Axcelis Cafe by Cafe Services
No reviews yet
108 Cherry Hill Drive
Beverly, MA 01915
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
DCG Items
All American with Bacon
$4.00
All American with Sausage
$4.00
Antipasto
$6.00
Antipasto Snack Box
$3.00
Apple Caramel Crisp Cookie
$1.00
Apple Cinnamon Crunch Overnight Oats
$2.00
Apple Cinnamon Scone
$1.00
Apple Crisp Parfait
$1.00
Apple Crisp Snack Mix
$2.00
Apple Muffin
$1.00
Apple Pie
$2.00
Apple Strudel Stick
$1.00
Apple Turnover
$1.00
Apples & Peanut Butter
$2.00
Asian Green Salad
$2.00
Asian Green Salad with Chicken
$6.00
Asian Mandarin Chicken Salad
$6.00
Asian Noodle Salad
$2.00
Baby Spinach
$1.00
Bacon
$1.00
Bacon Apple Chutney
$1.00
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$3.00
Bacon Burrito
$3.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$5.00
Bacon Pizza Slice
$2.00
Bacon Scramble
$3.00
Bacon Scramble with Vegetables
$3.00
Bacon XTRA Meat, Egg, & Cheese on English Muffin
$3.00
Bacon XTRA Meat, Egg, & Cheese on Everything Bagel
$3.00
Bacon XTRA Meat, Egg, & Cheese on Plain Bagel
$3.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on a Bulkie Roll
$3.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on an Everything Bagel
$3.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on Bagel
$3.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on Biscuit
$3.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on Croissant
$3.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on English Muffin
$2.00
Bagel
$1.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$2.00
Bahn Mi Bowl
$6.00
Baked Strudel Sticks
$1.00
Banana Muffin
$1.00
Banana Nut Muffin
$1.00
Banana Pepper
Barn Yard Sandwich
$6.00
Barnyard Burger
$5.00
BBQ Chicken Bowl
$6.00
BBQ Rib Sandwich
$6.00
BBQ Wings
$6.00
Beef & Bean Chili 12oz
$4.00
Belgian Waffle with Bacon
$3.00
Belgian Waffle with Sausage
$3.00
Berry Party Smoothie 16OZ
$2.00
Big Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
$1.00
Biscuit
$1.00
Black Olive Pizza Slice
$2.00
Black Olives
Bleu Cheese Burger
$5.00
BLT on Texas Toast
$2.00
BLT Wrap
$3.00
Blue Cheese Dressing
$1.00
Blueberry Scone
$1.00
Blueberry Croissant
$1.00
Blueberry Greek Yogurt Parfait with Granola
$1.00
Blueberry Muffin
$1.00
Blueberry Pie
$2.00
Boston Cream Pie
$2.00
Breakfast Danish
$1.00
Broccoli Pizza Slice
$2.00
Buffalo Blue Cheese Snack Cup
$2.00
Buffalo Burger with Cheese
$5.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip Snack Box
$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice
$2.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$6.00
Buffalo Stampede Snack Mix
$2.00
Buffalo Wings
$5.00
Burger Pizza Slice
$2.00
Butterscotch Pudding Parfait
$2.00
Caesar Dressing
$1.00
Caesar Salad
$4.00
California Medley
$2.00
California Roll Bowl
$6.00
California Snack Mix
$2.00
Caprese Salad
$5.00
Caprese Salad with Chicken
$6.00
Carrot Cake Deluxe
$2.00
Carrot Karma Smoothie 16OZ
$2.00
Cauliflower Pilaf
$2.00
Celery and Herbed Cream Cheese
$2.00
Celery and Peanut Butter
$2.00
Charcuterie Salad
$6.00
Cheddar Omelet on a Biscuit
$3.00
Cheese & Fruit Snack Box
$2.00
Cheese Omelet
$3.00
Cheese Omelet with Hash Browns & Bacon
$4.00
Cheese Omelet with Hash Browns & Sausage
$4.00
Cheese Omelet with Home Fries & Bacon
$4.00
Cheese Omelet with Home Fries & Sausage
$4.00
Cheese Omelet with Sausage
$3.00
Cheese Omelet with Tots & Bacon
$4.00
Cheese Omelet with Tots & Sausage
$4.00
Cheese Omelet with Vegetables
$3.00
Cheese Omelette with Bacon
$2.00
Cheese Pizza Slice
$2.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$2.00
Cheese with Fruit & Nuts
$2.00
Cheese, Cracker, and Pepperoni
$3.00
Cheese, Fruit & Nut Snack Box
$3.00
Cheeseburger
$4.00
Cheeseburger Grill Pocket
$6.00
Chef Salad
$6.00
Cherry Pie
$2.00
Chex Mix
$2.00
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
Chicken and Pear Salad
$4.00
