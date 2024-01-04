Ordinaire 200 E Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
A Gullah bistro located in the heart of Norfolk.
200 E Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
