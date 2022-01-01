  • Home
View gallery

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale Scottsdale Cornish Pasty Co

814 Reviews

$$

3800 N Goldwater Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

Popular Items

The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

Signature Pasties

The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)

$14.00

Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

Porky

$16.00

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.

Lamb and Mint

$17.00

Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

Meat and Cheese

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Cottage Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Cubano

$16.50Out of stock

House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.

Mexican

$15.00Out of stock

Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Italian

$16.00

Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.

Meatball

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

The Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

Hatch Chili Burger

$15.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.

Premium Pasties

Carne Adovada

$16.00Out of stock

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

The Chicken Greek

$15.00

Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.00

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

Peppered Steak

$17.00Out of stock

Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

Roast Beef Sarnie

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

The Pilgrim

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.

Rosemary Chicken

$15.50Out of stock

Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Rosemary Steak

$16.50

Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Spicy Asiago Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Portobello Chicken

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.

Reuben

$16.50

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

Guinness Stew

$16.00Out of stock

Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.

French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted beef, onions, and swiss cheese. Served au jus.

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Balsamic Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.

Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Cheese and Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.

Veggie Cottage Pie

$15.50

Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.

The Greek

$16.50

Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Veggie Pesto Chicken

$15.50

Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Veggie Mexican

$15.00

Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Vegan Oggie

$14.00Out of stock

Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Vegan Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.

Vegan Guinness Stew

$15.00Out of stock

Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.

Vegan Cubano

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Vindaloo

$15.50Out of stock

Vegan Hatch Chili Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Carne Adovada

$16.00

Appetizers & Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+Out of stock

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)

$7.00+

Vegan Soup

$7.00+

Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)

$10.00

Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.

Cornish Meatballs

$10.50Out of stock

Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Parliament Wings

$10.00

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Scotch Egg

$6.50Out of stock

Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.

Spanikopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.

Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$20.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.

Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$17.00Out of stock

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.

Salads

Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$12.00

Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad (Available GF)

$9.00+

Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$15.50

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$6.50+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.

Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.

Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.

Sausage Salad (GF)

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.

Scotch Cobb

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.

Sides

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$8.00

Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.00

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$6.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$6.50

Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)

$4.00

Loaf of Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Proteins

$6.50

Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Homemade Coleslaw (GF)

$4.00

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Banoffee Pie

$10.00

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

Eton Mess (GF)

$10.00

Housemade crisp meringue shells, topped with freshly whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi fruit and grapes. Finished with a raspberry coulis.

Pumpkin Pie 🥧

$9.00

Juice, Tea & Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Hibisus Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirts

King Diamond Short Sleeve

$20.00

King Diamond Long Sleeve

$25.00

Suicidal Tendencies

$20.00

Bobby w/ Pasty

$20.00

Skeleton Sunset Pocket Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Hats

Black Hat

$18.00Out of stock

White Hat

$18.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cornish Pasty Co Scottsdale is located in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Situated in the neighborhood with an incredible spacious patio where you can relax and enjoy a beverage (or two!). We offer fresh scratch made pasties, salads and soups, as well as a full bar with local and craft beers. Come in and see us or order to enjoy at home!

Location

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

