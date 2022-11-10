A map showing the location of Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg 1303 Jamestown RoadView gallery

Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg 1303 Jamestown Road

1303 Jamestown Road

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Popular Items

Not the Polo Club
Ladies Love It
Traditional BLT

Soup, Sal, & App

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, & French's fried onions

Hummus

$10.00

with toasted pita, carrots, cucumbers & kalamata olives.

Pimiento Cheese

$10.00

with toasted pita, carrots, & cucumbers.

1607 Sampler

$15.00

Soup 2

$5.00+

2 Ham Biscuits

$5.00

Debis Fall Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Ladies Love It

$15.00

Your choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimiento cheese on a flaky croissant with lettuce & tomato

Bellfield

$15.00

Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.

Not the Polo Club

$15.00

Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.

Mason Dixon

$15.00

Ham & big eye Swiss cheese served hot on toasted white bread dressed with Cole slaw and thousand island dressing. served with your choice of side.

The Good Dad

$15.00

Traditional BLT

$14.00

Good Mom

$15.00

Chick-a-roni

$16.00

Miss Marinara

$15.00

Wraps

Yorktown Onion

$15.00

mixed greens, hummus, carrots, kalamata olives, cucumber and red onion in a sun dried tomato tortilla.

Captain Wingfield

$15.00

Tender roast beef, big eye Swiss cheese, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato and our zippy secret sauce. served with your choice of side.

US Grant

$15.00

Honey-roasted turkey & bleu Cheese spread with dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce on a sun-dried tomato tortilla. served with your choice of side.

1776

$15.00

Surry House

$15.00

Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

Hot Off the Grill

BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

House Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Holly Hot

$16.00

Carnegie

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Garden burger

$16.00

Burger Box

$16.00

Luncheon Specials

First Lady

$11.00

a slice of quiche with choice of side order.

Group Lunch

Group Lunch

$19.81

High Tea

$35.00

A La Carte

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop Pimiento Cheese

$5.00

Slice of Quiche

$6.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Tea Sandwich

$3.00

Lunch Side

$3.99

English Muffin

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Gluten Free Roll

$2.50

Melt Down

Buffalo Ranch

$9.00

Smithfield

$9.00

Sorta Italian

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

