Main picView gallery

California Rock'n Sushi LA

review star

No reviews yet

621 S Western ave

208B

Los Angeles, CA 90005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Gyoza
Salmon Avocado Roll
California Roll

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Perrier

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Corkage Fee (Wine Only)

$35.00

Iced Water (Filtered)

Water (No Ice)

Hot Water

Cup of Ice

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Cabernet

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$6.50Out of stock

Plum Wine

$6.50

Beer

Small Sapporo

$5.00

Small Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Small Kirin Light

$5.00Out of stock

Small Asahi

$5.00

Large Sapporo

$9.00

Large Asahi

$9.00

Sake

Kikusui 300ml

$20.00

Kikusui 720ml

$45.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi 300ml

$42.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi 720ml

$110.00

Kubota Manjyu 300ml

$65.00

Kubota Manjyu 720ml

$145.00

Otokoyama 300ml

$19.00Out of stock

SCB Nigori 375ml

$18.00

Dassai 23 300ml

$69.00

Dassai 23 720ml

$150.00

House Special Hot Sake

$10.00

Sushi (2pc)

Blue-fin Tuna Sushi

Blue-fin Tuna Sushi

$7.95
Fatty-tuna sushi

Fatty-tuna sushi

$15.00
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$6.95
Salmon Belly Sushi

Salmon Belly Sushi

$7.50
Albacore Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$6.75
Albacore Belly Sushi

Albacore Belly Sushi

$7.50
Yellowtail Sushi

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.25
Yellowtail Belly Sushi

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$7.95
Amberjack Sushi

Amberjack Sushi

$7.25
Mackerel Sushi

Mackerel Sushi

$5.75
Madai Sushi

Madai Sushi

$7.50
Halibut Sushi

Halibut Sushi

$7.25
Halibut-Fin Sushi

Halibut-Fin Sushi

$7.50Out of stock
Jumbo Scallop Sushi

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$7.25
House Made Ebi Sushi

House Made Ebi Sushi

$5.75
Snow Crab Sushi

Snow Crab Sushi

$6.95
Octopus Sushi

Octopus Sushi

$6.25
Fresh Water Eel Sushi

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$6.95
Squid Sushi

Squid Sushi

$5.95
House Made Tamago Sushi

House Made Tamago Sushi

$5.75
Ikura Sushi

Ikura Sushi

$7.95
Wagyu Sushi

Wagyu Sushi

$12.00

Sashimi (6pc)

Blue-fin Tuna Sashimi

$22.50

Fatty-tuna Sashimi

$45.00

Salmon Sashimi

$19.95

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$21.50

Albacore Sashimi

$19.25

Albacore Belly Sashimi

$21.25

Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.50

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$22.50

Amberjack Sashimi

$20.50Out of stock

Mackerel Sashimi

$16.50

Madai Sashimi

$21.50

Halibut Sashimi

$20.75

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$20.50

Wagyu Beef Sashimi

$40.00

Moriawase

Shinobi Sushi Moriawase

Shinobi Sushi Moriawase

$37.00

9pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sushi with California Roll (Spicy Tuna Roll Available Add $1)

Premium Sushi Moriawase

Premium Sushi Moriawase

$55.00

12pcs of Chef's Choice Premium Assorted Sushi with Blue Crab Hand Roll or Negi Toro Hand Roll

Tairyo Sashimi Moriawase

Tairyo Sashimi Moriawase

$40.00

12pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi

Ebisu Sashimi Moriawase

Ebisu Sashimi Moriawase

$58.00

18pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi

Fumi Sashimi Moriawase

Fumi Sashimi Moriawase

$74.00

24pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$29.00

9pcs of Assorted Sashimi with Sushi Shrimp, Tamago, Salmon Roe on a bed of Sushi Rice

House Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Blue-Fin Tuna Roll

$8.50

Salmon Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.50

Blue Crab Roll

$9.95

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

Philadelphia Roll

$9.95

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.95

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Cucumber Roll

$5.75

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Signature Menu

Bora Bora

Bora Bora

$22.00

6pcs. Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Asparagus, Avocado wrapped with Tuna. Served with Eel Sauce and Soy Mustard

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

6pcs. Seared Bluefin Tuna Sashimi with Rayu Garlic. Served with Spicy Fermented Soy Sauce.

