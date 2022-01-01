Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy Jacks Shack Lauderdale by the Sea

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102

Lauderdale by the Sea, FL 33308

BJ's Family Meal Packs

Fish Shack Fry Pack

$39.00

4 pieces Beer Battered Cod, 6 pieces Jumbo Fried Shrimp, 1/2 lb Fried Calamari w/ House Made Slaw, Corn on the Cob & Old Bay Seasoned Fries.

Signature 10 Napkin Burger Pack

$39.00

Choose Any 4 of our Signature 10 Napkin Burgers Includes 2 Extra Large Sides

Slider Shack Pack

$29.00

Includes 8 Sliders (choice of 4) and 2 Extra Large Sides 50/50-Signature Patty, Bacon, Melted Cheddar Porky Piggin-Roasted BBQ Pork, Cheddar & Slaw Mike Teevee-Signature Patty, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Cheddar & BBQ sauce Leghon-Fried, Grilled or Nashville hot w/ B&B Pickles, Cheddar & Slaw Chuck Norris-Signature Patty w/BBQ Pork, Cheddar, Slaw & O-ring Greg Brady-Signature Patty, Mac N Cheese, BBQ Chips

Street Taco Pack

$29.00

Includes 8 Tacos (Choice of 4) and 2 Extra Large Sides

BJ's Famous Wings Pack

$25.00

24 pc House Specialty Wings tossed in your choice of House Made Sauce. Includes 2 Extra Large Sides

Fried Chicken & Biscuits Pack

$25.00

4 Pieces of Country Fried Chicken, Choice of 2 Extra Large Sides, 2 Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits & 2 Cheddar Biscuits, Choice of Alabama White BBQ Sauce or Country Sausage Gravy

BBQ Pulled Pork Pack

$20.00

Slow Roasted BBQ Pork, 6 Potato Rolls and 2 Extra Large Sides

Boxes & Buckets

Sticky Nuggs

$7.99

Fried Boneless Chicken Nuggets tossed in your choice of House Made Sauce

Fried Mac Nuggs

$5.99

House Made Mac N Cheese Fried & Topped with Grated Parmesan. Served with Sriracha Mayo

Beer Battered O-Rings

$5.99

Crispy Onion Rings served w/ Roundhouse Sauce

Crispy B&B Pickle Chips

$3.99

Fried Pickle Chips served w/ Blackened Ranch Dressing

Tater Tots

$3.99

Crispy Tots served w/ BJS Sauce.

Crispy Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Get 'em loaded w/chili, cheese, Applewood Bacon Chunks, Sour Cream & Green Onion $6 extra

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

served w/ BJ's Sauce

House Made Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Box of Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.99

Slabs of Love

Mexican Street Corn

$4.99

Grilled Corn on the Cob with Alote, Cilantro & Fresh lime

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$9.99Out of stock

Flash Fried & Tossed in Your Choice of House Made Sauce

Sliders

Slider Choice

$9.99

Mix & Match any Two, Served with Choice of Fries, Sweet Fries or Tots. Have them loaded w/ Chili, Cheese, Applewood Bacon Chunks, Sour Cream for $2.50 extra 50/50-Signature Patty, Bacon, Melted Cheddar Porky Piggin-Roasted BBQ Pork, Cheddar & Slaw Mike Teevee-Signature Patty, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Cheddar & BBQ sauce Leghon-Fried, Grilled or Nashville hot w/ B&B Pickles, Cheddar & Slaw Chuck Norris-Signature Patty w/BBQ Pork, Cheddar, Slaw & O-ring Greg Brady-Signature Patty, Mac N Cheese, BBQ Chips

Seafood/Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$1.95

Over by the piece. Served w/ House Made Cocktail Sauce

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Seasoned w/Old Bay & Served with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Lemon

Fresh Catch

Daily Catch Blackened, Grilled or Fried w/Baby Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Pico de Gallo & Mexican Street Corn

