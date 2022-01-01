BAR YOSHI imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

BAR YOSHI

137 Reviews

$$

21 OLD SOUTH WHARF

NANTUCKET, MA 02554

Sushi

California Roll

$20.00

Lump Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Shrimp Temp Roll

$22.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Eel Sauce

Nantucket Tuna Roll

$20.00

Tuna, Avocado, Scallion

Nantucket Salmon Roll

$20.00

Salmon, Avocado, Scallion

Dynamite Roll

$20.00

Tuna & Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Dynamite Sauce

Spicy Tuna & Scallion Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Topped with Spicy Mayo

Eel & Avocado Roll

$20.00

Roasted Eel, Avocado, Topped with Eel Sauce

Avocado Roll

$18.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$18.00

Sweet Potato, Avocado, Topped with Eel Sauce

Shrimp/Avocado/Cucumber Roll

$20.00

Ebi Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$20.00

Yellowtail, Scallion

Shp Temp + Spicy Tuna Roll

$30.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Rainbow Roll

$32.00

Lump Crab, Avocado & Cucumber Inside, Topped with Fresh Shashimi of Tuna, Yellowtail & Salmon

Plain Tuna Roll

$18.00

Plain Salmon Roll

$18.00

Plain Eel Roll

$16.00

Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Avocado and Cucumber

$18.00

Salmon (Nigiri)

$18.00

Two Pieces, Topped over Pillow of Rice

Tuna (Nigiri)

$18.00

Two Pieces, Topped over Pillow of Rice

Yellowtail (Nigiri)

$18.00

Two Pieces, Topped over Pillow of Rice

Ebi/Shrimp (Nigiri)

$18.00

Two Pieces, Topped over Pillow of Rice

Eel (Nigiri)

$18.00

Two Pieces, Topped over Pillow of Rice

Ikura (Nigiri)

$18.00

Salmon Roe, Two Pieces, Topped over Pillow of Rice

Tobiko (Nigiri)

$18.00

Flying Fish Roe, Two Pieces, Topped over Pillow of Rice

Salmon (Sashimi)

$18.00

Three Pieces Sliced

Tuna (Sashimi)

$18.00

Three Pieces Sliced

Yellowtail (Sashimi)

$18.00

Three Pieces Sliced

Ebi/Shrimp (Sashimi)

$18.00

Three Pieces

Eel (Sashimi)

$18.00

Three Pieces

Rice (Sushi)

$6.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Rice (Dynamite)

$6.00

Rice (Teriyaki)

$6.00

Tobiko

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktail Sauce

$2.00

Dumpling Sauce

$2.00

Dynamite Sauce

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Sriracha

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Creamcheese

$2.00

Extra Ginger

$2.00

Extra Wasabi

$2.00

Extra Soy Sauce

$2.00

Pieces plain shrimp temp.

$4.00

Kitchen

Miso Soup

$10.00

White Miso, Feuru Wakame, Scallion

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Sesame Seaweed Salad, Sesame Ginger Dressing

Japanese Salad

$18.00

Spring Mix Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoe, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Wakame Seaweed Salad, Sesame Ginger Dressing

Edamame

$14.00

Malden Sea Salt

Crab Rangoon

$18.00

Mixture of Crab, Cream Cheese and Seasonings Fried with a Crispy Wonton Wrap, Topped with Eel & Duck Sauce

Steamed Shrimp Shu Mai

$18.00

Shrimp Dumplings, Topped with Dumpling, Eel & Duck Sauce, Scallion, Sesame Seeds

Steamed Pork Dumplings

$18.00

Pork Dumplings, Topped with Dumpling, Eel & Duck Sauce, Scallion, Sesame Seeds

Veggie Spring Roll

$18.00

Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls, Topped with Dumpling, Eel & Duck Sauce, Scallion

Tokyo Ramen

$28.00

With Vegetables and Choice of Tofu, Shrimp, or Chicken

Japanese Udon Noodles

$28.00

With Vegetables and Choice of Tofu, Shrimp, or Chicken

Yakitori

$18.00

2 Skewers Per Order, Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Beef, Over Petite Japanese Salad

Calamari

$26.00

Flash Fried, Chile Glaze, Sesame Seed, Scallion

Piggy Rice

$30.00

Pork Fried Rice, Vegetable, Black Garlic Soy

Scallion Pancake

$28.00

Smoked Salmon, Dill Creme, Red Onion, Caviar

FIRE GLAZED RIBS

$32.00

Garlic Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seed, Petite Japanese Salad

BEEF BURGER BAO

$28.00

2 Buns Per Order, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Onions, Jalepenos

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Avocado

$8.00

Raw Bar & Ceviche

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$4.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Order by the Piece

Shrimp Ceviche

$22.00

Chipotle, Avocado, Citrus, Cherry Tomato

Tuna Ceviche

$22.00

Lime, Coconut Milk, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado

Ceviche Duo

$30.00

A Sampler of Shrimp and Tuna Ceviches

Poke

Poke Bowl

$32.00

Your Choice of Protein and Base, with Cucumber, Avocado, Wakame, Cilantro, Scallion, Edamame, Pickled Onion, Jalepeno, Finished with Sesame Ginger Dressing

Dessert

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$16.00

Chocolate Lava

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Xango

$14.00

Key Lime Tart

$16.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar Yoshi is the transformation of Nantucket’s 25+ year sushi hotspot, Sushi by Yoshi. Located on the waterfront at the historic Old South Wharf, the restaurant offers classic Japanese cuisine including sushi, noodles and dumplings, coupled with raw bar offerings, poke and ceviche, as well creative cocktails, sake, wine and beer.

Location

21 OLD SOUTH WHARF, NANTUCKET, MA 02554

Directions

BAR YOSHI image



