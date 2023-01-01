Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jeong Yuk Jeom

review star

No reviews yet

621 South Western Avenue

100

Los Angeles, CA 90005

Food Menu

Appetizer

Yuk Hwe - Beef Tartare

$35.00

Beef tartare with fruits and caviar. This food item may contain undercooked/raw ingredients or may be served undercooked/raw

Dogani Muchim

$29.00

Beef tendon with salad & homemade ponzu sauce

NocDu Jeon

$29.00

Mung bean pancake served with pork and vegetables

Pajun

$29.00

Seafood pancake with seafood and green onion

Galbi Mandu

$18.00

Korean BBQ style pan fried dumplings

Ddukgalbi

$38.00

Grilled short rib patties

Giant Beef Tartare Sushi

$33.00

Beef tartare with seasoned rice and chestnut. This food item may contain undercooked/raw ingredients or may be served undercooked/raw

Spicy Octopus

$32.00

Spicy stir-fried web food octopus

Japchae

$29.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables & beef

Yukjeon

$30.00

TOGO

$1.00

Butcher's Pride

A. 정 Jeong

$149.00

B. 육 Yuk

$199.00

C. 점 Jeom

$279.00

Steamed Egg

BBQ Kimch Stew

BBQ Denjang Stew

Add Steamed Egg

$3.00

Add BBQ Kimch Stew

$3.00

Add BBQ Denjang Stew

$3.00

Meat

Marinated Prime Galbi

$65.00

Marinated prime short rib

Kotsal (Prime Galbi)

$65.00

Prime boneless short rib

Aged Prime Ribeye

$65.00

Dry Aged Prime Ribeye

$69.00

Aged Prime Tenderloin

$66.00

Beef Brisket

$45.00

Thinly sliced beef brisket

Beef Finger Meat

$49.00

Outside Skirt

$55.00

Beef Tongue

$49.00

Seasoned beef tongue

Seasoned Boneless Short Rib

$55.00

Seasoned prime boneless short rib

Tomahawk Steak

$239.00

For 2. Aged bone-in ribeye

Dry-Aged Tomahawk Steak

$280.00

For 2. Dry aged bone-in ribeye

Pork Belly

$45.00

Natural pork belly with skin

Pork Collar

$45.00

Steamed Egg

BBQ Kimch Stew

BBQ Denjang Stew

Add Steamed Egg

$3.00

Add BBQ Kimch Stew

$3.00

Add BBQ Denjang Stew

$3.00

Vegetarian Option

Seasoned Vegan Meat

$45.00

Stir-fried plant-based vegan meat

Vegetarian Dumpling

$18.00

Korean-style plant-based meat-fried dumpling

Vegetarian Japchae

$30.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables & plant-based beef

Vegetarian Ddukgalbi

$38.00

Grilled plant-based beef patties

TOGO

$1.00

Meal

Bibimbap

$20.00

Mixed rice with meat and assorted vegetables

Dolsot Bibimbap

$22.00

Bibimbap served in a sizzling hot stone pot

JJukkumi Dolsot

$23.00

Spicy stir-fried webfoot octopus bibimbap served in a sizzling hot stone pot

Yukhwe Bibimbap

$26.00

Mixed rice with beef tartare & assorted vegetables. This food item may contain undercooked/raw ingredients or may be served undercooked/raw

Miso Hangjung

$38.00

Grilled pork jawl fillet with miso glaze

JeYuk

$35.00

Stir-fried spicy port with vegetables

TOGO

$1.00

Rice

Rice

$1.00

SP Rice

$6.00

Galbi JJim

$45.00

Soup

SoonDuBu

$24.00

Spicy soft tofu stew served with seafood

Kimchi Stew

$24.00

Kimchi stew served with pork

Denjang

$25.00

Soybean paste stew with blue crab

Yukgaejang

$22.00

Spicy beef soup with vegetables

Galbi Tang

$25.00

Beef short rip soup

Algoni Tang

$29.00

Spicy fish roe soup

Noodle

Mool Naengmyeon

$18.00

Cold noodles in chilled broth

Bibim-naengmyeon

$18.00

Spicy cold noodle

Matbogi Mool

$10.00

Matbogi Bibim

$10.00

Hwe-Naengmyeon

$19.00

Spicy cold noodles with marinated sashimi

Naengmyeon and Galbi

$39.00

Cold noodle or spicy cold noodle and LA galbi set

Naengmyeon and Spicy Pork

$35.00

Cold noodle or spicy cold noodle and spicy pork set

Sari

$7.00

Set Meal

Hansang Charim

$45.00

Jeong yuk jum combo set menu choice of

Spicy Octopus Combo

$29.00

Spicy stir-fried webfoot octopus with soup & side dishes

DineLA

$65.00

Bar Only

Soft Drink

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sparkle Water

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Soju

Chamisul Fresh

$15.00

375 ml

Chamisul Original

$15.00

ChumChurum OG

$15.00

Hallasan

$15.00

Flavored Soju

$15.00

Bottled Beer

Cass (4.8%)