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Beer battered Cod w/Crinkle Fries, House Made Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Fresh Lemon

Fish-wich

Fresh Fish Sandwich served Blackened, Grilled or Fried or Key West Style w/ Choice of Side

Baja Style Tacos

Three Warm Corn Tortillas w/Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Mexican Crema & Fresh Lime

Salads

Southwest Cobb Salad

$10.99

Chopped Romaine w/Jack Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Guacamole, Chopped Tomatoes, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Sweet Chili Vinaigrette

The Big Greek Chopper

$9.99

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Feta Cheese, Peperoncini & Red Wine Vinaigrette

The Wedgie

$8.99

Iceberg Wedge w/ Applewood Bacon Chunks, Chopped Tomatoes, Crispy Onions, Balsamic Glaze & Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Classic Caesar

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce w/ Garlic Bread Croutons & Grated Parmesan Cheese

10 Napkin Burgers

Hunter S Thompson

$14.99

Shrooms, Smoked Bacon, Whiskey Onions, & Melted Swiss served w/choice of side Substitute Black Bean Veggie Patty

The B-Real

$14.99

Two Signature Blend Double Patties w/ Monterey Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Sliced Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Sriracha Mayo

El Chupacabra

$13.99

Two Signature Blend Double Patties w/ Creamy Goat Cheese, Swtt Chili Bacon Jam & Baby Arugula

Cousin Oliver

$13.99

Two Signature Blend Patties w/ House Made Mac N Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon & BBQ Chips

Book 'Em Dano

$13.99

Two Signature Blend Double Patties w/ Blue Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Carmelized onions

The Elvis

$12.99

Two Signature Blend Patties w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon, Peanut Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo & Choice of Side

Plain Hamburger

$5.99

Single Patty. Choice of Side

Plain Cheeseburger

$6.99

Single Patty. Choice of Side

Shack Dogs

The Joint

$9.99

Oven Top Chili, Roundhouse Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos & Frito Shrapnel served w/ Choice of Side

The Ripper

$8.99

Applewood Bacon Wrapped Dog, Fried til it Rips and served w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Sriracha Mayo w/ Choice of Side

Mario Combover

$7.99

Served w/ Firecracker Sauerkraut & Honey Balsamic Mustard

Plain Hot Dog

$6.49

Choice of Side

BJ's Signatures

Chicken Wings

Tossed in your Choice of House Made Sauce & Served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing & Choice of Side

Rock Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Crispy Rock Shrimp, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Creole Remoulade w/ Choice of Side

Mac N' Cheese Steak

$14.99

Shaved Rib Eye Steak w/ Caramelized Onions, House Made Mac N' Cheese & Choice of Side

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Country Fried Chicken & Malted Waffle w/ Maple Syrup & Hot Sauce

Red Neck Nachos

$12.99

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Topped w/ BBQ Pork, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Made Mac N Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Green Onion & Served w/ Blackened Ranch

Tot-Chos

$11.99

Crispy Tots w/ Ove Top Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream 7 Jalapenos

Oven Top Chili

$9.99

Our Signaure House Made Chili All Crooekd Up w/ Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Sour Cream, Bacon Shrapnel, Green Onion & Choice of Fritos or Saltines

Donuts, Oreos, Ice Cream

Dirty Duo

$2.00

Fried Donut w/ Chocolate Frosting & Crushed Oreos

Muddy Pig

$2.00

Fried Donut w/ Nutella & Bacon Shrapnel

Barb's Desk Drawer

$2.00

Fried Donut w/ Vanilla Frosting & M&M's

Psycho Girl Scout

$2.00

Fried Donut w/ Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips & Toasted Marshmallow

Fried Oreo

$3.00

Deep Fried Oreo w/ Chocolate Sauce & Vanilla Ice Cream

Scoop of Vanilla

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Beef.Bacon.Beer.Bird

Location

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea, FL 33308

Directions