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$22.00

6pcs. Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Cilantro. Served With Ponzu, Japanese Dressing And Sriracha.

Scallop with Uni

Scallop with Uni

$32.00

4pcs. Seared Jumbo Scallop with Fresh Uni on Top. Served with Drizzle of Japanese Dressing and Balsamic Glaze.

Crunch Onion Albacore

Crunch Onion Albacore

$20.00

6pcs Thin Sliced Seared Albacore Sashimi with Crunch Onion Drizzle of Soy Mustard.

Salmon Blue Crab

Salmon Blue Crab

$24.00

6pcs. Blue Crab and Avocado Wrapped with Fresh Salmon Sashimi with Truffle Oil.

Kanpachi Carpaccio

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$22.00

6 pcs. of Thinly Sliced Kapanchi Served with Drizzle of Critrus Sauce

Salmon Oyako

Salmon Oyako

$22.00

6pcs Sliced salmon Topped with Shiso Leaves and Ikura with Drizzle of Yuzu Dressing

Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$22.00

Spicy tuna and Avocado Wrapped with Albacore and Topped with Soymustard, Furikake, and Sriracha

Unagi Sashimi(Signature)

Unagi Sashimi(Signature)

$24.00

6pcs. Baked Whole Unagi Served with Soy Ginger And Shiso.

Fresh Roll

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$16.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Fresh Tuna, Lemon Sliced with Yuzu Ponzu

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

Protein Roll

Protein Roll

$17.50

In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cucumber Wrap with Onion Dressing

Super Philly Roll

Super Philly Roll

$16.95

In: Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Fresh Salmon

911 Roll

911 Roll

$15.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out: Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Salmon, Red Onion

Fire In The Roll

Fire In The Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Cilantro, Onion, Cucumber Out: Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce: Yuzu Citrus, Sriracha

Fire Cracker Roll

Fire Cracker Roll

$16.25

In: Spicy Scallop, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder

Aloha Roll

Aloha Roll

$13.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado

Benjie Roll

Benjie Roll

$17.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Salmon, Lemon Slice, Cilantro

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Asparagus, Avocado Out: Fresh Tuna, Crunch Garlic

The Moon Roll

The Moon Roll

$14.95

In: Spicy Albacore, Cucumber Out: Seared Albacore, Red Onion on Top with Spicy Ponzu

Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$16.25

In : Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna and Fresh Salmon with Ponzu, Spicy Mayo

Ex-Girlfriend Roll

Ex-Girlfriend Roll

$17.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Imitation Crabmeat Out: Soy Paper, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Soy Mustard

Albacore Deluxe Roll

Albacore Deluxe Roll

$15.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Albacore, Crispy Onion with Spicy Ponzu, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Baked Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.50

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Baked Salmon with Baked Mayo, Eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.50

In: Fresh Water Eel, Crab Meat Out: Avocado with Eel sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.50

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado with Eel sauce

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$16.50

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Salmon, Baked Eel On Top Sauce: Eel Sauce Spicy Mayo

Baked Langostino roll

Baked Langostino roll

$18.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Outt: Baked Langostino with Eel sauce, Baked mayo

Sapporo Roll

Sapporo Roll

$14.25

In: Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out: Baked Crabmeat, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Masago

Snow Cone Roll

Snow Cone Roll

$14.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Baked Crawfish, Spicy Albacore, Baked Mayo, Eel sauce

B.S.C.R.

B.S.C.R.