Chicken and Pear Salad Sandwich
$6.00
Chicken Bomb Sub
$5.00
Chicken Bomb Wrap
$5.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
$6.00
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
$6.00
Chicken Parmesan Sub
$6.00
Chicken Salad
$6.00
Chicken Salad Croissant
$7.00
Chicken Salad Melt
$6.00
Chicken Salad Panini
$6.00
Chicken Salad Protein Cup
$3.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$6.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cheddar Cheese
$6.00
Chicken Salad Wrap
$6.00
Chicken Tender Basket
$5.00
Chicken Tenders
$4.00
Chili Adovada
$7.00
Chips and Queso Dip
$2.00
Chocolate Caramel Nut Cookie
$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$1.00
Chocolate Chip Scone
$1.00
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
$2.00
Chocolate Cream Pie
$2.00
Chocolate Croissant
$2.00
Chocolate Pudding Parfait
$2.00
Chocolate White Chip Cookie
$1.00
Chocolate White Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie
$1.00
Chunky Salsa
$1.00
Cincinnati Chili
$7.00
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
$1.00
Cinnamon Roll
$1.00
Clam Chowder 12oz
$3.00
Clam Chowder 16oz
$3.00
Classic Chef Salad
$6.00
Classic Potato Salad
$2.00
Cobb Salad
$6.00
Coconut Cream Pie
$2.00
Coffee Cake
$1.00
Corn Chowder 12oz
$3.00
Corn Chowder 16oz
$3.00
Corn Muffin
$1.00
Corned Beef Hash
$2.00
Corned Beef Reuben
$6.00
Cottage Cheese Cup
$2.00
Cottage Cheese with Strawberries Cup
$2.00
Creamed Brussel Sprouts
$2.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
$1.00
Crispy Chicken Broccoli Salad
$6.00
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
$6.00
Crispy Chicken Protein Cup
$3.00
Crispy Chicken Salad
$6.00
Croissant
$2.00
Crudite Snack
$2.00
Cucumber Avocado and Hummus on Wheat Toast
$6.00
Deli Pickle Spear
Deli Sandwich
$6.00
Deli Sandwich with Chips
$7.00
Deli Slider Flight Duo
$6.00
Deli Slider Flight Trio
$7.00
Deluxe Caesar Salad
$6.00
Deluxe Deli Sandwich
$7.00
Dharma Bowl
$7.00
Diced Tomato
Dijon Mustard
Double Layer Chocolate Cake
$2.00
Dutch Apple Pie
$2.00
Edamame Snack
$2.00
Egg & Cheese Bagel
$1.00
Egg & Cheese Croissant
$1.00
Egg & Cheese English Muffin
$1.00
Egg & Cheese Muffin With Bacon
$2.00
Egg & Cheese Muffin With Sausage
$2.00
Egg & Cheese on a Biscuit
$3.00
Egg & Cheese on a Bulkie Roll
$3.00
Egg Roll Bowl
$7.00
Egg Salad
$6.00
Egg Salad Croissant
$7.00
Egg Salad Panini
$6.00
Egg Salad Protein Cup
$3.00
Egg Salad Sandwich
$5.00
Egg Salad Wrap
$6.00
Egg White Breakfast Burrito with Bacon
$3.00
Egg White Breakfast Burrito with Ham
$3.00
Egg White Breakfast Burrito with Sausage
$3.00
Eggplant Parm Sub
$6.00
Eggs Any Style
$1.00
English Muffin
$1.00
Fall Fruit Cup
$2.00
Fall Salad
$4.00
Feta Cheese
$1.00
Filet of Fish Sandwich
$6.00
Fish & Chips Basket
$7.00
French Fries
$1.00
French Onion Dip
$1.00
French Toast
$1.00
French Toast Sticks with Bacon
$3.00
French Toast Sticks with Sausage
$3.00
Fresh Baked Brownie
$1.00
Fresh Orange Juice
$2.00
Fresh Salsa
$1.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$5.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Cheese
$5.00
Fried Clam Strip Basket
$7.00
Fruit & Blueberry Yogurt Parfait
$2.00
Fruit & Blueberry Yogurt Parfait with Granola
$2.00
Fruit & Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
$2.00
Fruit & Strawberry Yogurt Parfait with Granola
$2.00
Fruit & Vanilla Yogurt Parfait
$2.00
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait with Granola
$2.00
Fruit Cup
$2.00
Fruit Of The Forest Pie
$2.00
Fruit, Cracker, Cheese, Mixed Nuts Snack Box
$3.00
Garden Salad
$4.00
Garden Salad with Chicken
$6.00
Greek Chicken Kabob Salad
$6.00
Greek Chicken Salad
$6.00
Greek Orzo Salad
$2.00
Greek Salad
$4.00
Greek Veggie Wrap
$6.00
Greek Yogurt Parfait with Granola
$2.00
Green Leaf Lettuce
Green Pepper
Green Power Smoothie 16oz
$6.00
