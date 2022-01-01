Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale Scottsdale Cornish Pasty Co
814 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cornish Pasty Co Scottsdale is located in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Situated in the neighborhood with an incredible spacious patio where you can relax and enjoy a beverage (or two!). We offer fresh scratch made pasties, salads and soups, as well as a full bar with local and craft beers. Come in and see us or order to enjoy at home!
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
