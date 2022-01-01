Bagel Beanery (28th St & Breton Rd) 2845 Breton Rd SE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our handcrafted bagels!
Location
2845 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Detroit Wing Company - Eastpointe
No Reviews
2500 E Beltline Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids