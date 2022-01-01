- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- California Rock'n Sushi - LA
California Rock'n Sushi LA
No reviews yet
621 S Western ave
208B
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Wine
Beer
Sake
Sushi (2pc)
Blue-fin Tuna Sushi
Fatty-tuna sushi
Salmon Sushi
Salmon Belly Sushi
Albacore Sushi
Albacore Belly Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Yellowtail Belly Sushi
Amberjack Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Madai Sushi
Halibut Sushi
Halibut-Fin Sushi
Jumbo Scallop Sushi
House Made Ebi Sushi
Snow Crab Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Fresh Water Eel Sushi
Squid Sushi
House Made Tamago Sushi
Ikura Sushi
Wagyu Sushi
Sashimi (6pc)
Blue-fin Tuna Sashimi
Fatty-tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Albacore Belly Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
Amberjack Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Jumbo Scallop Sashimi
Wagyu Beef Sashimi
Moriawase
Shinobi Sushi Moriawase
9pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sushi with California Roll (Spicy Tuna Roll Available Add $1)
Premium Sushi Moriawase
12pcs of Chef's Choice Premium Assorted Sushi with Blue Crab Hand Roll or Negi Toro Hand Roll
Tairyo Sashimi Moriawase
12pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi
Ebisu Sashimi Moriawase
18pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi
Fumi Sashimi Moriawase
24pcs of Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi
Chirashi Bowl
9pcs of Assorted Sashimi with Sushi Shrimp, Tamago, Salmon Roe on a bed of Sushi Rice
House Roll
Signature Menu
Bora Bora
6pcs. Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Asparagus, Avocado wrapped with Tuna. Served with Eel Sauce and Soy Mustard
Tuna Tataki
6pcs. Seared Bluefin Tuna Sashimi with Rayu Garlic. Served with Spicy Fermented Soy Sauce.
Yellowtail Jalapeno
6pcs. Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Cilantro. Served With Ponzu, Japanese Dressing And Sriracha.
Scallop with Uni
4pcs. Seared Jumbo Scallop with Fresh Uni on Top. Served with Drizzle of Japanese Dressing and Balsamic Glaze.
Crunch Onion Albacore
6pcs Thin Sliced Seared Albacore Sashimi with Crunch Onion Drizzle of Soy Mustard.
Salmon Blue Crab
6pcs. Blue Crab and Avocado Wrapped with Fresh Salmon Sashimi with Truffle Oil.
Kanpachi Carpaccio
6 pcs. of Thinly Sliced Kapanchi Served with Drizzle of Critrus Sauce
Salmon Oyako
6pcs Sliced salmon Topped with Shiso Leaves and Ikura with Drizzle of Yuzu Dressing
Jessica Albacore
Spicy tuna and Avocado Wrapped with Albacore and Topped with Soymustard, Furikake, and Sriracha
Unagi Sashimi(Signature)
6pcs. Baked Whole Unagi Served with Soy Ginger And Shiso.
Fresh Roll
Lemon Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Out: Fresh Tuna, Lemon Sliced with Yuzu Ponzu
Rainbow Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado
Protein Roll
In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cucumber Wrap with Onion Dressing
Super Philly Roll
In: Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Fresh Salmon
911 Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out: Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno
Alaskan Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Salmon, Red Onion
Fire In The Roll
In: Crabmeat, Cilantro, Onion, Cucumber Out: Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce: Yuzu Citrus, Sriracha
Fire Cracker Roll
In: Spicy Scallop, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder
Aloha Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado
Benjie Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Salmon, Lemon Slice, Cilantro
Red Dragon Roll
In: Crabmeat, Asparagus, Avocado Out: Fresh Tuna, Crunch Garlic
The Moon Roll
In: Spicy Albacore, Cucumber Out: Seared Albacore, Red Onion on Top with Spicy Ponzu
Yummy Roll
In : Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna and Fresh Salmon with Ponzu, Spicy Mayo
Ex-Girlfriend Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Imitation Crabmeat Out: Soy Paper, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Soy Mustard
Albacore Deluxe Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Albacore, Crispy Onion with Spicy Ponzu, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
Baked Roll
Baked Salmon Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Baked Salmon with Baked Mayo, Eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
In: Fresh Water Eel, Crab Meat Out: Avocado with Eel sauce
Dragon Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Water Eel, Avocado with Eel sauce
Tiger Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Salmon, Baked Eel On Top Sauce: Eel Sauce Spicy Mayo
Baked Langostino roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Outt: Baked Langostino with Eel sauce, Baked mayo
Sapporo Roll
In: Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out: Baked Crabmeat, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Masago
Snow Cone Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Baked Crawfish, Spicy Albacore, Baked Mayo, Eel sauce
B.S.C.R.
