Beehive Kitchen Cypress

6312 NORTH ANDREW AVE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Popular Items

Classic Bowl
Small Bowl
Kids Build Your Own

Beehive Wraps

Burrito Wrap

Burrito Wrap

$8.99

Whole grain brown rice, Black beans, Carne Mechada, Guacamole, Queso Fresco, Roasted Pepper sauce

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$8.99

Artisan mixed greens, roasted veggie medley, sesame citrus tofu, guacamole, fresh herb dressing

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Baby spinach, Mexican street corn, rustic herb grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, Argentinian chimichurri

Buzz Bowls

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Rustic herb grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, guacamole, Mexican street corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$14.99

Artisan mixed greens, Thyme roasted mushrooms, mojo shrimp, rustic herb grilled chicken, guacamole, queso fresco, Argentinian chimichurri sauce

Lean Bowl

Lean Bowl

$11.99

Choose any 5 items, from bases, veggies & tofu

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$11.49

Cranberry almond kale salad, whole grain brown rice, garlic roasted broccoli, Thyme roasted mushrooms, rustic herb grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, cheese, roasted pepper sauce

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$12.49

Whole grain brown rice, black beans, Thyme roasted mushrooms, parmesan roasted broccoli, Beehive BBQ pork, rustic herb grilled chicken, roasted pepper sauce, shaved parmesan cheese

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$9.49

Whole grain brown rice, black beans, baby spinach, Thyme roasted mushrooms, roasted veggie medley, fresh herb dressing, pico de gallo

Build Your Own Bowl

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$12.49

2 Bases, 2 Veggies, 2 Proteins, 1 sauce

Small Bowl

Small Bowl

$9.49

2 Bases, 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 1 Sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Meal

Kids Chicken Meal

$5.99

Noodles + choice of chicken + organic apple juice or gluten-free cookie

Kids Build Your Own

Kids Build Your Own

$5.99

1 base or 1 veggie, 1 protein (premium add $2) + organic apple juice or gluten free cookie

Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$4.99Out of stock

8 oz

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Gluten Free

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.99

Gluten Free

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.99

Gluten Free

Family

Family Meals

Family Meals

$43.99

Serves 4 - 6 people. 1 Base, 2 Veggies, 1 Protein, 1 Sauce, 1 Add On

Beverages

Beehive Water

Beehive Water

$2.19

Beehive Water

Coca-Cola Freestyle

Coca-Cola Freestyle

$2.79
Culture Pop Watermelon Soda

Culture Pop Watermelon Soda

$3.50Out of stock
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.79
La Colombe Iced Mocha Latte

La Colombe Iced Mocha Latte

$4.99Out of stock

9 oz can

La Colombe Iced Vanilla Latte

La Colombe Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.99Out of stock

9 oz can

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Homemade Lemonade

Natalie's Aura

Natalie's Aura

$4.99

10 oz. Blood orange, strawberry, ashwagandha

Organic Apple Juice

Organic Apple Juice

$1.69
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Beehive Kitchen is a place where our community can enjoy a culture of warm hospitality, delicious food cooked with passion, and consistently great value. Honest, wholesome ingredients are infused with global spices and prepared carefully with high-end culinary techniques, so Beehive bowls are simply satisfying. With a wide variety of ingredients, endless combinations, and speedy service, you can build your bowl fast—for a reasonable cost—whether on the go or eating in.

6312 NORTH ANDREW AVE, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

