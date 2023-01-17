Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddy's DC new

review star

No reviews yet

3234 11th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20010

Avocado Caesar
Short Rib Burger
French Fries

Appetizers

Seafood Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Crab, Shrimp, Truffle dust.

Blackened Catfish Bites

$16.00

Seared crispy and spicy with cajun remoulade

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$14.00

Wikd Caught, Creole Spiced.

Crab Crostini

$12.00

Lemon Aioli on Sourdough.

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$12.00

Island Spice w/ side of Pickled Vegetables and BBQ Jerk Sauce.

Crispy Chopped Chicken

Crispy Chopped Chicken

$12.00

(Option 1) 5 Spice: Ginger, Smoked Sald and Peper (Option 2) Jamacian Jerk: island spice with jerk BBQ sauce

Vegan Bowl

$12.00

Rice & Peas, Collard Greens, Sweet Potatoes & Curry Cabbage.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Vegan Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Cashew Cream, Portabella, Truffle Dust.

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Organic Eggs w/ Blended Smoked Fish.

Handhelds

All handhelds are accompanied by Potato Chips.

Shrimp Patty

$17.00

Lemongrass, jalapeno, asian slaw

Short Rib Burger

Short Rib Burger

$15.00

Ground Short rib, french onions, house pickles, american cheese and spicy Aolie,

Portabella Burger

$15.00

Portabella Mushroom, mushroom moose, french onions, house pickles

Salads

Avocado Caesar

Avocado Caesar

$10.00

fresh avacado, white anchovies, red pepper coulis

Mixed Green

$10.00

grapes, toasted pine nuts, honey balsamic vinageratte

Soups

Seafood Bisque Buddy Bowl

$21.00Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo Buddy Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Soup Buddy Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Seafood Bisque

$12.00

Lump Crab, shrimp, cognac, lobster oil

Seafood Gumbo

$10.00

Chicken, Seafood, Andouille sausage.

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Organic Roasted Tomatoes w/ Cheese Bites

Sides

Coconut Collard Greens

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Asian Coleslaw

$6.00

Curry Cabbage

$6.00

Rice & Peas

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Festival

$8.00

Desserts

Apple Cinnamon Egg Rolls

$8.00

Saigon Cinnamon, Dulce De Leche

Strawberry Cream Egg Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Coulis.

Drinks To Go

Exhibit A Brewing Briefcase Porter

Exhibit A Brewing Briefcase Porter

$14.00
Perennial Artisan Ales Hurry on Daylight IPA

Perennial Artisan Ales Hurry on Daylight IPA

$18.00
Dewy Beer Co. El Trono Lager

Dewy Beer Co. El Trono Lager

$8.00
Rar Brewing Slip Ons IPA

Rar Brewing Slip Ons IPA

$12.00
Austin Eastciders Texas Honey Cider

Austin Eastciders Texas Honey Cider

$9.00
Jackie O's Brewing Pockets of Sunlight

Jackie O's Brewing Pockets of Sunlight

$26.00
Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA

Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA

$8.00

Wherever I Go, He Goes

$20.00

Bourbon, Mexican Vanilla, Pink Peppercorn, Demarera Syrup, Angostura.

Unassuming Stare

$20.00

Tequila, Hoja Santa, Agave, Grapefruit, Lime.

Effortless Routine

$20.00

Cognac, Mint, Cucumber, Sugar, Lime.

Recently Crowned

$20.00

Calvados, Tawny Port, Combier.

Modern Interpretation of Luxury

$20.00

Vodka, Elderflower, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Cava.

Cuddy Buddy

$20.00

Rye, Ras El Hanout, Demarera Syrup, Lemon.

Le Presidente

$20.00

Haitian Rhum, Cocchi Americano, Combier, Grenadine.

Isaias Malbec Bottle 750ml Bottle

Isaias Malbec Bottle 750ml Bottle

$30.00
Alain Trielle Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Alain Trielle Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

$30.00
Imagery Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Imagery Red Blend 750ml Bottle

$30.00
Biutiful Rose Cava 750ml Bottle

Biutiful Rose Cava 750ml Bottle

$45.00
Picpoul De Pinet 750ml Bottle

Picpoul De Pinet 750ml Bottle

$30.00
Lake Chalice, The Nest, Sauv Blanc, New Zealand 750ml Bottle

Lake Chalice, The Nest, Sauv Blanc, New Zealand 750ml Bottle

$45.00
La Margote Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

La Margote Chardonnay 750ml Bottle

$45.00
La Poema Cava Brut 750ml Bottle

La Poema Cava Brut 750ml Bottle

$30.00

The Deltas

Dreaming in Violet

$10.00Out of stock

Crimson Jewel

$10.00

Mocktails

The Bison

$8.00

Jagger

$8.00

Lucha Underground

$8.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino

$10.00
Aqua Panna

Aqua Panna

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Buddy's is a neighborhood friendly bar/restaurant. The concept is based around bringing people in the community together. Buddy's provides an atmosphere of fellowship with our friendly staff and sharable food and drink options.

Website

Location

3234 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

