Chosen 1 Seafood - Hartford Chosen 1 - Hartford

review star

No reviews yet

2074 Park Street

Hartford, CT 06106

Main Menu

Starters

Seafood Gumbo Soup

$6.00

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Fried Clam Strips

$9.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Lime

$1.00

Something Fried

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Clam Strip Basket

$12.00

Calamari Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fisherman's Platter

$20.00

Extra Sauce

The Seafood

The Shovel

$149.00

Atlantic Bag

$79.00

Hartford Bag

$40.00

Bloomfield Bag

$29.00

Pick Your Own Bag

LTO $20 Bag

$20.00

Bag Sauce

$5.00

Melted Butter

$5.00

Whole Lemon (Cut)

$2.00

Buttered Bread

$3.00

Po Boy Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Dessert & Extras

Dessert Duo

$8.75

Birthday Shot

$5.00

Lobster Crackers (Employee Only)

$3.00

Customer Lobster Cracker

$7.00

Drinks

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Water

Soda Water

[Can] Drinks

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Employee Water

$0.50

Can Soda

Bar Drinks

Frozen Drinks

Cocktails

Martinis

Grey Goose Specials

$15.00

Tito's Specials

Beers

House Wines

White Wines

Red Wines

House Shot

$5.00

House Drink

$8.00

House Double

$10.00

Premium Shot

$8.00

Premium Drink

$16.00

Premium Double

$14.00

Custom Drink

Happy Hours

HH Coors Light

$4.00

HH Bud Light

$4.00

HH Corona

$4.00

HH Heineken

$4.00

HH Pinor Grigio

$6.00

HH Moscato

$6.00

HH Chardonnay

$6.00

HH Merlot

$6.00

HH Cabernet

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Pina Coloda

$6.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Valentine's Day Promo

Scorpion Bowl

Third Party Delivery

Starters - Delivery

Seafood Gumbo Soup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

6pc Chicken Wing

$9.00

12pc Chicken Wing

$15.00

Fried Clam Strips

$10.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Something Fried - Delivery

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Clam Strip Basket

$14.00

Calamari Basket

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Fisherman's Platter

$22.00

The Seafood - Delivery

The Shovel

$149.00

Atlantic Bag

$85.00

Hartford Bag

$40.00

Bloomfield Bag

$35.00

Pick Your Own Bag

No Utensils

Po Boy Sandwiches - Delivery

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Soda - Delivery

[Can] Drinks

$1.50

Dessert and Sides - Delivery

Dessert Duo

$9.75

Lobster Crackers

$5.00

Member Pricing

Membership

6 Months Membership

$50.00

12 Months Membership

$75.00

The Seafood

The Shovel (M)

$129.00

Hartford Bag (M)

$35.00

Pick Your Own (M)

Happy Hour

HH Beer

$3.00

HH Wine

$5.00

HH Frozen Drinks

$5.00

Monday Menu

Shrimp Basket (M)

$9.00

Clam Strips Basket (M)

$9.00

Calamari Basket (M)

$9.00

Fish & Chips (M)

$11.00

Pick 2 Basket (M)

$15.00

Pick Your Own Bag (M)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2074 Park Street, Hartford, CT 06106

Directions

