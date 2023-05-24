  • Home
  • /
  • Richmond
  • /
  • Buskey Cider X Urban Myth Street Food RVA - 2910 W Leigh St
Main picView gallery

Buskey Cider X Urban Myth Street Food RVA 2910 W Leigh St

review star

No reviews yet

2910 W Leigh St

Richmond, VA 23230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Asian Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

Asian Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.00

fried chicken, kimchi slaw, sticky Asian sauce, fried mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds

Mushroom Bites

Mushroom Bites

$13.00

Fried mushrooms with sliced fries

Street Food Fried Chicken Bites

Street Food Fried Chicken Bites

$11.00

Fried chicken bites with sliced fries

Food Truck

Bites

Street Food Fried Chicken Bites

Street Food Fried Chicken Bites

$11.00

Fried chicken bites with sliced fries

Mushroom Bites

Mushroom Bites

$13.00

Fried mushrooms with sliced fries

Sandwiches

Southern Smoky with sliced fries

Southern Smoky with sliced fries

$13.00

Fried chicken, smoky honey mustard, and pickles

Spicy Hot with sliced fries

Spicy Hot with sliced fries

$14.00

Fried chicken, hot spices mix, and pickles

Asian Crunch with sliced fries

Asian Crunch with sliced fries

$14.00

Fried chicken, boom boom spicy aioli, & kimchi slaw,

The Picky with sliced fries

The Picky with sliced fries

$12.00

Fried chicken on a bun. No sauce, that's it.

Rice Bowls

Korean Braised Beef Rice Bowl

Korean Braised Beef Rice Bowl

$15.00

Braised beef, pickled onions, sticky Asian sauce, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, sautéed peppers, scallions, sesame seeds

Asian Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

Asian Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.00

fried chicken, kimchi slaw, sticky Asian sauce, fried mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken thigh, pickled onions, sticky asian sauce, sauteed oyster mushrooms, sauteed onions, sauteed peppers, scallions, sesame seeds

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Soda

Coke - 12 oz Can

$2.00

Sprite - 12 oz Can

$2.00

Cheerwine -12 oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke - 12 oz can

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft Cider and Gluten Free Street Food

Website

Location

2910 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
orange star4.7 • 1,548
3201 W. Moore Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Pinky's
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Norfolk Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Eazzy Burger
orange starNo Reviews
3204 West Leigh Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Ardent Craft Ales
orange star4.3 • 414
3200 W Leigh St Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Biscuits and Gravy - 1602 Roseneath Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Roseneath Road Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Scott's Addition
orange starNo Reviews
1400 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beijing On Grove
orange star4.6 • 3,406
5710 Grove Ave Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston