$7.75

Peach Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.75

Peach Mango Smoothie

$7.75

Plain Yogurt Smoothie

$7.75

Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$7.50

Vanilla Frappe

$7.50

Caramel Frappe

$7.50

Mocha Frappe

$7.50

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$7.50

Vanilla Chocolate Crème Frappe

$7.50

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$7.50

Strawberry Frappe

$7.50

Green Tea Frappe *Matcha

$7.50

Oreo Frappe

$7.50

Honeydew Frappe

$7.50

Misutgaru Frappe (Mixed Grains)

$7.50

Shake

Vanilla Shake

$7.95

Strawberry Shake

$7.95

Green Tea Shake *Matcha

$7.95

Coffee Shake

$7.95

Chocolate Shake

$7.95

Oreo Shake

$7.95

Black Sesame Shake

$7.95

Misutgaru Shake *Mixed Grains

$7.95

Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Green Tea *Matcha Ice Cream

$3.00

Coffee Ice Cream

$3.00

Shaved Ice *Snow

Red Bean Shaved Ice

Red Bean Shaved Ice

$17.95

Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana) and Red Beans. 32oz

Fruit Shaved Ice

$17.75

Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana). 32oz

Strawberry Shaved Ice

$17.95

Strawberry Shaved Ice (Snow) with Sliced Strawberries. 32oz

Green Tea Shaved Ice

$17.95

Green Tea *Matcha Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana) and Red Beans. 32oz

Coffee Shaved Ice

$17.95

Coffee Shaved Ice (Snow) with Sliced Bananas and Red Beans. 32oz

Oreo Shaved Ice

$19.95

Oreo (Cookies & Creme) Shaved Ice (Snow) with Oreo Crumbled. 32oz

Injeolmi Shaved Ice

Injeolmi Shaved Ice

$19.95

Injeolmi Shaved Ice (Snow) with Assorted Fruits (Sliced Strawberries, Kiwi, and Banana), Red Beans, and Injeolmi Rice Cake Toppings. 32oz

Dessert

Pecan Pie

$8.50

Fatcaron (Random Flavor)

$4.50

Fatcaron Box (4pcs) *Assorted Flavors

$17.00

Fatcaron Box (8pcs) *Assorted Flavors

$32.00

Cheesecake

$8.75

Mocha Brownie Cake

$8.75

Tiramisu Cake

$9.25

Ganesh Chocolate Cake

$10.50

Blueberry Tart Cake

$10.75
Berry Tart

Berry Tart

$10.50

Plain Croffle

$5.75
Strawberry Cream Croffle

Strawberry Cream Croffle

$8.25

Matcha Cream Croffle

$9.50
Strawberry Injeolmi Cream Croffle

Strawberry Injeolmi Cream Croffle

$10.50
Oreo Injeolmi Cream Croffle

Oreo Injeolmi Cream Croffle

$10.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A cafe where fresh daily brewed coffee, drinks, tea, desserts, and more are served in the heart of Koreatown, Los Angeles

Website

Location

537 SOUTH WESTERN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES, CA 90020

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Creek Tea
orange starNo Reviews
547 South Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Daedo Sikdang - 4001 West 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4001 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Kalbis Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9 Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
California Rock'n Sushi - LA
orange starNo Reviews
621 S Western ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
The House of Axe
orange starNo Reviews
611 S Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown - 863 S. Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
863 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LOS ANGELES

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LOS ANGELES
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston