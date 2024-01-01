Bistro Vendome 2267 Kearney Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Bistro Vendome, designed to evoke the look and feel of a long-established, family-owned bistro plucked from a Parisian street corner, features a carefully crafted menu that contains a wealth of French flavors served in a comfortable and charming environment. Brought to you by the owners of Rioja, Bistro Vendome is based on a foundation of classical French with a lighter and more contemporary influence.
Location
2267 Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucina Eatery & Bar - 2245 Kearney St #101
No Reviews
2245 Kearney St #101 Denver, CO 80207
View restaurant