$10.00

10

Terra (4.6%)

$10.00

Kloud (5%)

$10.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$9.00

805

$9.00

Allagash

$9.00

Bluemoon

$9.00

Modelo Negra

$9.00

Orion

$9.00

Korean Wine

Bok Bunja (Black Raspberry Wine 14%)

$18.00

Makguli (Rice Wine 6%)

$17.00

Beakseju (13%)

$17.00

Wine Menu

Serial Glass

$13.00

Serial Bottle

$40.00

Joseph Carr Bottle

$50.00

Educated Guess Bottle

$50.00

Quilt Bottle

$58.00

Mondavi Bottle

$65.00

Brendel Bottle

$70.00

Prisoner Bottle

$80.00

Burgess Contadina Bottle

$83.00

Faust Bottle

$90.00

Trefethen Bottle

$98.00

Jordan Bottle

$110.00

Orin Swift "Papillon" Bottle

$131.00

Barnett Bottle

$135.00

Silver Oak Bottle

$144.00

Stag's Leap "Artemis" Bottle

$145.00

Vaso Bottle

$162.00

Heitz Lot C-91 Bottle

$175.00

Nickel & Nickel Bottle

$193.00

Far Niente Bottle

$225.00

Caymus Bottle

$180.00

Mondavi "RSV to Kalon" Bottle

$228.00

Stag's Leap "Cask23" Bottle

$580.00

Trefethen "Eshcol" Glass

$13.00

Napa

Trefethen "Eshcol" Bottle

$40.00

Napa

Terefethen "Dragon's Tooth" Bottle

$87.00

Napa

Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$80.00

Ch Puy Blanquet Bottle

$60.00

Bordeaux, FR

Alpha Omega "Two2" Bottle

$77.00

Napa

Lancaster Winemaker's Cuvée Bottle

$120.00

Cinq Cepages Bottle

$129.00

Sonoma

Insignia Bottle

$543.00

Napa

"J" Glass

$13.00

"J" Bottle

$40.00

Boen Bottle

$40.00

Belle Glos "Balade" Bottle

$60.00

Flowers Bottle

$55.00

Cannonball Glass

$13.00

Cannonball Bottle

$40.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt

$40.00

Bottle

Rutherford Hill

$52.00

Bottle

Alamos Glass

$13.00

Alamos Bottle

$40.00

Clos De Los Siete Bottle

$40.00

Luigi Bosca De Sangre Bottle

$60.00

Kim Crawford Glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Kim Crawford Bottle

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Schug Bottle

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Tree Fort Glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

Tree Fort Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

Kali Hart Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay

Kali Hart Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay

Jordan Bottle

$60.00

Chardonnay

Trefethen Glass

$12.00

Dry Rieseling

Trefethen Bottle

$42.00

Dry Rieseling

Château D'esclans the Pale Rose Bottle

$40.00

Moet Imperial Bottle

$26.00

185 ml

Chandon Rose Bottle 185ml

$16.00

185 ml

Louis Roederer Bottle

$100.00

Moet Imperial Bottle

$95.00

Don Perignon Bottle

$540.00

Moet Imperial Bottle 185ml

Chamisul Fresh

$15.00

375 ml

Bok Bunja (Black Raspberry Wine 14%)

$18.00

Makguli (Rice Wine 6%)

$17.00

Beakseju (13%)

$17.00

Corkage

$30.00

Liquor/Cocktails Menu

Smokey Jade

$15.00

Vida mezcal, blue curacao, midori, passion fruits, orange, tajin rim

BCR

$18.00

Casamigos reposado, blood orange, aperol, coconut milk, lime, mango habanero salt rim

Copper Pineapple

$18.00

Malibu, Ciroc, spiced&dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, vanilla & orange extract, ogreat syrup

Pacific Blue

$15.00

Vodka, Malibu rum, fresh lime, blue curacao, coconut cream

Raspberry Manhattan

$15.00

Muddled raspberry, earl grey lavender syrup, cinnamon powder

Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Frozen Drinks

DineLA Drink

$10.00

Johny Walker Black

$12.00

Johny Walker Double Black

$14.00

Johny Walker Blue

$35.00

Jameson

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Oak

$17.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Be Spoken

$14.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Kavalan

$17.00

Suntory "Toki"

$14.00

Suntory "Hibiki"

$25.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$17.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 Premavera Reposado

$30.00

Azul Reposado

$30.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casa Del Sol Blanco

$15.00

Casa Del Sol Anejo

$17.00

Casa Del Sol Reposado

$20.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos'

$15.00

Vida

$13.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Uncle Val's

$12.00

Bottled Waters

Sparkle Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Korean BBQ offering premium hand-selected dry-aged meats

Location

621 South Western Avenue, 100, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Directions

