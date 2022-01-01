Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Shakespeare by City of Good

5657 East Warm Springs Avenue

Boise, ID 83716

GF Oatmeal Cream Pie
Hummus

Snacks

Roots Potato Chips

Roots Potato Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Handmade from Idaho potatoes. Cooked low and slow in small batches with the crunch you have been craving. Variety of flavors.

Wildland Mixed Nuts

$7.00

City Peanut's sweet, savory and spicy mix of fresh-roasted Cashews, Almonds, Pecans & Pepitas, blended with Organic Maple Syrup, Rosemary, and Spices.

Maple Bacon Cashews

$7.00Out of stock

City Peanut's most popular vegan nut. Deliciously flavored with smoke and maple.

Cheddar Popcorn

Cheddar Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Boise's best version of classic cheddar popcorn. Made with love at City Peanut Shop.

Caramel Popcorn

Caramel Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

City Peanut's yummy caramel popcorn with a hint of sea salt.

Appetizers

Hummus

$12.00

Topped with olive tapenade and served with pita chips

Smoked Trout Mousse

$12.00

Smoked trout, goat cheese, and sour cream whipped into a mousse and served with pickled onions and lavosh crackers

Sides

Chef Special

Lentil Salad

$5.00

Black lentils with dried apricots, goat cheese, and celery tossed in a dijon red wine vinaigrette with fresh dill and scallions

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Idaho potatoes with horseradish buttermilk ranch dressing made with celery, scallions and herbs

Dessert

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

15Wild Flour bakery snickerdoodle

Macarons

Macarons

$16.00

Half dozen macarons from Flourish

GF Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00

Two soft oatmeal cookies with a delicious cream filling. