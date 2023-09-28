FOOD

Appetizer

5 Piece Chicken Strip

$16.00
Calamari

$12.00

Cheesy Jojos

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

A pound of wings served naked or tossed in your choice of seasoning and dipping sauce

Coconut Prawns

$14.00

Loaded Fries - Buffalo Blue Cheese

$15.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese. Topped with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion.

Loaded Fries - Spicy Pork Carnitas

$15.00

Bob's fries smothered in Beecher's cheese topped with shredded pork, tomato, cilantro and drizzled with spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

6 potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with side of sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with warm marinara sauce

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork with cheese tomato, sliced olives & green onions. served with salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole $2

Onion Rings

$11.00

Quesadilla

$13.00
Sliced Kielbasa

$13.00

Hemplers kielbasa sausage sliced and served with dijon and chipotle dipping sause

Sliders - Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

American Cheese, Bob's Savory Sauce, Grilled Onion and American Cheese. Served with fries.

Sliders - Pork Carnitas

$14.00

Served with cucumber and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.

Small Nacho

$10.00

Small Quesadilla

$10.00
Snack Veggie Trio with Hummus

$7.00

An array of cucumbers, carrots and celery served with hummus

Thai Chicken

$15.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Mae Ploy Chili Sauce, sprinkled with oriental noodes and sesame seeds

Burgers

Aloha Burger

$17.50

Charbroiled burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple rings, tomato, lettuce, pickles and Bob's savory sauce

Bacon Burger

$18.00

A Bob's classic broiled patty, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, tomato,lettuce pickles, Bob's savory sauce

Bleu Cheese Burger

$18.00

This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Bob's Bonanza Burger

$19.50

For hearty appetites! Two charbroiled burgers layered with sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss, thick slices of bacon, Amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Captain Hook Fish Burger

$16.00

Bob's famous Alaskan cod served with cloeslaw and housemade corn chimichurri on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Classic Cheese Burger

$15.50

Charbroiled burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce. Customized with your choice of cheese for $1

Double Dutch Burger

$17.50

An old Bob's Favorite! A delicious charbroiled burger toped with American cheese and a foot-long hot dog cut to curl. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce.

Fair Burger

$10.00

1/4 pound lunch sized burger topped with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries. Add Bacon (2) - $3 Add Cheese - $1 Add Avocado - $3 Add Mushrooms - $3

Grilled Sourdough

$17.00

Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$19.00

Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

Shaved ham,melted Swiss, and grilled pineapple ontop of charbroiled beef, complete with lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Jalapeno Burger

$17.50

Sauteed jalapenos, melted pepperjack cheese pair together over charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled beef covered in sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles and savory sauce

Ranch Burger

$18.50

American cheese, thick slices of bacon, and large farm fresh egg ontop of charbroiled beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce

Smash Burger

$12.00

Lunch sized grilled double meat, double cheese burger with grilled onion. Served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, savory sauce and fries.

Smokey Bayou Burger

$19.00

Spiced with cajun seasoning your burger is topped with Applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, and grilled onion. Served on brioche bun with burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.

The Bomb Burger

$17.50

Crispy house made mild green chili topped on our 6oz, charbroiled burger. Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served with savory sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.

Western Burger

$19.00

Charbroiled burger drizzled with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, thick slices of bacon, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickle and savory sauce

Chicken Burger

Avocado Chicken Burger

$18.50

A tender chicken breast, fresh avocado slices and Tillamook cheddar. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast with melted cheddar, thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing on ciabatta

Cajun Chicken Burger

$18.00

Spiced to cajun perfection, finished with melted pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast paired with thick bacon, smokey chipotle sauces, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a warm ciabatta bun

Cordon Bleu Burger

$18.50

Chicken breast piled high with ham, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on ciabatta

Crispy Chicken Burger

$17.00

Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on the brioche bun. Need a little more heat order it tossed in buffalo sauce $1 more.

Honey Mustard Chicken Burger

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Malibu Chicken Burger

$18.50

This charbroiled chicken breast has swiss cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Savory Chicken Burger

$17.50

Single Chicken Breast

$6.00

Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$18.00

Chicken breast glazed in teryiaki, melted Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato and maynnaiseon a ciabbata bun

Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$16.50

A savory burger patty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, savory sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crispy chicken tenders drenched in franks hot sauce sliced and served in a tomato basil wrap with ranch dressing, lettuce tomato and red onion.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Tender sliced chicken breast smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, real bacon bits, crunchy tortilla strips, lettuce and a splash of ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted bread

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Served on telera roll with slaw and BBQ Pork.

Chivito

$22.00

Inspired by National Sandwich of Uraguay our version features prime sirloin steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, pepperjack cheese, and chimichurri served on a ciabatta bun with mayonaise, lettuce and tomato.

ChuckWagon

$18.00

Two lean ground beef patties topped with swiss cheese on a steamed French roll, your choice of Au jus or BBQ sauce.

Cuban

$17.00

Grilled ham,pork,melted swiss,mustard,dill pickle, on a hot buttered tolera roll

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.50

A classic combo of ham, melted American cheese on grilled sourdough

Korean Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pork shoulder, kimchi, cilantro, lime juice, and sriracha mayo served on a ciabatta.

Mushroom Swiss Dip

$21.00
Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Shaved prime rib, with carmelized onions and havarti cheese on a bread roll. Served with Aujus for dipping.

Squirrel

$17.00

A Popular Bob's original. Grilled shaved prime rib with melted havarti cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.

Salads

Applewood Smoked Bleu Cheese Wedge

$14.00

Crispy Iceberg wedge with applewood smoked bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, diced bacon, and red onion.

Bacon Avocado Chicken

$17.50

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, diced bacon, avocado slices, parmesan cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion and tomato

Beef Taco Salad

$17.00

Your Choice of taco meat Beef or Chicken, Shredded cheddar, lettuce, green onions, olives, diced tomatoes surrouded by cripsy tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream.

Bob's Cranberry Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, dried cranberries, crunchy candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion on a bed of fresh romaine.

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Chicken Caesar

$16.50

Fresh romaine tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00
Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs and diced bacon

LUNCH Caesar

$9.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Ceasar dressing. Served with toast.

LUNCH Crunchy Chix Salad

$15.00

Lunch sized version of our Crispy Chicken Salad - 2 chicken strips diced with red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, chopped eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on a bed of chopped romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.

LUNCH Sante Fe Chix Salad

$15.00

Fire braised chicken, chopped tomato, black beans, red onion, corn chimichurri, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with creamy avocado poblano dressing.

Side Caesar

$5.50

Side Salad

$4.50
Southwest Chicken Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, and southwest dressing

Steak Salad

$25.00

Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$6.50

Quarter pound burger with pickles and sauce.Come with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Chese served with choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Fish

$6.00

One piece of hand battered cod, choice of side, a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Warm sourdough bread paired with melted American cheese, served with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

2 chicken strips with choice of side and a beverage. Ice cream for dessert

Corn Dog

$6.00

Corn dog with choice of side, a beverage and scoop of ice cream for dessert

Kid Curly

$6.00

Fish

2 pc. Fish

$13.50

Two piece hand battered cod with choice of side

3 pc. Fish

$16.50
Fish Dinner

$21.00

3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Lunch Seafood Basket

$14.00

One piece of cod & 2 prawns with choice of side

Seafood Dinner

$23.00

A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.

Dinner Entrees

Bar Steak (10oz)

$25.00

10oz Prime sirloin steak, served with a side of fries and garlic toast.

Fish Dinner

$21.00

3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

New York Steak (12oz)

$35.00

The strip steak has a renowned history and is the first choice for many discerning steakhouse patrons for its succulent beef flavor and its satisfying firm texture. Topped with crispy onion rings.

Prawn Dinner

$22.00

6 large prawns Hand-dipped in our house batter with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side

Seafood Dinner

$23.00

A combination of 2 pieces of Alaskan cod and three large prawns with lemon wedges and your choice of side.

Stuffed Spud

$20.00

Top Sirloin (10oz)

$27.00

10oz Top sirloin prime cut, cooked to your preferance

Soups + Side Salads

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Side Caesar

$5.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup Bowl

$4.50

Soup Bowl & Toast

$6.00

Soup Cup

$3.50

Soup Cup & Toast

$5.00

Soup, Salad, Toast

$10.00

1/2 Sandwiches

1/2 BLT

$10.50

1/2 Chuck

$12.00

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$8.50

1/2 Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

1/2 Mushroom Swiss Dip

$12.00

1/2 Prime Rib Dip

$11.00

1/2 Squirrel

$11.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Lava Ala Mode

$8.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Sundae

$7.00

Your choice of chocolate, caramel, hot fudge or strawberry topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. Large $6 Regular $4.5

Gluten Free(GF) &/or Vegan(V)

Bacon Burger (GF)

$19.00

Charbroiled burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and mayonaise on a gluten free bun

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger (GF)

$19.50

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Guacomole bacon Burger (GF)

$20.00

Charbroiled pound burger with bacon, guacomole, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles and mayonnaise

Mushroom Burger (GF)

$19.00

Charbroiled pound burger with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Southwest chicken salad (GF)

$16.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, black beans, corn, tomato, red onion, and southwest dressing

Steak Salad (GF)

$24.00

10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion

Bleu Cheese Burger (GF)

$19.00

This burger comes with a generous portion of melted bleu cheese crumbles atop our 6oz. charbroiled burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Jalapeño Burger (GF)

$18.50

Sliced jalapeño peppers and pepperjack cheese spice up this juicy 6 oz. patty, served with lettuce, pickles, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Classic 6oz. Broiled Burger (GF)

$16.50

This 6 oz. charbroiled burger comes with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Add cheese for $1.

Savory Chicken Burger (GF)

$18.50

We use fresh boneless breasts charbroiled to tender perfection. Garnished with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.

Honey Mustard Chicken Burger (GF)

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast with honey mustard, red onion, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad (GF)

$15.50

Fresh Romaine tossed with our special Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese. No Toast, No Croutons.

Sauces (up-charge)

B

BBQ

$0.35

Bleu Cheese

$0.35

Buffalo

$0.35

Chipotle

$0.35

Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Fry Sauce

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Ketchup

$0.35

Mayo

$0.35

Mustard

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Tarter

$0.35

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Wasabi Ranch

$0.35

Butter

$0.35

Goop

$0.35

BEVERAGES

Soda

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Root Beer Float

$5.00