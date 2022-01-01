Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oblio's Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave

Denver, CO 80207

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Traditional Cheese
Breadsticks
Caesar Salad

Starters

Wings

$16.75

1 lb of oven baked wings. Gluten free.

Breadsticks

$8.00

Four of our famous breadsticks slathered in garlic butter and Parmesan and served with marinara for dipping.

Side of 3 Meatballs

$14.00

3 meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella and served with a side of garlic bread

Honey Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Bruschetta Dip with toasted baguette slices

$9.00

Bread with Oil & Vinegar

$6.00

6oz Cup Broccoli Cheddar soup

$5.00

6oz cup Roasted Tomato Onion Soup

$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan

Wedge Salad

$11.00

A wedge of iceberg topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, and blue cheese crumbles and served with a side of house made blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella slices, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and spring mix, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic glaze

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Blooming Bibb Lettuce Salad

$14.00

Spiced Candied Walnuts, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, House Made Citrus Vinaigrette

Champagne Pecan Salad

$14.00

A Blend of Mixed Greens and Kale, basil, red & yellow peppers, diced tomatoes, dried cranberries, pecans, & goat cheese served with house made champagne vinaigrette

Pasta

All Pastas are scratch made daily and served with a side of garlic bread

Spinach Mushroom Ravioli

$15.95

Sheets of pasta filled with mushrooms, ricotta, and spinach. Topped with Truffle Butter

Creamy Butternut Squash Linguini topped with toasted walnuts

$11.95

Alfredo Linguini

$11.95

Roasted Red Pepper Linguini

$11.95Out of stock

Topped with Cured Egg

Gigli Toscani

$11.95Out of stock

Fresh tomato, garlic, basil, and olive oil. Topped with shredded Parmesan. Pasta name means "lilies" after the ancient emblem of Florence and the twisted shape resembles a lily.

Lasagna

$14.95

Creamy Lemon Linguini

$11.95

Linguini Marinara With 2 Meatballs

$15.00

Linguini With Butter And Parmesan And Seasoning

$11.00

Linguini Marinara

$11.00

Kids Linguini Marinara

$8.00

Kids Linguini With Butter And Parmesan

$8.00

Kids Creamy Lemon Linguini

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Alfredo

$9.00

Subs

Italian Sub

$16.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing.

Meatball Sub

$16.00

3 meatballs baked in a bed of marinara and mozzarella cheese. Put on a bib and enjoy! Served with a bag of Lays Potato Chips.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$16.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Scoop Ice cream

$4.00

House made Chocolate Pudding with whipped cream

$7.00

Lemon Marscapone Cream Pie

$7.00

Chocolate pudding shooter

$2.00

Caramel Apple

$5.00

Extra sides of Sauce

Extra side Marinara

$1.00

Extra side Ranch

$1.00

Extra side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Extra side bbq sauce

$1.00

Extra side Buffalo sauce

$1.00

Extra side teriyaki sauce

$1.00

Extra side garlic Parmesan sauce

$1.00

Side garlic butter

$1.00

Extra side Italian dressing

$1.00

Extra side balsamic dressing

$1.00

Extra side balsamic GLAZE

$1.00

Extra side Caesar dressing

$1.00

Side pizza sauce

$1.00

Side pesto sauce

$1.00

Side Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Olive Oil

$1.00

Side Red Pepper Sauce

$1.00

BYO Pizza

12" Traditional Cheese

$15.00

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$18.00

Half/Half Pizzas

10" GF 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty

$18.00

12" 1/2 and 1/2 BYO/Specialty

$15.00

12" Specialty

12" Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

12" Sixties Special

$20.00

Italian Sausage and pepperoni

12" The Luau

$22.50

A Hawaiian Classic: Ham, pineapple and crisp bacon

12" The Bomb

$27.50

The Works: Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Black olives

12" The Giovanni

$27.50

Italian Sausage, pepperoni, meatball, bacon and ham. *Meatball not Gluten free

12" La Vita Bella

$25.00

Artichoke hearts, minced garlic, tomatoes, and red onions.

12" Lorie's Amorie

$25.00

Mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and red onions.

12" The Nebraska

$22.50

White Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and banana peppers.

12" The Point

$25.00

Cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos and onions.

12" The Godfather

$27.50

Sliced Meatballs, Red onion, mushrooms, garlic, ricotta, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. *Meatball not Gluten free

12" Three Cheese Bianca

$25.00

12" Pesto Caprese

$27.50

12" Pointless Forest

$22.50

12" Mamma Mia

$27.50

12” veg head

$27.50

12” The Grinch

$27.50

10" GF Specialty

10" GF Margherita

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

10" GF Sixties Special

$21.00

Italian sausage and pepperoni...the perfect pizza to eat while listening to “Day Dreamin'” and “My Girl”

10" GF The Luau

$22.50

A Hawaiian classic: ham, pineapple and crisp bacon

10" GF The Bomb

$25.50

The Works: Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and onions

10" GF The Giovanni

$24.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatball, bacon and ham! Now that's Italian!

