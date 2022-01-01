Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
BAR YOSHI
137 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bar Yoshi is the transformation of Nantucket’s 25+ year sushi hotspot, Sushi by Yoshi. Located on the waterfront at the historic Old South Wharf, the restaurant offers classic Japanese cuisine including sushi, noodles and dumplings, coupled with raw bar offerings, poke and ceviche, as well creative cocktails, sake, wine and beer.
21 OLD SOUTH WHARF, NANTUCKET, MA 02554