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Baked Bay Scallop with Baked Mayo, Eel sauce
Cali-Land Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Cream Cheese, Whole Roll Baked with Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce: Baked Mayo, Eel sauce
Tempura Roll
Geisha Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Seared Fresh Salmon with Crunch Powder on Top Spicy Mayo
CGV Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Soy mustard, Eel sauce, Spicy mayo
Crazy Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado Out: Fresh Albacore with Crunch Onion Spicy Ponzu, Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
Salmon Salsa Roll
In: Spicy Crab Meat and Cucumber Out: Deep Fried Salmon on Top, Drizzle of Tartar Sauce and House Made Pico De Gallo
Crunch Spider Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado, Soft Shell Crab Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder
Crunch Dragon Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat Out: Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Cruncn Powder
Prince Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Fresh Tuna, Salmon
Mystery Roll
In: Blue Crab, Shrimp Tempura Out: Avocado, Salmon with Yuzu Ponzu
Hot Night Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder with Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
Super Crunch Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Crunch Powder with Eel sauce
Crispy Scallop Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Deep Fried Scallop, with Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
Fantasy Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out: Avocado on Top with Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
Calamari Tempura Roll
In: Calamari Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crunch Powder, Calamari Tempura Baked Mayo, Eel sauce
Golden Tiger Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out: Whole Roll Deep Fried Spicy Crabmeat on Top Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
Monster Roll
In: Deep Fried Eel, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Masago Out: Seaweed with Eel sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll
In: Avocado, Spicy Tuna Out: Rock Shrimp Tempura with Spicy Mayo, Sweet Chili
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Deep Fried Carrot, Broccoli, Sweet Potatoes, Kabocha, Onion, Green Bean with Crunch with Eel sauce
Shrimp Crunch Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Crunch Powder with Eel sauce
California Tempura Roll
In: Crabmeat, Avocado Out: Whole Roll Tempura with Eel sauce
Golden Spicy Tuna Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Avocado. Out: Seaweed, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Cutie Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Imitation Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna Out: Soy Paper, Crunch Powder, Eel Sauce
Pico Roll
In:Shrimp tempura, Spicy Crabmeat Out: Salmon, Shrimp, Avocado Topped with House Made Pico and spicy Ponzu
Oyster
Salad
Sashimi Salad
Hand Picked Fresh Sashimi Mixed with Sesame Oil, Chili Oil, Green Onion and Masago, Served with Cucumber, Gobo On bed of greens
Seaweed&Cucumber Salad
Seasoned Seaweed Salad with House Pickled Cucumber.
Salmon Skin Salad
Baked Salmon Skin with Gobo, Cucumber on Bed of Greens
Blue Crab & Avocado Salad
Spring Mixed, Avocado on top, Blue Crab
Sides
Omakase
Kaiseki
Small Dish
Crispy Rice W/ Spicy Tuna
4pcs. Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno on top of Crispy Rice. Served with sweet chili sauce
Mixed Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp and Assorted Vegetable Tempura (Only Shrimp is Available)
XLB 6pc
6pcs. Steamed Pork Dumplings Served with Soy Vinegar Sauce
Scallop Dynamite
Baked Scallop, Shrimp, Crabmeat, Mushroom, and Vegetable With Dynamite Sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura App
8pcs. Deep Fried Rock Shrimp served with House Special Sauce
Calamari Ring App
Calamari Fried Served with House Made Sauce
Sesame Chicken App
Deep Fried Chicken Served with House made tartar sauce and spicy mayo
Jalapeno Bomb App
4pcs. Fried Jalapeno Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese. Served with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Baked Green Mussel
6pcs. Baked Green Mussel with House Bake Mayo and Eel Sauce
Shishito Peppers
Pan Fried Shishito Pepper with Sweet Soy Sauce. Served with Bonio Flakes on top
Beef Gyoza
6pcs. Pan Seared Gyoza served with Soy Vinegar Sauce
Vege Gyoza
6pcs. Pan Seared Gyoza served with Soy Vinegar Sauce
Salted Edamame
Salted Edamame
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Steamed edamame lightly salted or tossed with house spicy soy garlic butter.
Takoyaki
5pcs. Osaka Style Octopus Ball on top of Bonoto Flakes. Served with Mayo and Takoyaki Sauce
Shrimp Shumai
5pcs. Steamed Shrimp Dimsum with Soy Vinegar Sauce
Garlic Green Bean
Pan-Sauted Green Bean with House Garlic Sauce
Shrimp Tempura ONLY (4pc)
Potato Croquette 4pc
6pcs. Deep Fried Savory, Breaded Potato Patty served with sweet chili and spicy mayo
Bento Box
Udon
Katsu
Pork Curry Katsu
Panko Fried Pork/chicken Served with Rice and Curry
Jalapeno Cheese Curry Katsu
Jalapeno, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry
Sweet Potato Cheese Curry Katsu
Sweet Potato Puree, Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry
Cheese Curry Katsu
Cheese Stuffed Pork Katsu Served with Rice and Curry
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
621 S Western ave, 208B, Los Angeles, CA 90005