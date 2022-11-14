California Dreaming Charleston

Restaurant info

California Dreaming has been serving the Charleston community since 1987. The large, open setting boasts floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Ashley River, providing a perfect backdrop for a lively birthday to romantic dinner. The panoramic views can also be enjoyed on the wrap-around deck with bar, that is easily accessible by boat with a complimentary slip. Awarded Best Waterfront Dining and Best Salad - City Paper and The Post & Courier.