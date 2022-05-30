Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carriqui

239 East Grayson Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

Order Again

Chips & Dips

Guacamole

$9.00

Lime/Cilantro

Queso

$6.00

Fire Roasted Chiles/ Queso Fresco

Salsa Rosada

$5.00

Fresh Tomatoes/Chiles Charred Over Open Fire

Salsa Verde

$5.00

Charred Jalapeno/Lime/Cilantro

Salsa Cruda

$5.00

Fresh Garden Tomatoes/Lime/Cilantro

Salsa Rosada Refill

Salsa Verde Refill

Salsa Cruda Refill

Chip Refill

Extra Corn Tortillas

Extra Flour Tortillas

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Anchovy/Gem Lettuce/Parmesan

Carriqui Nachos

$14.00

different style nachos; Grilled Nopales, burnt ends, onion, crema

Carriqui Salad

$16.00

Lettuce/Jicama/Radish/Lime/Crispy Hibiscus

Ceviche

$16.00

Redfish/Octopus/Jalapeno/Onion/Chips

Fried Avocado

$10.00

Chipotle/Garlic/Lime Mayo/Herbs

Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

cocktail sauce/avocado/pico

Nachos

$10.00

chips, queso, refried beans, jalapeno

Quesadillas

$16.00

Quesillo/Wild Chiles/Rajas

Tuna Tostada

$15.00

Botana Platters

Botana PIT

$88.00

Brisket/Beef Fajiitas/Barbacoa Quesadillas/Papas Bravas/Chile con Queso/Escabeche/Guac/Chips&Salsa

Botana COAST

$85.00

Shrimp Cocktail/Pescado a la plancha/Quesadillas/Crispy Potato Tacos/Slaw/Guac/Chips&Salsa

Botana GARDEN

$59.00

Embered Veggies/Rajas and Hoja Santa/Quesadillas/Queso/Crispy Potato Tacos/Guac/Escabeche/Chips&Salsa

Plates

Achiote Spiced Chicken

$27.00

BBQ Cabrito

$29.00

Barbacoa

$22.00

Fish A La Plancha

$33.00

Grilled Fish Veracruz

$37.00

Smoked Brisket

$26.00

Wagyu Ribeye

$58.00

Daily Special

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Desserts

Churros

$10.00

Churros/Mexican Txocolate

Flan

$11.00

Flan/ice cream/caramel

Pecan Pie

$11.00

Pecan Pie/vanilla ice cream

Tres Leches

$10.00

Tres Leches/cinnamon/fruit

Sd Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sd Corn Ice Cream

$4.00

Dessert Botana

$40.00

Sides

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Tomato/Onion/Cilantro

Charro Beans

$6.00

Redfish/Octopus/Jalapeno/Onion

Spanish Rice

$6.00

Cilantro Rice

$6.00

Refried Beans

$6.00

Sd Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Kids

Enchilada(kids)Chicken or Veggie

$8.00

Chicken/Bean/Potato

Nachos(kids)

$8.00

Flour Tortilla/Beans/Rice

Crispy Tacos (kids)

$8.00

Chicken Enchilada/salsa verde

Quesadillas(kids)

$8.00

Veggie Enchilada/salsa verde

Kids Rice & Beans

$5.00

Lunch Menu (M-F only)

"L" Caesar Salad

$14.00

"L" Carriqui Salad

$12.00

Enchiladas

$17.00

Barbacoa Quesadillas

$15.00

Fish Torta

$19.00

Brisket Taco

$16.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Fajita Torta

$18.00

Veggie Enchiladas

$17.00

Agua Fresca

Sandia

$4.00

Cucumber Lime Mint

$4.00Out of stock

Cantelope

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple/Lemon

$4.00Out of stock

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Bottles

Agua De Pieda 12oz

$4.00

Agua de Piedra 22oz

$7.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$6.00

Apple Soda

$6.00

Orange Fanta

$6.00

Cans

Canned Soda

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Tea

Unsweet

$4.00

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Virgin Cocktails

Limeade

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Virgin House Cocktail

$7.00

By the Glass

GLS Scarpetta Prosecco Brut Italy

$13.00

GLS Cremant de Loire Rose Brut

$16.00

GLS Gruet "Sauvage" Blanc de Blancs

$14.00

GLS Delamotte Brut

$25.00

Cafe de Paris Brut

$10.00

GLS Gradis'Ciutta Pinot Grigio

$13.00

GLS Rapaura Springs Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Diatom Bar-M Vineyard Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Monte X Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Mylonas Assyrtiko

$12.00

GLS Casa Madero Rosado| Mexico

$12.00

GLS Lorenza Rose

$13.00

GLS Stolpman Love You Bunches Orange

$16.00

GLS Harvey and Harriet| Red Blend| California

$18.00

GLS Daou| Cabernet Sauvignon| California

$16.00

GLS Casa Jipi Nebbiolo

$15.00

GLS The Wonderland Project "The Two Kings" Pinor Noir

$16.00

GLS Tikal Malbec

$17.00Out of stock

By the Bottle

BTL Scarpetta Prosecco Brut Italy

$49.00

BTL Cremant de Loire Rose Brut

$63.00

BTL Gruet "Sauvage" Blanc de Blancs

$56.00

BTL Delamotte Brut

$98.00

Cafe de Paris Brut

$36.00

BTL Duchman Family Vermentino

$38.00

BTL Gradis'Ciutta Pinot Grigio

$47.00

BTL Rapaura Springs Sauvignon Blanc

$59.00

BTL Lieu Dit Melon de Bourgogne

$58.00

BTL Diatom Bar-M Vineyard Chardonnay

$63.00

BTL Cave De Lugny Macon Lugny-Charmes

$47.00

BTL Monte X

$47.00

BTL Mylonas Assyrtiko

$44.00

BTL Casa Madero Rosado| Mexico

$46.00

BTL Lorenza Rose

$56.00

BTL Stolpman Love You Bunches Orange

$65.00

BTL Harvey and Harriet| Red Blend| California

$70.00

BTL Daou| Cabernet Sauvignon| California

$64.00

BTL Casa Jipi Nebbiolo

$61.00

BTL The Wonderland Project "The Two Kings" Pinor Noir

$67.00

BTL Tikal Malbec

$71.00Out of stock

BTL Reddy Vineyards Grand Vitus Rhone Blend

$54.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Carriqui embraces the ideas, flavors, rituals, and cultures that harmonize here in San Antonio. We are dedicated to showcasing South Texas Foodways—from the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas coast and north to San Antonio. Our menu features fresh seafood from the Texas coast, botana platters worthy of the Rio Grande Valley, barbacoa and brisket cooked in pits forged in the Texas Hill Country, and regional standards like nachos, enchiladas, fajitas, and our soon-to-be famous margaritas.

