Spinfish Poke House Santa Monica
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A warm, happy place serving the freshest and most unique poke you'll ever taste!
Location
808 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backyard Bowls - Santa Monica - 7th & Arizona
4.8 • 2,175
1317 7th Street Unit A Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant