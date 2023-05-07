Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cambria DC Capitol Riverfront Rowhouse

69 Q St SW

Washington, DC 20024

Handhelds

Breakfast Burger

$24.00

Fried Egg | Beer Battered Onion | Special Sauce | LTP | Smoked Gouda | Brioche Bun + French Fries

Chicken and Waffles

$24.00

Banana Oat Waffle | Southern Fried Chicken Wings | Honey Maple Butter

Brunch Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Creamy Carolina Grits | Gullah Spiced Shrimp | Peppers | Onions | Lobster Sauce

Classics

Beef Short Rib Hash

$24.00

Braised Short Rib | Scrambled Eggs | Breakfast Potatoes | Smoked Gouda | Biscuit Crumble | Short Rib Tomato Gravy

Shortstack

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$18.00

Blueberry Compote | Lemon Lavender Butter | Maple Syrup

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Location

69 Q St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

