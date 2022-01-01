Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spinfish Poke House Santa Monica

No reviews yet

808 Wilshire Blvd

Suite 100

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Bowls

Small

$10.50

Regular

$12.00

Large

$14.00

Extra Yummies

EBF Bowl

$8.00

Everything but fish! Includes 1/2 avocado and 1 scoop of tofu.

Spinfish Nachos

$11.00

Spicy tuna, guacamole, crab meat, seaweed salad, sweet shoyu, sriracha aioli, furikake dry topping, crispy onions

Mini Nachos

Mini Nachos

$7.00

Spicy tuna, guacamole, crab meat, seaweed salad, sweet shoyu, sriracha aioli, furikake dry topping, crispy onions

Spinfish Guac & Chips

Spinfish Guac & Chips

$4.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.50
Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$4.50

Miso Soup

$2.50

Single Avocado

$1.25

Extra Sauce on the Side

$0.25

Spam Musubi

$2.50

Spam Musubi (3 item special)

$6.00

Combo

Small Combo

$10.50

Signature Bowls

Can't decide? We recommend a delightful combination of sauce & toppings for you!

Small Signature

$10.50

Regular Signature

$12.00

Large Signature

$14.00

Create Your Own Bowls

Be your own pokerista and create your perfect bowl. Customize and choose your own sauces and toppings!

Small Create Your Own

$10.50

Regular Create Your Own

$12.00

Large Create Your Own

$14.00

Extra Yummies

Still hungry? Try our famous Spinfish nachos, or grab a side of seaweed salad!

Spinfish Nachos

$11.00

Spicy tuna, guacamole, crab meat, seaweed salad, sweet shoyu, sriracha aioli, furikake dry topping, crispy onions

Mini Nachos

Mini Nachos

$7.00

Spicy tuna, guacamole, crab meat, seaweed salad, sweet shoyu, sriracha aioli, furikake dry topping, crispy onions

EBF Bowl

EBF Bowl

$8.00

Everything but fish! Includes 1 scoop of tofu and 1/2 avocado

Spinfish Guac & Chips

Spinfish Guac & Chips

$4.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.50
Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$4.50

Extra Base

$1.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Spam Musubi

$2.50

Spam Musubi (3 for $6)

$6.00

Tea

Milk Tea

$2.50

Thai Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Online - Beverages

Coconut Water - 16oz

$3.50

Bottled Water - 700ml

$2.50

Pepsi – 24oz

$3.50

Diet Pepsi – 24oz

$3.50

Mist Twist – 24oz

$3.50

Dr. Pepper – 24oz

$3.50

Mug Root Beer – 24oz

$3.50

Lipton Brisk Raspberry – 24oz

$3.50

Tropicana Pink Lemonade – 24oz

$3.50

Mountain Dew – 24oz

$3.50

The Spinfish Experience

Relax and let us serve you! Allow your guests to customize their bowl, just like how we do it in our store. Two of our friendly crew members will be there to handle it all, so you can sit back and enjoy the good company around you without any worries.

1 hour

$15.00

Ahi Tuna

1 POUND - AHI TUNA

$24.99

Salmon

1 POUND - SALMON

$29.99

Spicy Tuna

1 POUND - SPICY TUNA

$24.99

Shrimp

1 POUND - SHRIMP

$23.99

Tofu

1 POUND - TOFU

$8.99

Sides

A half tray serves 10-15 people

Avocado (per lbs of poké)

$4.99

Crab Salad (8 oz)

$4.99

Seaweed Salad (8oz)

$4.99

White Rice (half tray)

$10.99

Brown Rice (half tray)

$10.99

Spring Mix (half tray)

$11.99

Spinfish Nachos

$11.99

Extra Sauce (8 oz)

$3.99

Catering Delivery

Please enter in address, date & time of delivery in the special request box.

Delivery

$25.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A warm, happy place serving the freshest and most unique poke you'll ever taste!

Website

Location

808 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
Spinfish Poke House image
Spinfish Poke House image
Spinfish Poke House image