$14.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Baked Bay Scallop with Baked Mayo, Eel sauce

Cali-Land Roll

Cali-Land Roll

$12.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cream Cheese, Whole Roll Baked with Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Baked Mayo, Eel sauce

Tempura Roll

Geisha Roll

Geisha Roll

$16.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Seared Fresh Salmon with Crunch Powder on Top Spicy Mayo

CGV Roll

CGV Roll

$16.25

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Soy mustard, Eel sauce, Spicy mayo

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$16.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado Out: Fresh Albacore with Crunch Onion Spicy Ponzu, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Salmon Salsa Roll

Salmon Salsa Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Crab Meat and Cucumber Out: Deep Fried Salmon on Top, Drizzle of Tartar Sauce and House Made Pico De Gallo

Crunch Spider Roll

Crunch Spider Roll

$16.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Soft Shell Crab Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder

Crunch Dragon Roll

Crunch Dragon Roll

$16.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat Out: Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Cruncn Powder

Prince Roll

Prince Roll

$15.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Tuna, Salmon

Mystery Roll

Mystery Roll

$15.95

In: Blue Crab, Shrimp Tempura Out: Avocado, Salmon with Yuzu Ponzu

Hot Night Roll

Hot Night Roll

$13.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder with Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$14.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Crunch Powder with Eel sauce

Crispy Scallop Roll

Crispy Scallop Roll

$14.25

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Deep Fried Scallop, with Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Fantasy Roll

Fantasy Roll

$14.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out: Avocado on Top with Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Calamari Tempura Roll

Calamari Tempura Roll

$14.25

In: Calamari Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crunch Powder, Calamari Tempura Baked Mayo, Eel sauce

Golden Tiger Roll

Golden Tiger Roll

$14.25

In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Whole Roll Deep Fried Spicy Crabmeat on Top Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

Monster Roll

Monster Roll

$14.25

In: Deep Fried Eel, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Masago Out: Seaweed with Eel sauce

Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll

Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.25

In: Avocado, Spicy Tuna Out: Rock Shrimp Tempura with Spicy Mayo, Sweet Chili

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$12.95

Deep Fried Carrot, Broccoli, Sweet Potatoes, Kabocha, Onion, Green Bean with Crunch with Eel sauce

Shrimp Crunch Roll

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$12.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crunch Powder with Eel sauce

California Tempura Roll

California Tempura Roll

$11.95

In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Whole Roll Tempura with Eel sauce

Golden Spicy Tuna Roll

Golden Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.95

In: Spicy Tuna, Avocado. Out: Seaweed, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Cutie Roll

Cutie Roll

$12.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Imitation Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna Out: Soy Paper, Crunch Powder, Eel Sauce

Pico Roll

Pico Roll

$15.95

In:Shrimp tempura, Spicy Crabmeat Out: Salmon, Shrimp, Avocado Topped with House Made Pico and spicy Ponzu

Oyster

Kumamoto Oyster 6pc

Kumamoto Oyster 6pc

$20.95

Kumamoto Oyster

Kumamoto Oyster 12pc

Kumamoto Oyster 12pc

$38.95

Kumamoto Oyster

Fat Bastard Oyster 6pc

Fat Bastard Oyster 6pc

$20.95Out of stock

Fat Bastard Oyster

Fat Bastard Oyster 12pc

Fat Bastard Oyster 12pc

$38.95Out of stock

Fat Bastard Oyster

Salad

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Hand Picked Fresh Sashimi Mixed with Sesame Oil, Chili Oil, Green Onion and Masago, Served with Cucumber, Gobo On bed of greens

Seaweed&Cucumber Salad

Seaweed&Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Seasoned Seaweed Salad with House Pickled Cucumber.

