- Home
- /
- Scottsdale
- /
- Chin Up Donuts Old Town - 7021 E Main Street
Chin Up Donuts Old Town 7021 E Main Street
No reviews yet
7021 E Main Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DONUTS
VARIETY BOXES
Half Dozen
Six of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!
Dozen
Twelve of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!
Vegan Half Dozen
Half-dozen assortment of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts in vegan. So tasty you won't be able to tell it's missing anything. We can't wait for you to try it! - Does not contain animal byproducts (no eggs, milk, or butter) - Not gluten-free - Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)
Vegan Dozen
Dozen assortment of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts in vegan. So tasty you won't be able to tell it's missing anything. We can't wait for you to try it! - Does not contain animal byproducts (no eggs, milk, or butter) - Not gluten-free - Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)
LETTER DONUTS
Letter Donuts
Say something sweet with donuts! Spell out a fun phrase, name, or anything you'd like with our letter donuts. Select your glaze, choose any customizations, and add your letters in the box below. - Type out your letters in the "Special Instructions" box below - All letters default to our Birthday Suit flavor, a butter vanilla glaze with rainbow sprinkles, that delivers a cohesive look or you can choose your preferred flavor in the options below *Please do not select more than 4 flavors per order. - We cannot accept same-day or day-before orders since we make our dough the day before to allow a 24-hour cold proof. - The letters are made from donut dough and all proof/fry slightly different, each letter will have its own character and imperfections. Due to this, we do not offer refunds for letter donut orders. - Please contact us if you have any questions!
Vegan Letter Donuts
Shape Donuts
Add a fun custom shape to your order - like a cactus donut to say welcome home, a heart shaped donut for your favorite person, or some risqué penis donuts for a bachelorette party.
PRE-ORDER
Mini Donut Dozen
**MAX OF 3 FLAVORS PER DOZEN, MINI DONUTS MUST BE ORDERED 48+ HOURS IN ADVANCE Our scratch-made brioche-style donuts - made miniature! Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!
Gluten Free
** ALL GLUTEN-FREE ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE -Enjoy a variety of our gluten-free donuts made from scratch with all gluten-free ingredients. -Made in the same kitchen and fired in the same fryer as our classic recipe, there is a potential for cross-contamination. -Rotational and seasonal flavors may vary. *Oreos are not gluten-free
Half Dozen Donuts
*PLEASE NOTE: If you are ordering same-day, some flavors may be out of stock, call for current flavor availability, or check the SINGLE DONUT menu above for our available flavors. Six of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!
Dozen Donuts
*PLEASE NOTE: If you are ordering same-day, some flavors may be out of stock, call for current flavor availability, or check the SINGLE DONUT menu above for our available flavors. Twelve of our scratch-made brioche-style donuts. Our brioche donuts come in a variety of fun, eccentric flavors and are more rich, dense and buttery than your traditional donut. We can't wait for you to try!
Donut Bouquet
** ALL CUSTOM ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE Donuts > Flowers Our specialty donuts are arranged as a bouquet! Each donut will be placed on a skewer, wrapped in tissue paper, tied with ribbon and boxed.
Vegan Variety Dozen
** ALL CUSTOM ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE Our scratch-made brioche-style donuts are made vegan too! No eggs, milk, or butter, but so tasty you won't be able to tell it's missing anything. We can't wait for you to try it! - Does not contain animal byproducts - Not gluten-free - Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)
Vegan Half Doz
Vegan Mini Donut Dozen
**MAX OF 3 FLAVORS PER DOZEN, MINI DONUTS MUST BE ORDERED 48+ HOURS IN ADVANCE - Free of milk, eggs, and butter - does not contain animal byproducts - Not gluten-free - Contains Nuts (Almond Milk)
Vegan Sugar Nuggets (Dozen)
*Does not contain animal byproducts * Not gluten-free * Contains Soy & Nuts (Almond Milk)
Sugar Nuggets (Dozen)
A dozen of our vanilla glazed donut holes
Five Gallon Coffee Carafe
Our five-gallon hot coffee carafe serves up to 80 guests. It includes hot paper cups, stir sticks, and sugar plus substitutes upon request.
Box of Coffee
Our house blend drip coffee in a disposable coffee box that serves up to eight cups. Hot cups and sugar/substitutes are available upon request.