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Grilled Chicken & Tzatziki on Pita
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Panini
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Pizza Slice
$2.00
Grilled Chicken Protein Cup
$3.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$4.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Grill Station)
$5.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$6.00
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
$6.00
Ham
$1.00
Ham & Cheese
$6.00
Ham And Cheese On Wheat
$6.00
Ham Burrito
$3.00
Ham Panini
$6.00
Ham Salad
$6.00
Ham Sandwich
$5.00
Ham Scramble
$3.00
Ham Scramble with Vegetables
$3.00
Ham Wrap
$3.00
Ham XTRA Meat, Egg, & Cheese on English Muffin
$4.00
Ham XTRA Meat, Egg, & Cheese on Everything Bagel
$4.00
Ham XTRA Meat, Egg, & Cheese on Plain Bagel
$3.00
Ham, Egg & Cheese on Everything Bagel
$3.00
Ham, Egg, & Cheese on a Bulkie Roll
$3.00
Ham, Egg, & Cheese on Bagel
$3.00
Ham, Egg, & Cheese on Biscuit
$3.00
Ham, Egg, & Cheese on Croissant
$3.00
Ham, Egg, & Cheese on English Muffin
$2.00
Hamburger
$3.00
Hard Boiled Eggs
$2.00
Harvest Chicken Salad Croissant
$7.00
Harvest Chicken Salad Melt
$6.00
Harvest Chicken Salad Panini
$6.00
Harvest Chicken Salad Wrap
$6.00
Harvest Treasure Smoothie 16OZ
$2.00
Hash Brown
$1.00
Hawaiian Pizza Slice
$2.00
Home Fries
$1.00
Home Made Oatmeal 12oz
$2.00
Honey Bran Muffin
$1.00
Honey Mustard
$1.00
Hot Dog
$2.00
Hot Pastrami Everything Grill Pocket
$6.00
Hot Pepper Relish
Housemade Chips
$1.00
Housemade Chips - BBQ
$1.00
Hummus Spread
$2.00
Italian Antipasto
$6.00
Italian Dressing
$1.00
Italian Panini
$6.00
Italian Sandwich
$6.00
Italian Sausage Sub
$6.00
Italian Sub
$6.00
Italian Wedding Soup 12oz
$2.00
Italian Wrap
$6.00
Jalapeno Peppers
$1.00
Jalapeno Pizza Slice
$2.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$5.00
Jamaican Beef Patty
$5.00
Jelly Belly Jelly Beans
$2.00
Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger
$4.00
Jr. Cheeseburger
$3.00
Jr. Hamburger
$2.00
Kale Beet Harmony Smoothie 16OZ
$2.00
Kale Caesar
$4.00
Kale Slaw
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Angus Steak Chili with Beans 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Angus Steak Chili with Beans 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Angus Steak Chili with Beans 8oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Beef Barley & Vegetable Soup 12oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Beef Barley & Vegetable Soup 16oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Beef Stew 12oz
$4.00
Kettle Cuisine Beef Stew 16oz
$5.00
Kettle Cuisine Beef Stew 8oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Black Bean Soup 12oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Black Bean Soup 16oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Black Bean Soup 8oz
$1.00
Kettle Cuisine Broccoli Cheddar Soup 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Broccoli Cheddar Soup 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Broccoli Cheddar Soup 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Brooli Cheddar Soup 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Butternut Squash & Apple Soup 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Butternut Squash & Apple Soup 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken & Dumpling Soup 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken & Dumpling Soup 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken & Dumpling Soup 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Noodle Soup 12oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Noodle Soup 16oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Noodle Soup 8oz
