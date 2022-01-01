A map showing the location of Brookside Sushi 408 E 63rd StView gallery

Brookside Sushi 408 E 63rd St

1 Review

408 E 63rd St

Kansas City, MO 64110

Order Again

Starters

Edamame

$6.00

Miso

$5.00

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Pork Gyoza

$10.00

Shrimp Gyoza

$11.00

Shrimp Shumai

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$13.00

Veggie Tempura

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lemon-Butter Calamari

$17.00

Yellowtail Cheek

$17.00

Soft-shell Crab

$15.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$11.00

Chicken salad

$10.00

Crab Salad

$7.00

House Salad

$6.00

Salmon Salad

$12.00

Seaweed salad

$7.00

Shrimp Salad

$8.00

Spicy Crab mix Salad

$7.00

Squid salad

$8.00

Kitchen

Lemon-Butter Salmon

$18.00

Chicken Tempura

$18.00

Chicken & Veggie Tempura

$15.00

Beef Curry

$17.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$17.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Stir Fry

$18.00

Veggie Teriyaki Stir Fry

$15.00

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Pork Katsu

$17.00

Beef Katsu

$17.00

Chicken Katsu-Don

$16.00

Pork Katsu-Don

$16.00

Beef Katsu-Don

$16.00

Tempura Udon

$14.00

Chicken Udon

$14.00

Beef Udon

$16.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Yosenabe Mini Hot Pot

$18.00

Sukiyaki Mini Hot Pot

$17.00

NIGIRI

Hamachi

$8.00

Maguro

$8.00

Escolar

$8.00

Sake

$8.00

Belly Salmon

$9.00

Hirame

$8.00

Saba

$7.00

Unagi

$9.00

Anago Nikomi

$10.00

Ebi

$6.00

Ama Ebi

$9.00

Tako

$7.00

Ika

$7.00

Hokkigai

$8.00

Hotate

$9.00

Ikura

$9.00

Tobiko

$7.00

Toro (1pc)

$9.00

Tuna Tataki

$8.00

Albacore Tuna

$8.00

Uni (1pc)

$11.00

Tamago

$6.00

Sal's Sashimi Combo

$35.00

1 PC Hamachi- YT

$4.00

1 PC Maguro- Tuna

$4.00

1 PC Escolar- Super White Tuna

$4.00

1 PC Sake- Salmon

$3.50

1 PC Sake Toro- Torched Salmon Belly

$4.50

1 PC Hirame- Halibut

$4.00

1 PC Saba- Mackerel

$3.50

1 PC Unagi- Freshwater Eel

$4.50

1 PC Anago Nikomi- Sea Eel

$5.00

1 PC Ebi- Shrimp

$3.00

1 PC Ama Ebi- Sweet shrimp

$4.50

1 PC Tako- Octopus

$3.50

1 PC Ika- Squid

$3.50

1 PC Hokkigai- Surf Clam

$4.00

1 PC Hotate- Scallop

$4.00

1 PC Ikura- Salmon Roe

$4.50

1 PC Tobiko- Flying Fish Eggs

$3.00

1 PC Tuna Tataki

$4.00

1 PC Albacore Tuna

$4.00

1 PC Tamago- Egg

$2.50

ROLLS

Daily Special

$20.00

Alaskan

$11.00

Anato Maki Roll

$12.00

Arrowhead Roll

$15.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Brookside

$15.00

Brookside Dragon

$16.00

Brookside White Tiger

$15.00

California

$10.00

Cucumber

$6.00

Daikon

$18.00

Dynamite

$13.00

Gogo

$16.00

KC Roll

$14.00

Halibut, Salmon, Tuna, & YT Avocado, Cucumber, & CC Deep-Fried

Lobster Tail

$17.00

Mango Ceviche

$16.00

Philadelphia

$12.00

Rainbow

$17.00

Red Dragon

$16.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon/Avocado

$13.00

Shrimp Killer

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crab Mix ROLL

$15.00

Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$17.00

Spider

$16.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$11.00

Spicy Ling en Pop

$17.00

Tempura Burrito

$17.00

Tempura Roll

$9.00

Tuna me Crazy

$15.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Tuna/Avocado

$14.00

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Vegetable

$11.00

Volcano

$12.00

Vivian

$17.00

Emillio

$15.00

Fez Roll

$15.00

Princess Leia

$14.00

Quimborlin

$16.00

Sensei Roll

$17.00

*SPECIAL* Salvy Roll

$16.00

Chimichanga Roll

$16.00

Crystal Roll

$15.00

Max Roll

$17.00

Flat Lucky Roll

$18.00

Combo Plates

Lunch Chirashi

$28.00

Lunch Sushi Combo

$27.00

Sushi Regular

$30.00

Brookside Special

$32.00

Dinner Chirashi

$35.00

Sal's Sashimi Combo

$35.00

Platter Special

$30.00

Extra

Veggie Fried Rice

$5.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Kimchi

$7.00

CORK Fee

$10.00

Cold

Flan

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Flan-Green Tea Special

$7.00

Mochi- Green T

$2.50

Mochi- Strawberry

$2.50

Mochi- Mango

$2.50

Mochi- Vanilla

$2.50

Mochi- Chocolate

$2.50

Mochi- Coconut

$2.50

Handrolls

Handroll

$8.00

HR: Tuna/Avocado

$8.00

HR: YT/Avo

$8.00

HR: Spicy Combo

$8.00

HR: Sal/Avo

$8.00

HR: Tuna

$8.00

HR: Salmon

$8.00

Specials

3 for $35 Special

$35.00

$25 Weekend Special- Need Miso

$25.00

Daily Special- Need One Miso

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

408 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