Vegan Gluten Free Donuts
We now have an option for those of you who are vegan/dairy-free and gluten-free! These cake-style donuts are made with dairy-free substitutes and gluten free flour. The donuts are fried in the same fryer as our traditional recipe and may not be safe for all allergies. -Enjoy a variety of our dairy + gluten-free donuts made from scratch with all gluten-free ingredients and without dairy, does contain nuts* -Made in the same kitchen and fried in the same fryer as our classic recipe, there is a potential for cross-contamination and may not be safe for all allergies -Rotational and seasonal flavors may vary *Oreos are not gluten-free
Jelly Filled Box
Our brioche donuts filled with a variety of jelly fillings and dusted with powdered sugar
VEGAN
Birthday Sprinkle (vegan)
Chocolate (vegan)
Lemon Poppy (vegan)
Oreo (vegan)
Blueberry Lemon
Lavender (vegan)
Strawberry Basil (vegan)
Latte (vegan)
Everything Bagel (vegan)
Peanut Butter (vegan)
Pb&Yay (vegan)
Cherry Chipotle (vegan)
Ahoy Cap'n (vegan)
SINGLE DONUT
Birthday Sprinkle
Butter vanilla glaze with rainbow sprinkles on our brioche donut
Vanilla Glazed
Vanilla glaze on our brioche donut
Oreo
Crushed Oreo cookie pieces on a vanilla glaze on top of our brioche donut
Lemon
Lemon glaze topped with poppy seeds on our brioche donut - a lemony tartness that will make you pucker for more!
Everything Bagel
Vanilla glaze topped with everything bagel seasoning on our brioche donut - a salty, sweet combo that will knock your socks off!
Brown Butter + Salt
Brown butter glaze topped with coarse sea salt on our brioche donut
Lavender
Lavender-infused glaze topped with dried lavender flowers on our brioche donut!
Sirachacha
Sweet & spicy sriracha glaze topped with red pepper flakes and dusted with cinnamon sugar
Cinnamon Roll
Whiskey Pigness
Maple glazed brioche donut topped with caramelized bacon in whiskey and brown sugar.
Sugar Nuggets (6)
Sugar Nuggets (12)
* Not gluten-free * Contains Soy
Pb & Yay
Gimme S'more
Our house chocolate glaze topped with torched marshmallows and crushed graham crackers
Blueberry Lemon
Salted Caramel Crunch
Ahoy Cap'n
Our brioche donut with a vanilla glaze topped with Cap'n Crunch Berries cereal!
Toffee Time
Our housemade chocolate glaze topped with crushed toffee pieces
Chocolate Wasted
Our brioche donut with our house-made chocolate glaze, topped with chocolate chips
Luckiest Charms
*Strawberry Basil
Gluten Free Donut
Crème Brûlée
Our brioche dough filled with house made vanilla pastry cream, glazed and topped with torched demara sugar for a crispy, crunchy brûléed top
Woah Wasabi*
Jelly Filled
Assorted jelly filled brioche donut
I Like it a Latte
Coffee glaze topped with our house-roasted espresso on our brioche donut
Cherry Chipotle
When sweet meets heat - a unique blend of sweet cherry and smokey chipotle glaze that will satisfy your cravings.
Cheesecake (Filled)
Vegan + Gluten Free
Chef Feature
DRINKS
CLASSIC COFFEE DRINKS
House Blend Drip Coffee
Americano
Prepared by diluting espresso and hot water, which gives it a more robust profile but a different flavor from traditionally brewed coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
An even distribution of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk
Cold Brew
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Espresso
Double-shot espresso or make it a Quad shot!
SPECIALTY COFFEE DRINKS
OTHER DRINKS
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
Whole Milk
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Golden Milk
House blend of Organic Tumeric and Ginger spices mixed with milk of choice and topped with a dash of cinnamon
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Simple Soda
Hot Chocolate
Boxed Water 1 Liter
Boxed Water
Topo Chico
United Soda - Young Mango
United Soda - Cherry Pop
United Soda - Strawberry Basil
Sound Soda - Grapefruit
Sound Soda - Tangerine
Pony Up Coffee Whole Bean Coffee
Pony Up Whole Bean 5 Lb
Box Coffee
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
The Classic
Scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese melted onto our house-made brioche donut buns
Some Like it Hot
Scrambled eggs, beef chorizo, and pepper jack cheese melted onto our house-made brioche donut buns
Egg + Cheese
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese melted onto our house-made brioche donut buns
MERCH
Sticker
Shirts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Scratch-made brioche donuts in eccentric flavors alongside craft coffee.
7021 E Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251