10" La Vita Bella

$24.00

Artichoke hearts, minced garlic, tomatoes and onion

10" GF Lorie's Amorie

$24.00

Mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and onions

10" GF The Point

$24.00

Cream cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and onions

10" GF The Godfather

$25.50

Meatballs, onion, mushrooms, garlic, ricotta and a balsamic drizzle

10" GF The Nebraska

$22.50

Pepperoni, sausage and banana peppers

10" GF Three Cheese Bianca

$24.00

Mozzarella, feta, garlic, ricotta, tomatoes and fresh basil

10" GF Pesto Caprese

$25.50

Pesto, Roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, and a balsamic drizzle

10" GF Pointless Forest

$22.50

10" GF Mamma Mia

$25.50

10" GF Veg Head

$25.50

10” the Grinch

$25.50

Calzones

BYO Calzone

$18.75

All calzones are filled with mozzarella and ricotta served with a side of marinara. They are brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan after coming out of the oven.

Specialty Calzone

$18.75

All calzones are filled with mozzarella and ricotta and served with a side of marinara. Select a specialty calzone or build your own.

Beer

Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Station 26 303 Lager

$7.00

Odyssey Beerwerks Ghost Drifter Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Odyssey Beerwerks I-70 Colorado Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Call to Arms Shirtless Putin

$7.00

Pug Ryan Kearney Street Kolsch

$7.00

New Image Brewery Single by Choice

$8.00Out of stock

New Image Brewery Coriolis Effect

$8.00

Modern Times West Coast IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$4.25

Coors Banquet

$4.25

Corona

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Climb Apple Cider

$6.50

O’Hara’s Nitro Irish Stout

$7.50

Dura

$6.00

Clarity Hard Seltzers

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Stout

$8.00

Steingrabber DFT

$7.00

Juicy Banger DFT

$8.00

Tangerine Cream DFT

$7.00

Westbound Pilsner DFT

$7.00

Ratio Cityscapes

$7.00

Ratio Sparks Fly

$7.00

Ratio Stay Gold

$7.00

Wine

Chianti, Italy Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Boneterra P Noir

$15.00

Hess Cabernet

$12.00

Gran Reserva Malbec

$11.00

Ricasoli Toscana

$11.00

Boneterra P N BTL

$58.00

Gran R Malbec BTL

$42.00

Hess Cab BTL

$45.00

Ricasoli Toscana BTL

$42.00

Lambrusco Glass

$13.00

Lambrusco Bottle

$48.00

Chianti Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Hi!, Prosecco, Italy Glass

$13.00

Hi! Prosecco Bottle

$48.00

Rose Glass

$10.00

Rose BTL

$38.00

Folonari Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Guinigi Pinto Grigio Bottle

$37.00

Guinigi Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Dante Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Dante Chardonnay Bottle

$33.00

Annabella Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Annabella Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Manu Sauv Glass

$13.00

Manu Sauv Bottle

$50.00

Red Sangria

$8.50Out of stock

White Sangria

$8.50Out of stock

Non-alcoholic Bar

Gruvi Prosecco

$7.50

Gruvi Golden Lager

$5.50Out of stock

Lagunitas Hop Water

$3.25Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Fountain Coke

$2.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.50

Fountain Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Rootbeer

$2.50

Dr pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Iced tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

lemonade

$2.50

kid soda

$2.00

shirley temple

$2.50

Can soda

$1.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Cocktails

Chopin Vodka

$12.00

Breckenridge Vodka

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila

$10.00

4 Roses Whiskey

$12.00

Don Q Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Breckenridge Gin

$11.00

Kearney Mule

$11.00

Leyden Marg

$12.00

Forest OF

$12.00

Monaco Fizz

$12.00

Baileys

$9.00

Cherry St. Martini

$13.00

Niagara Spritz

$11.00

Glencoe Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Espolon Tequila

$10.00

22nd Street Sour

$11.00

Park hill peach bellini

$11.00

Pizza Specials

The Herb Garden

$27.50+

White sauce with fresh rosemary, garlic, ricotta, and shredded Parmesan. Topped with arugula and a balsamic drizzle

The Happy Mushroom

$27.50+

White Sauce, Fresh Rosemary, mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, garlic and onion

The Amore Piccante

$27.50+

Pesto marinara sauce, pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, and fresh basil

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver, CO 80207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

