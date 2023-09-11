POS Food Menu

Breakfast (all day)

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots, Pico de Gallo & Choice of Beans

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots side of Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

2 Eggs, Red Sauce, Rice & Choice of Beans served with Tortillas

Steak & Egg Burrito

$15.95

Angus Steak & Eggs, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots, Pico de Gallo, Caramelized Onnions-Poblano Peppers

Favorites

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Benny's Salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$7.95

Hand-Cut Torilla Chips served with Fresh Guacamole

Benny's Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla Chips topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños

Supreme Fries

$12.95

French Fries topped with melted Jack cheese, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños

Soup & Salad

Homemade Mexican Chicken Soup

$12.95

Hearty Bowl of Chicken Broth with Whole Chicken, Veggies, Potatoes, side of Rice & Choice of Tortillas

Southwestern Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Dressing

Tostada Bowl

Veggie Tostada Bowl

$12.95

Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Chipotle Chicken Tostada Bowl

$13.95

Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole in served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Grilled Chicken Tostada Bowl

$13.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Shell

Rotisserie Chicken Tostada Bowl

$13.95

Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Carnitas Tostada Bowl

$13.95

Slow-Cooked Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Al Pastor Tostada Bowl

$13.95

Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Barbaoca Tostada Bowl

$15.95

Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Totada Shells

Carne Asada Tostada Bowl

$15.95

Grilled Angus Steak, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bowl

$15.95

Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Tostada Bowl

Tostada Bowl No Meat

$11.95

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.95

Mixed Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Shredded Chicken in a Red Sauce, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Rotisserie Chicken (dark mesat) Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.95

Slow-Cooked Pork, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$14.95

Slow-Cooked Shredded Angus Beef, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$15.95

Grilled Angus Steak, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.95

Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

$3.75

Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Hard Shell Tortilla

Carne Asada Taco

$4.55

Grilled Angus Steak, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Barbacoa Taco

$4.55

Slow-Cooked Shredded Angus Beef, Radish, Cilantro Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$3.95

Slow-Cooked Shredded Pork, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Chipotle Chicken Taco

$3.95

Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortill-

Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$3.95

Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.55

Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Fried Fish Taco

$4.55

Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.55

Pineapple-Jicama Salsa, Lettuce, Chipotle Crema

Grilled Veggie Taco

$3.95

Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Chimichurri Salsa, Yellow Corn Tortilla

--Seperate Plate--

Tacos Tuesday*

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.95

Grande Burritos

Classic Burrito

$12.95

Choice of Protein: Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, 13" Flour Tortilla

California Burrito

$13.95

Choice of Protein: Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, French Fries (inside) 13" Flour Tortilla

Fajita Style Burrito

$12.95

Choice of Grilled Chicken, Pork, Steak or Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Peppers & Onions, Pice de Gallo & Choice of Beans, 13' Flour Tortilla

Veggie-Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Beans, Jack Cheese, Chimichurri Salsa, 13" Flour Tortilla

Avocado Supreme

$12.95

Whole Avocado, Choice of Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, 13" Flour Tortilla

Fish Burrito

$14.95

Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, 13" Flour Tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, 13" Flour Tortilla

Surf & Turf Burrito

$17.95

Grilled Steak & Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Chimichurri Crema, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, 13" Flour Tortillas

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Choice of Beans, Jack and Oaxaca Cheese, 13" Flour Tortillas

Burrito Bowl

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$15.95

Grilled Angus Steak, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Barbacoa Burrito Bowl

$15.95

Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Groundbeef Bowl

$13.95

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Rotisserie Chicken Burrito Bowl

$13.95

Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$13.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$13.95

Slow-Cooked Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$13.95

Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Grilled Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$15.95

Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Grilled Fish Bowl

$15.95

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

No Meat Burrito Bowl

$11.95

Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green or Red Sauce, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Red Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Beef, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas

$15.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Plates

Benny's 2 Taco Plate

$10.95

Choice of 2 Tacos, served with Side of Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, Guacamole & Chips

Macho Wet Burrito

$15.95

Our Claasic Burrito Smothered with your Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Sour Cream, Served with Sides of Spanish Rice & Beans, Guacamole & Chips

Carne Asada Plate

$16.95

Grilled Angus Flap Steak, Grilled Onions, Chimmichuri Salsa, Served with sides of Guacmole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Chicken Breast Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$17.95

Angus Flap Steak Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Marianted Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Grilled Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95

Angus Flap Steak & Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Rotisserie Chicken

Half Chicken 1 Side

$13.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Side, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

Half Chicken 2 Side

$16.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

Whole Chicken 2 Side

$27.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

Whole Chicken a la carte

$16.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

2 Whole Chicken Combo

$49.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of 4 Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Cabbage Salad

$2.95

Chimichurri

$0.75+

Cilantro Ranch

$0.95+

French Fries

$4.95

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.50

Grilled Veggies Side

$4.95

Guacamole

$1.50+

Homemade Beans 8oz

$2.95

Spanish Rice (8oz)

$2.95

House Salad

$4.95

Mexican Sour Cream

$1.50+

Pickled Carrots

$1.95+

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.95+

Pico de Gallo

$1.95+

Salsa 8oz

$3.95

Side of Meat

$4.95

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

Limes

$0.00+

Cilantro Mix

$0.00+

1/2 Avocado Side

$1.95

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Paste

$0.75

Empty Tostada Bowl

$1.00

Dessert

Churro

$2.95

3 Churros

$7.95

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadila

$6.95

Kids Hard Shell Taco

$6.95

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.95

POS Drink Menu

Drinks

Fountain Drink: Soda

$2.95

Agua Frescas

$3.95

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.25

Fanta Orange

$4.25

Jarritos: Lime

$4.25

Jarritos: Mandarin

$4.25

Jarritos: Tamarindo

$4.25

Jarritos: Punch

$4.25

Jarritos: Pineapple

$4.25

Vitamin Water: Tropical Citrus

$4.25

Vitamin Water: Dragonfruit

$4.25

Vitamin Water:

$4.25

Smart Water

$4.25

Topo Chico

$4.25

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Iced tea

$4.25

Sangria

$4.25

Coke Zero

$4.25

POS Catering Menu

Catering Platters

Taco Catering Platter

$299.00

Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only

Fajita Catering Platter

$349.00

Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 2 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only

Mixed Catering Platter

$249.00

Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 15-18 Tacos and 1 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros … Plates and Utensils Included by request

Burrito Catering Platter

$249.00

Quesadilla Catering Platter

$259.00

Rotisserie Chicken Platter

$259.00

Enchilada Catering Platter

$249.00

Breakfast Burrito Catering Platter

$249.00

Breakfast Quesadilla Catering Platter

$249.00

Family Platters

Taco Family Platter

$89.00

Burrito Family Platter

$99.00

Quesadilla Family Platter

$99.00

Fajita Family Platter

$119.00

A La Carte Trays

Rice

$0.00+

Beans

$0.00+

1/2 Tray of Fajitas

Meats per Pound

Sides

Salads

Cold Items

Enchiladas Cheese

$2.99

