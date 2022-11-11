Breakside Brewery imageView gallery
Breakside Brewery Lake Oswego

120 A Avenue

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Popular Items

Fresh Starstruck
Fresh Breakside IPA
20L - Breakside IPA

To-Go Cans

@Portland IPA 4pk

$14.00

Double Dry Hopped West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Breakside IPA 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Pilsner 4pk

$13.00

Rainbows & Unicorns 6pk

$12.00

Session IPA. 5.1% ABV

Stay West 6pk

$12.00

True Gold 6pk

$11.00

West Coast Golden Ale. 5.1% ABV

Wanderlust 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

What Rough Beast 4pk

$14.00

New England-style Hazy IPA. 7% ABV

Fresh Trade Secrets 4pk

$20.00

Guava Sparkler 4pk

$14.00

Fresh Breakside IPA

$20.00

Fresh Starstruck

$20.00

Oktoberfest 4pk

$13.00

Modern German Fest Lager. Bready, malty, elegant, hop spice ABV: 5.6%

Wanderjack 4pk

$14.00

Low Places 4pk

$10.00

Barrel-Aged Stouts

Black & Tan

$6.00

I Will Roar You

$16.00Out of stock

SCOB

$16.00

22oz Bottles

IPA 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Wanderlust 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Pilsner 22

$4.00

German-Style Pilsner. 5% ABV

Salted Caramel Stout 22

$6.00

Passionfruit Sour 22

$6.00

American Sour Ale. Tasting notes: tart, tropical, passionfruit, wheat, acid 5% ABV

Barrel-Aged Sours

Bellwether

$10.00Out of stock

Gin Barrel-Aged Sour Double Wit w/ Thai Lime Leaves. 8.4% ABV

Archipelagos

$15.00

Oak-fermented Farmhouse Ale w/ Calamansi Limes and Aged Hops. 6.6% ABV

Golden Cluster

$15.00

Pause for Effect

$15.00

Turtle Time

$15.00

20L

20L - Breakside IPA

$80.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV

20L - Wanderlust

$80.00

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. 6.2% ABV

20L - Pilsner

$80.00

German Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV

20L - Rainbows & Unicorns

$80.00

20L - What Rough Beast

$110.00

New England-Style IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple. 7% ABV

50L

50L - Rainbows & Unicorns

$160.00Out of stock

50L - Pilsner

$160.00Out of stock

50L - What Rough Beast

$200.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 A Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Directions

Gallery
Breakside Brewery image

