Carriqui
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Carriqui embraces the ideas, flavors, rituals, and cultures that harmonize here in San Antonio. We are dedicated to showcasing South Texas Foodways—from the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas coast and north to San Antonio. Our menu features fresh seafood from the Texas coast, botana platters worthy of the Rio Grande Valley, barbacoa and brisket cooked in pits forged in the Texas Hill Country, and regional standards like nachos, enchiladas, fajitas, and our soon-to-be famous margaritas.
Location
239 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Gallery