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

Baked Salmon Skin with Gobo, Cucumber on Bed of Greens

Blue Crab & Avocado Salad

Blue Crab & Avocado Salad

$18.00

Spring Mixed, Avocado on top, Blue Crab

Sides

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Avocado Side

$3.00

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Seaweed paper 4sheets

$2.00

Crispy Onion

$5.00

Zuke

$2.50

Miso soup

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Omakase

Omakase

$120.00

Kaiseki

Kaiseki

$55.00

Small Dish

Crispy Rice W/ Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice W/ Spicy Tuna

$13.95

4pcs. Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno on top of Crispy Rice. Served with sweet chili sauce

Mixed Tempura Appetizer

Mixed Tempura Appetizer

$11.95

Shrimp and Assorted Vegetable Tempura (Only Shrimp is Available)

XLB 6pc

XLB 6pc

$9.95

6pcs. Steamed Pork Dumplings Served with Soy Vinegar Sauce

Scallop Dynamite

Scallop Dynamite

$13.95

Baked Scallop, Shrimp, Crabmeat, Mushroom, and Vegetable With Dynamite Sauce

Rock Shrimp Tempura App

Rock Shrimp Tempura App

$11.95

8pcs. Deep Fried Rock Shrimp served with House Special Sauce

Calamari Ring App

Calamari Ring App

$9.95

Calamari Fried Served with House Made Sauce

Sesame Chicken App

Sesame Chicken App

$8.95

Deep Fried Chicken Served with House made tartar sauce and spicy mayo

Jalapeno Bomb App

Jalapeno Bomb App

$10.95

4pcs. Fried Jalapeno Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese. Served with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Baked Green Mussel

Baked Green Mussel

$9.95

6pcs. Baked Green Mussel with House Bake Mayo and Eel Sauce

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.95

Pan Fried Shishito Pepper with Sweet Soy Sauce. Served with Bonio Flakes on top

Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$6.95

6pcs. Pan Seared Gyoza served with Soy Vinegar Sauce

Vege Gyoza

Vege Gyoza

$6.95

6pcs. Pan Seared Gyoza served with Soy Vinegar Sauce

Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$5.95

Salted Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.95

Steamed edamame lightly salted or tossed with house spicy soy garlic butter.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.95

5pcs. Osaka Style Octopus Ball on top of Bonoto Flakes. Served with Mayo and Takoyaki Sauce

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

5pcs. Steamed Shrimp Dimsum with Soy Vinegar Sauce

Garlic Green Bean

Garlic Green Bean

$7.95

Pan-Sauted Green Bean with House Garlic Sauce

Shrimp Tempura ONLY (4pc)

Shrimp Tempura ONLY (4pc)

$11.95
Potato Croquette 4pc

Potato Croquette 4pc

$8.95

6pcs. Deep Fried Savory, Breaded Potato Patty served with sweet chili and spicy mayo

Bento Box

Bento 1 Item

$18.95

Bento 2 Item

$21.95

Dessert

Tempura Ice Cream (Rect)

$9.95

BIRTHDAY TEMP ICE CREAM

Udon

Udon with Tempura

$17.95
Spicy Seafood Udon

Spicy Seafood Udon

$16.95

Korean influenced noodle soup with red, spicy sea food miso broth flavored.

Seafood Yaki Udon

Seafood Yaki Udon

$16.95

Stirred fried vegetable and seafood with udon noodle. Sweet soy sauce based, and yogurt dressing topped with bonito flakes.

Katsu

Pork Curry Katsu

Pork Curry Katsu

$18.95

Panko Fried Pork/chicken Served with Rice and Curry

Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu

Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu

$21.95

Jalapeno, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry

Sweet Potato Cheese Curry Katsu

Sweet Potato Cheese Curry Katsu

$21.95

Sweet Potato Puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry

Cheese Curry Katsu

Cheese Curry Katsu

$20.95

Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

621 S Western ave, 208B, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Creek Tea
orange starNo Reviews
547 South Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Daedo Sikdang - 4001 West 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4001 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Kalbis Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9 Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
The House of Axe
orange starNo Reviews
611 S Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown - 863 S. Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
863 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea-Ktown
orange star4.5 • 322
3726 W 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston