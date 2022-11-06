Main picView gallery

Blossom & Friends 2819 Ocean Park Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

2819 Ocean Park Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

1.Goi Cuon Tom Heo - Shrimp and Pork

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

2. Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

3. Bo Cuon - Grilled Beef

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

4. Cha Gio - Chicken & Shrimp

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

5. Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

6. Banh Xeo Tom Heo - Shrimp & Pork

$12.00

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

7. Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu, Mushroom

$12.00

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

Bun Noodle Salad

20. Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

21.Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak

$17.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

24. Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegeterian Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

25. Bun Tom, Cha Gio - Shrimp and Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

Bun Rieu

26. Bun Rieu - Crab Noodle Soup

$18.50

Dungeness crab, manila clams, eggs, rice vermicelli, perilla, red cabbage, roma tomato, lettuce, sprouts, lime

Pho Rice Noodle Soup

29. Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail

$18.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

30. Pho Tai - Rare steak

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

31. Pho Dac Biet - Combination: Rare steak, brisket, tendon and tripe

$17.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

32. Pho Tai, Bo Vien - Rare steak & Beefball

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

33. Pho Ga - Chicken

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

34. Pho Tom - Shrimp

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

377. Pho Wagyu Miyakazi A5 (4oz.)

$35.00

Mi Egg Noodle

40. Mi Trung Thit Kho - Braised pork belly

$18.00

Baby bok choy, green onions, chili flakes & a marinated soft-boiled egg with egg noodles

Egg rolls

Chk & shrimp imperial roll (1)

$2.50

Veg imperial roll (1)

$2.50

Beverages

D1. Iced coffee w/ condensed milk

$4.25

Vietnamese styled Iced coffee

D2. Iced Black coffee

$4.25

Black Iced Coffee

D3. Hot Coffee w/ condensed milk

$4.25

Hot coffee with condensed milk

D4. Pour Over Black coffee

$4.25

Coffee beans grinded of your choice

D5. Iced Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea (Green or Jasmine)

D6. Hot Tea

$4.25

Hot Tea made with fresh tea leaves of your choice

D7. Soda Chanh - Fresh Perrier Lemonade

$4.50

Perrier sparkling water, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup

D8. Ginger Limade

$4.25

Ginger tea, fresh lime juice, lemon slice

D9. Small Perrier Water

$4.00

D9. Large Perrier Water

$5.00

D10. Soda

$3.75

D11. Young coconut

$6.00

Fresh young coconut

D12. Thai Tea

$4.50

BROTH & NOODLES

Beef broth

$4.00

Chk broth

$4.00

Veg Broth

$4.00

Noodles

$4.00

Vermicelli noodles

$4.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

BOWLS

SMALL CERAMIC BOWLS

$55.00

LARGE CERAMIC BOWLS

$65.00

XL CERAMIC BOWLS

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Vietnamese

Location

2819 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
orange starNo Reviews
2424 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Gilberts El Indio
orange starNo Reviews
2526 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
orange star4.6 • 561
2811 Ocean Park Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - 2901 ocean park blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2901 ocean park blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Prime Pizza - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
1811 Pico Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico - 2121 Cloverfield Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Cloverfield Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston