Since 2002, Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood has been offering a thoughtful and delicious menu surrounded by a beautiful dining experience and steakhouse experience. Our staff can help guide you through an extensive wine list and our Akaushi beef and fresh seafood specialties. These are accompanied by our handcrafted cocktails and our attention to every detail at your table, letting you know you’re somewhere special. Our concern for your enjoyment is evident in every bite