Restaurant info

Carriqui embraces the ideas, flavors, rituals, and cultures that harmonize here in San Antonio. We are dedicated to showcasing South Texas Foodways—from the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas coast and north to San Antonio. Our menu features fresh seafood from the Texas coast, botana platters worthy of the Rio Grande Valley, barbacoa and brisket cooked in pits forged in the Texas Hill Country, and regional standards like nachos, enchiladas, fajitas, and our soon-to-be famous margaritas.