Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Buffalo Spot (Camelback) Camelback

review star

No reviews yet

1831 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries - Small

Buffalo Fries - Small

$8.00

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Buffalo Fries - Regular

Buffalo Fries - Regular

$11.50

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Buffalo Fries - Large

Buffalo Fries - Large

$13.00

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Side Extra Chicken

$2.00

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings (5)

Traditional Wings (5)

$12.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (10)

Traditional Wings (10)

$17.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (15)

Traditional Wings (15)

$22.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (20)

Traditional Wings (20)

$27.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings (5)

Boneless Wings (5)

$10.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (10)

Boneless Wings (10)

$15.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (15)

Boneless Wings (15)

$20.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (20)

Boneless Wings (20)

$25.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders

Tenders (5)

Tenders (5)

$11.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (10)

Tenders (10)

$17.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (15)

Tenders (15)

$23.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (20)

Tenders (20)

$29.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Chicken Sandwich

Individual Chicken Sandwich

Individual Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.

Salads and Wraps

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$7.00

Fries, diced chicken sauced your way and special sauce wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, tomatoes, red onions and cucembers. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Family Packs

15/15 Wing Pack

15/15 Wing Pack

$38.00
FP Traditional Wings (25)

FP Traditional Wings (25)

$34.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FP Traditional Wings (50)

FP Traditional Wings (50)

$65.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FP Boneless Wings (25)

FP Boneless Wings (25)

$32.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FP Boneless Wings (50)

FP Boneless Wings (50)

$59.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FM Tenders (25)

FM Tenders (25)

$40.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FM Tenders (50)

FM Tenders (50)

$78.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

Desserts

Nemo's Strawberry Cake

Nemo's Strawberry Cake

$1.99
Nemo's Chocolate Cake

Nemo's Chocolate Cake

$1.99
Nemo's Carrot Cake

Nemo's Carrot Cake

$1.99
Nemo's Banana Cake

Nemo's Banana Cake

$1.99

Dressing Extras

Small Special Sauce

Small Special Sauce

$0.60
Medium Special Sauce

Medium Special Sauce

$1.10
Small Ranch Dressing

Small Ranch Dressing

$0.60
Medium Ranch Dressing

Medium Ranch Dressing

$1.10
Wing Sauce Small

Wing Sauce Small

$0.60
Wing Sauce Medium

Wing Sauce Medium

$1.10
Blue Cheese Dressing Small

Blue Cheese Dressing Small

$0.60
Blue Cheese Dressing Medium

Blue Cheese Dressing Medium

$1.10
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$1.10
Italian Dressing

Italian Dressing

$1.10
Cheddar Cheese Add On

Cheddar Cheese Add On

$1.00
Parmesan Cheese Add On

Parmesan Cheese Add On

$1.00

Sides

Breadsitcks (2)

Breadsitcks (2)

$2.00
Breadsitcks (4)

Breadsitcks (4)

$3.00
Breadsitcks (6)

Breadsitcks (6)

$4.00
Breadsitcks (8)

Breadsitcks (8)

$5.00
Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$2.00
Regular French Fries

Regular French Fries

$3.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Hand Crafted Shakes

Oreo Cookie Fantasy Shake

Oreo Cookie Fantasy Shake

$6.00
Choco Banana Shake

Choco Banana Shake

$6.00
Strawberry Blast Shake

Strawberry Blast Shake

$6.00
Peanut Butter Cup Shake

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.00
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00
Double Vanilla Shake

Double Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Shake

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Shake

$6.00

Banana Shake

$6.00

Salted Caramel

$6.00
Pumpkin Spice Shake

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$6.00

CHICKEN CHIMI'S 2 PIECE

CHICKEN CHIMI'S 2 PIECE

$11.00

Redbull Energy Drinks

Original Redbull (8.4 oz)

$3.99

Sugar Free Red Bull (8.4 oz)

$3.99

Blueberry Red Bull (8.4 oz)

$3.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

Location

1831 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Chili 2 Go -- Biltmore
orange star4.6 • 2,448
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Colonnade
orange starNo Reviews
1928 E Highland Ave Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Scramble - Camelback
orange starNo Reviews
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2201 E Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club Biltmore
orange starNo Reviews
2502 E Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext
Obon Biltmore - 2502 E Camelback Rd #119
orange starNo Reviews
2502 E Camelback Rd #119 Phoenix, AZ 85016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston