Chin Up Donuts Old Town 7021 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

7021 E Main Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DONUTS

VARIETY BOXES

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$18.00

Six of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!

Dozen

Dozen

$35.00

Twelve of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!

Vegan Half Dozen

Vegan Half Dozen

$20.00Out of stock

Half-dozen assortment of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts in vegan. So tasty you won't be able to tell it's missing anything. We can't wait for you to try it! - Does not contain animal byproducts (no eggs, milk, or butter) - Not gluten-free - Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)

Vegan Dozen

Vegan Dozen

$40.00

Dozen assortment of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts in vegan. So tasty you won't be able to tell it's missing anything. We can't wait for you to try it! - Does not contain animal byproducts (no eggs, milk, or butter) - Not gluten-free - Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)

LETTER DONUTS

** ALL CUSTOM ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE Say something special with donuts! Spell out anything you'd like for a birthday celebration, bachelor/bachelorette, marriage proposal, baby announcement, or anything nice to someone special! - Spell out your phrase in the 'Special Instructions' box below - All letters default to our Birthday Suit flavor, a butter vanilla glaze with rainbow sprinkles, that delivers a cohesive look or you can choose your preferred flavor in the options below. - We cannot accept same-day or day-before orders since we make our dough the day before to allow a 24-hour cold proof. - The letters are made from donut dough and all proof/fry slightly different, each letter will have its own character and imperfections. Due to this, we do not offer refunds for letter donut orders. - Please contact us if you have any questions.
Letter Donuts

Letter Donuts

$14.00+

Say something sweet with donuts! Spell out a fun phrase, name, or anything you'd like with our letter donuts. Select your glaze, choose any customizations, and add your letters in the box below. - Type out your letters in the "Special Instructions" box below - All letters default to our Birthday Suit flavor, a butter vanilla glaze with rainbow sprinkles, that delivers a cohesive look or you can choose your preferred flavor in the options below *Please do not select more than 4 flavors per order. - We cannot accept same-day or day-before orders since we make our dough the day before to allow a 24-hour cold proof. - The letters are made from donut dough and all proof/fry slightly different, each letter will have its own character and imperfections. Due to this, we do not offer refunds for letter donut orders. - Please contact us if you have any questions!

Vegan Letter Donuts

$15.00+Out of stock
Shape Donuts

Shape Donuts

$4.00+Out of stock

Add a fun custom shape to your order - like a cactus donut to say welcome home, a heart shaped donut for your favorite person, or some risqué penis donuts for a bachelorette party.

PRE-ORDER

*ALL CUSTOM ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Mini Donut Dozen

Mini Donut Dozen

$25.00

**MAX OF 3 FLAVORS PER DOZEN, MINI DONUTS MUST BE ORDERED 48+ HOURS IN ADVANCE Our scratch-made brioche-style donuts - made miniature! Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!

Gluten Free

$25.00+Out of stock

** ALL GLUTEN-FREE ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE -Enjoy a variety of our gluten-free donuts made from scratch with all gluten-free ingredients. -Made in the same kitchen and fired in the same fryer as our classic recipe, there is a potential for cross-contamination. -Rotational and seasonal flavors may vary. *Oreos are not gluten-free

Half Dozen Donuts

Half Dozen Donuts

$18.00

*PLEASE NOTE: If you are ordering same-day, some flavors may be out of stock, call for current flavor availability, or check the SINGLE DONUT menu above for our available flavors. Six of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!

Dozen Donuts

Dozen Donuts

$35.00

*PLEASE NOTE: If you are ordering same-day, some flavors may be out of stock, call for current flavor availability, or check the SINGLE DONUT menu above for our available flavors. Twelve of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!

Donut Bouquet

Donut Bouquet

$24.00

** ALL CUSTOM ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE Donuts > Flowers Our specialty donuts are arranged as a bouquet! Each donut will be placed on a skewer, wrapped in tissue paper, tied with ribbon and boxed.

Vegan Variety Dozen

Vegan Variety Dozen

$40.00

** ALL CUSTOM ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE Our scratch-made brioche-style donuts are made vegan too! No eggs, milk, or butter, but so tasty you won't be able to tell it's missing anything. We can't wait for you to try it! - Does not contain animal byproducts - Not gluten-free - Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)

Vegan Half Doz

$20.00

Vegan Mini Donut Dozen

$28.00

**MAX OF 3 FLAVORS PER DOZEN, MINI DONUTS MUST BE ORDERED 48+ HOURS IN ADVANCE - Free of milk, eggs, and butter - does not contain animal byproducts - Not gluten-free - Contains Nuts (Almond Milk)

Vegan Sugar Nuggets (Dozen)

$5.00Out of stock

*Does not contain animal byproducts * Not gluten-free * Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)

Sugar Nuggets (Dozen)

$4.00

A dozen of our vanilla glazed donut holes

Five Gallon Coffee Carafe

$180.00Out of stock

Our five-gallon hot coffee carafe serves up to 80 guests. It includes hot paper cups, stir sticks, and sugar plus substitutes upon request.

Box of Coffee

$26.00Out of stock

Our house blend drip coffee in a disposable coffee box that serves up to eight cups. Hot cups and sugar/substitutes are available upon request.

Vegan Gluten Free Donuts

$26.00+Out of stock

We now have an option for those of you who are vegan/dairy-free and gluten-free! These cake-style donuts are made with dairy-free substitutes and gluten free flour. The donuts are fried in the same fryer as our traditional recipe and may not be safe for all allergies. -Enjoy a variety of our dairy + gluten-free donuts made from scratch with all gluten-free ingredients and without dairy, does contain nuts* -Made in the same kitchen and fried in the same fryer as our classic recipe, there is a potential for cross-contamination and may not be safe for all allergies -Rotational and seasonal flavors may vary *Oreos are not gluten-free

Jelly Filled Box

$24.00+Out of stock

Our brioche donuts filled with a variety of jelly fillings and dusted with powdered sugar

VEGAN

Our scratch-made donuts made without dairy - no eggs, milk or butter, but still delicious!

Birthday Sprinkle (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Poppy (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Oreo (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon

$3.75Out of stock

Lavender (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry Basil (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Latte (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Everything Bagel (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Pb&Yay (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Cherry Chipotle (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

Ahoy Cap'n (vegan)

$3.75Out of stock

SINGLE DONUT

Birthday Sprinkle

Birthday Sprinkle

$3.50

Butter vanilla glaze with rainbow sprinkles on our brioche donut

Vanilla Glazed

Vanilla Glazed

$3.50

Vanilla glaze on our brioche donut

Oreo

Oreo

$3.50

Crushed Oreo cookie pieces on a vanilla glaze on top of our brioche donut

Lemon

Lemon

$3.50

Lemon glaze topped with poppy seeds on our brioche donut - a lemony tartness that will make you pucker for more!

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Vanilla glaze topped with everything bagel seasoning on our brioche donut - a salty, sweet combo that will knock your socks off!

Brown Butter + Salt

Brown Butter + Salt

$3.50

Brown butter glaze topped with coarse sea salt on our brioche donut

Lavender

Lavender

$3.50

Lavender-infused glaze topped with dried lavender flowers on our brioche donut!

Sirachacha

Sirachacha

$3.50

Sweet & spicy sriracha glaze topped with red pepper flakes and dusted with cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50
Whiskey Pigness

Whiskey Pigness

$3.50

Maple glazed brioche donut topped with caramelized bacon in whiskey and brown sugar.

Sugar Nuggets (6)

Sugar Nuggets (6)

$3.00
Sugar Nuggets (12)

Sugar Nuggets (12)

$6.00

* Not gluten-free * Contains Soy

Pb & Yay

$3.50Out of stock
Gimme S'more

Gimme S'more

$3.50Out of stock

Our house chocolate glaze topped with torched marshmallows and crushed graham crackers

Blueberry Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Crunch

$3.50Out of stock
Ahoy Cap'n

Ahoy Cap'n

$3.50Out of stock

Our brioche donut with a vanilla glaze topped with Cap'n Crunch Berries cereal!

Toffee Time

$3.50Out of stock

Our housemade chocolate glaze topped with crushed toffee pieces

Chocolate Wasted

Chocolate Wasted

$3.50

Our brioche donut with our house-made chocolate glaze, topped with chocolate chips

Luckiest Charms

$3.50Out of stock

*Strawberry Basil

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Donut

$4.25Out of stock
Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$4.50Out of stock

Our brioche dough filled with house made vanilla pastry cream, glazed and topped with torched demara sugar for a crispy, crunchy brûléed top

Woah Wasabi*

$3.50Out of stock
Jelly Filled

Jelly Filled

$4.50Out of stock

Assorted jelly filled brioche donut

I Like it a Latte

I Like it a Latte

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee glaze topped with our house-roasted espresso on our brioche donut

Cherry Chipotle

Cherry Chipotle

$3.50Out of stock

When sweet meets heat - a unique blend of sweet cherry and smokey chipotle glaze that will satisfy your cravings.

Cheesecake (Filled)

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan + Gluten Free

$4.50Out of stock

Chef Feature

$3.50Out of stock

DRINKS

CLASSIC COFFEE DRINKS

House Blend Drip Coffee

House Blend Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Prepared by diluting espresso and hot water, which gives it a more robust profile but a different flavor from traditionally brewed coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

An even distribution of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Double-shot espresso or make it a Quad shot!

SPECIALTY COFFEE DRINKS

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Mocha

$5.50+

Salted Caramel

$6.00+

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Brown Sugar Shaken Latte

$6.00+

Chagaccino

$6.50+

S'mores Mocha

$6.00+

Cereal Milk Latte

$6.00+

Cinnamon Toast Cold Brew

$6.00+Out of stock

Maple Cinnamon

$6.00+

Salted Vanilla Cold Foam

$6.00+

OTHER DRINKS

Chai Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Whole Milk

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Golden Milk

$5.00+

House blend of Organic Tumeric and Ginger spices mixed with milk of choice and topped with a dash of cinnamon

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Simple Soda

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Boxed Water 1 Liter

$4.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

United Soda - Young Mango

$3.25

United Soda - Cherry Pop

$3.25

United Soda - Strawberry Basil

$3.25

Sound Soda - Grapefruit

$3.25

Sound Soda - Tangerine

$3.25

Pony Up Coffee Whole Bean Coffee

$18.00

Pony Up Whole Bean 5 Lb

$55.00

Box Coffee

$27.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

The Classic

$6.50Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese melted onto our house-made brioche donut buns

Some Like it Hot

$6.50Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, beef chorizo, and pepper jack cheese melted onto our house-made brioche donut buns

Egg + Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese melted onto our house-made brioche donut buns

MERCH

Sticker

Smiley Sticker

Smiley Sticker

$3.00

Our classic smiley Chin Up Donuts logo sticker

Cactus Sticker

$3.00

Valentines Card

$5.00

Shirts

"Earn Your Donuts" - Grey

$30.00

"Donuts Donuts Donuts Coffee" - White

$30.00

Chin Up + Vans Collaboration - White

$30.00

Hats

Bucket Hat

Dad Hat Pink

$25.00

Dad Hat Tan

$25.00

Dad Hat White

$25.00

Keychain

Cactus Smiley - Pink/White

$7.00

"Feed your bright side" - Pink

$7.00

Yellow Smiley - Pink

$7.00

Keep Your Chin Up Keychain

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch-made brioche donuts in eccentric flavors alongside craft coffee.

Location

7021 E Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

