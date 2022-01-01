A map showing the location of Bagel Beanery (28th St & Breton Rd) 2845 Breton Rd SEView gallery

Bagel Beanery (28th St & Breton Rd) 2845 Breton Rd SE

review star

No reviews yet

2845 Breton Rd SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bagels

Apple Crunch

$1.89

Asiago Cheese

$1.89

Blueberry

$1.79

Cheddar Herb

$1.89

Cinnamon Crunch

$1.89

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.79

Dill Havarti

$1.89

Honey Wheat

$1.79

Onion

$1.79

Plain

$1.79

Poppy Seed

$1.79

Provolone Pepper

$1.89

Salsa Pepperjack

$1.89

Salt

$1.79

Sesame Seed

$1.79

Swiss Poppy Seed

$1.89

Tomato Basil

$1.79

Works

$1.79

Multigrain Bread

$1.79

Bundles

Half Dozen

$8.99

Half Bundle

$12.49

Half Sliced

$0.50

Dozen Bagels

$15.99

Bagel Bundle

$20.99

Dozen Sliced

$1.00

Breakfast

Egg and American

$3.89

egg and american cheese on a plain bagel

Bacon, Egg and Cheddar

$5.29

Sausage, Egg and Provolone

$5.29

Ham, Egg and Swiss

$5.29

Chorizo, Egg and Pepperjack

$5.29

Breakfast Club

$6.49

Breakfast Duo

$6.49

Breakfast Stack

$6.79

Tuscan Scramble

$5.79

Denver Omelette

$5.99

Arizona Omelette

$5.99

El Paso Omelette

$6.29

Sunrise BLT

$6.49

Meatless Magic

$5.49

Lunch

Asiago Roast Beef

$9.29

Asiago Peso Caprese

$7.49

California Turkey Club

$8.99

Chipotle Turkey Club

$8.49

Smoked Turkey Dijon

$8.49

All American Club

$8.49

Bacon Turkey Baja

$8.99

Santa Fe Veggie

$7.49

Cranberry Chicken Salad Select

$8.99

Smoked Turkey and Cheddar Select

$8.49

Ham and Provolone Select

$8.49

Cafe Classic

$7.49

Smoked Salmon

$9.49

Extras

Bagel Chips Cup

$1.99

Bagel Chips Bag

$6.99

Muffin

$2.29

Cookie

$1.59

Cinnamon Roll

$3.29

8oz Tub Cream Ceese

$3.99

2oz Side Sides

Half Pound Coffee

$6.99

Full Pound Coffee

$11.99

Lays Chips

$1.00

Pickle

$0.25

Espresso Drinks

Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Americano

$3.19

Red Eye

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.99

Latte

$3.99

Mocha

$4.99

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99

Tea Latte

$4.99

Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.99

Cafe Caramel

$4.99

Hazelnut Creme Latte

$4.99

White Chocolate and Raspberry Latte

$4.99

White Caramel Nut Mocha

$4.99

Marbled Mocha

$4.99

White Heather Latte

$4.99

Islander Mocha

$4.99

Cafe Miel

$4.99

White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.99

Cinnamon Creme Latte

$4.99

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.99

Turtle Dove Latte

$4.99

Reindeer Tracks Mocha

$4.99

Peppermint Mocha

$4.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.49

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.49

Mango Smoothie

$5.49

Peach Smoothie

$5.49

20oz Milk

$2.69

20oz Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Italian Soda

$2.99

French Soda

$3.29

Steamer

$2.99

Cafe Au Lait

$3.49

Beverages

16oz Coffee

$2.29

20oz Coffee

$2.59

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottled Pop

$2.49

Bottled Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Gatorade

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Sparkling Ice

$2.99

Sparkling Lemonade

$2.49

Catering

Bagel Bites Platter

$29.99

Sandwich Platter

$49.99

Coffee Box

$17.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our handcrafted bagels!

Location

2845 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlantic Fish Market
orange star4.1 • 523
900 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49508
View restaurantnext
Schuil Coffee Company
orange star5.0 • 28
3679 29th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Kentwood
orange starNo Reviews
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
orange star4.8 • 198
2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd Kentwood, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Eastpointe
orange starNo Reviews
2500 E Beltline Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Candied Yam
orange star4.5 • 1,248
2305 44th Street SE Grand Rapids, MI 49508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston