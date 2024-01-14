CARBIE SUNDAYS BRUNCH POP UP
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Fast causal Caribbean Fusion Restaurant serving organic ingredients with every bite. We’re awakening taste buds ,by preparing cuisines in unexpectedly creative ways through pairings and technique. We welcome you to our Caribbean neighborhood paradise, an experience awaits !
Location
147 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vino Culture Wine Shop - 130 Granby St, Suite 100
No Reviews
130 Granby St, Suite 100 Norfolk, VA 23510
View restaurant
Ordinaire - 200 E Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
No Reviews
200 E Plume Street Norfolk, VA 23510
View restaurant
Town Center Cold Pressed Hilton Main - 100 E Main St
No Reviews
100 E Main St Norfolk, VA 23510
View restaurant