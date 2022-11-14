Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Dreaming Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

1 Ashley Point Road

Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

California Dreaming Salad
Croissants (5)
Chicken Tenders Platter

Beverage

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Appetizer

Croissants (5)

$6.95

Topped with honey-butter.

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

She Crab Soup

$8.95

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$13.95

Smoky BBQ sauce, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce.

Cali-Flower

$9.95

Crispy cauliflower, thai chili sauce, scallions.

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce.

Fried Crab Claws

$15.95

Served with spicy cocktail sauce. (Limited availability)

Tijuana Chicken Wings

$12.95

Marinated in hot pepper sauce, fried crispy, with bleu cheese dip. GF

Seafood Nachos

$15.95

Spicy shrimp, salmon, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce and lobster cream sauce with dill.

Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$9.95

Seasoned and served with cocktail sauce. GF

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

California Dreaming Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham and turkey, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, almonds topped with warm ham and bacon, house dressing.

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Fried Oyster Caesar

$14.95

Fried oysters over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sandwich

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar, red onions, pickles and dijonnaise.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Jicama slaw, onions, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, with side item.

French Dip

$17.95

Shaved prime rib, garlic aioli, served with au jus.

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Crispy fried chicken, american cheese, jicama slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo.

Entree

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Ribeye 14oz

$32.95

14oz. hand cut. GF

Filet Mignon 8oz

$36.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

New York Strip 14oz

$33.95

14oz, center cut, garlic butter

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$19.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$26.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Prime Rib 10oz

$32.95

Charleston Seafood Pasta

$19.95

Sautéed shrimp, mussels, garlic cream, white wine, romano.

Fried Seafood Platter

$26.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Flounder Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Oyster Platter

$24.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Shrimp + Grits

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, Adluh Mills grits.

Low Country Boil

$25.95

Shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, witha signature garlic seafood butter

*Roasted Salmon

$24.95

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, scallions, pasta, tomatoes with romano cheese.

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce and french fries.

Roasted Chicken

$17.95

Half chicken, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal veggie.

Side

French Fries

$4.95

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Baked Potato (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

Pasta Alfredo

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.95

Dessert

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$7.95

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Topped with a Hershey's™ Bar, served with vanilla ice cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

California Dreaming has been serving the Charleston community since 1987. The large, open setting boasts floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Ashley River, providing a perfect backdrop for a lively birthday to romantic dinner. The panoramic views can also be enjoyed on the wrap-around deck with bar, that is easily accessible by boat with a complimentary slip. Awarded Best Waterfront Dining and Best Salad - City Paper and The Post & Courier.

Location

1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

