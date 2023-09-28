- Home
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Barkley 2955 Newmarket Street
2955 Newmarket Street
Bellingham, WA 98226
FOOD
Appetizer
5 Piece Chicken Strip
Calamari
Cheesy Jojos
Chicken Wings
A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce
Coconut Prawns
Loaded Fries - Buffalo Blue Cheese
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.
Loaded Fries - Spicy Pork Carnitas
Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce
Nacho Supreme
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2
Onion Rings
Quesadilla
Sliced Kielbasa
Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause
Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.
Sliders - Pork Carnitas
Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Small Nacho
Small Quesadilla
Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus
An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus
Thai Chicken
Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce
Bacon Burger
A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce
Bleu Cheese Burger
This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Bob's Bonanza Burger
For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Captain Hook Fish Burger
Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with cloeslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Classic Cheese Burger
Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1
Double Dutch Burger
An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.
Fair Burger
1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries. Add Bacon (2) - $3 Add Cheese - $1 Add Avocado - $3 Add Mushrooms - $3
Grilled Sourdough
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
Guacamole Bacon Burger
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Hawaiian Burger
Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Jalapeno Burger
Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Mushroom Burger
Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce
Ranch Burger
American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Smash Burger
Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.
Smokey Bayou Burger
Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.
The Bomb Burger
Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.
Western Burger
Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce
Chicken Burger
Avocado Chicken Burger
A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta
Cajun Chicken Burger
Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger
Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun
Cordon Bleu Burger
Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on the brioche bun. Need a little more heat order it tossed in buffalo sauce $1 more.
Honey Mustard Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Malibu Chicken Burger
This charbroiled chicken breast has swiss cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Savory Chicken Burger
Single Chicken Breast
Teriyaki Chicken Burger
Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun
Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders drenched in franks hot sauce sliced and served in a tomato basil wrap with ranch dressing, lettuce tomato and red onion.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted bread
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Served on telera roll with slaw and BBQ Pork.
Chivito
Inspired by National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonaise, lettuce and tomato.
ChuckWagon
Two lean ground beef patties topped with swiss cheese on a steamed French roll, your choice of Au jus or BBQ sauce.
Cuban
Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll
Grilled Ham & Cheese
A classic combo of ham, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough
Korean Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice, and sriracha mayo served on a ciabatta.
Mushroom Swiss Dip
Prime Rib Dip
Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a bread roll. Served with Aujus for dipping.
Squirrel
A Popular Bob's original. Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
Salads
Applewood Smoked Bleu Cheese Wedge
Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.
Bacon Avocado Chicken
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato
Beef Taco Salad
Your Choice of taco meat Beef or Chicken, Shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes surrouded by cripsy tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.
Bob's Cranberry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, dried cranberries, crunchy candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion on a bed of fresh romaine.
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar
Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.
Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon
LUNCH Caesar
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing. Served with toast.
LUNCH Crunchy Chix Salad
Lunch sized version of our Crispy Chicken Salad - 2 chicken strips diced with red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
LUNCH Sante Fe Chix Salad
Fire braised chicken, chopped tomato, black beans, red onion, corn chimichurri, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with creamy avocado poblano dressing.
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Southwest Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing
Steak Salad
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Kids Menu
Kid Burger
Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Fish
One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream
Kids Chicken Strips
2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert
Corn Dog
Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert
Kid Curly
Fish
2 pc. Fish
Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side
3 pc. Fish
Fish Dinner
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Lunch Seafood Basket
One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side
Seafood Dinner
A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.
Dinner Entrees
Bar Steak (10oz)
10oz Prime sirloin steak, served with a side of fries and garlic toast.
Fish Dinner
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
New York Steak (12oz)
The strip steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.
Prawn Dinner
6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Seafood Dinner
A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.
Stuffed Spud
Top Sirloin (10oz)
10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance
Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)
Bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise
Mushroom Burger (GF)
Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Southwest chicken salad (GF)
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing
Steak Salad (GF)
10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion
Bleu Cheese Burger (GF)
This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.
Jalapeño Burger (GF)
Sliced jalapeño peppers and pepperjack cheese spice up this juicy 6 oz. patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Classic 6oz. Broiled Burger (GF)
This 6 oz. charbroiled burger comes with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Add cheese for $1.
Savory Chicken Burger (GF)
We use fresh boneless breasts charbroiled to tender perfection. Garnished with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.
Honey Mustard Chicken Burger (GF)
Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad (GF)
Fresh Romaine tossed with our special Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese. No Toast, No Croutons.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Welcome to Barkley Bobs! We take pride in providing a warm and inviting atmosphere where you can savor mouthwatering dishes and delightful beverages. Whether you prefer a cozy indoor setting, a laid-back bar experience, or the charm of our lovely patio, our friendly and attentive staff will ensure you have a memorable time.
2955 Newmarket Street, Bellingham, WA 98226