$1.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Stew 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Stew 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Stew 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Tortilla Soup 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Chicken Tortilla Soup 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Corn Chowder 12oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Corn Chowder 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Corn Chowder 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Cream of Broccoli Soup 12oz.
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine French Onion Soup 12oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine French Onion Soup 16oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine French Onion Soup 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Hungarian Mushroom Soup 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Hungarian Mushroom Soup 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Hungarian Mushroom Soup 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Lobster Bisque 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Lobster Bisque 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Lobster Bisque 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Mac & Cheese 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Mac & Cheese 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Mac & Cheese 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Minestrone Soup 12oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Minestrone Soup 16oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine New England Clam Chowder 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine New England Clam Chowder 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine New England Clam Chowder 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine North Atlantic Haddock Chowder 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine North Atlantic Haddock Chowder 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine North Atlantic Haddock Chowder 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Seafood Chowder 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Seafood Chowder 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Seafood Chowder 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Split Pea Soup with Ham 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Split Pea Soup with Ham 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Split Pea Soup with Ham 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Thai Chicken Soup with Red Curry 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Thai Chicken Soup with Red Curry 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Thai Chicken Soup with Red Curry 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Three Bean Chili 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Three Bean Chili 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine Three Bean Chili 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Tomato Soup with Garden Vegetables 12oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Tomato Soup with Garden Vegetables 16oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine Tomato Soup with Garden Vegetables 8oz
$2.00
Kettle Cuisine White Chicken Chili with Cilantro 12oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine White Chicken Chili with Cilantro 16oz
$3.00
Kettle Cuisine White Chicken Chili with Cilantro 8oz
$2.00
Kielbasa & Egg Croissant
$3.00
Kielbasa & Egg on a Plain Bagel
$3.00
Kielbasa & Egg on an English Muffin
$3.00
Kielbasa & Egg on an Everything Bagel
$3.00
Kielbasa, Egg, & Cheese on Croissant
$3.00
Kielbasa, Egg, & Cheese on English Muffin
$2.00
Kielbasa, Egg, & Cheese on Everything Bagel
$3.00
Kielbasa, Egg, & Cheese on Plain Bagel
$3.00
Korean BBQ Grill Pocket
$6.00
Large Chili
$3.00
Large Chowder
$3.00
Large Soup
$2.00
Lemon Layer Cake
$2.00
Lemon Meringue Pie
$2.00
Lemon Pudding Parfait
$2.00
Low Fat Granola
$1.00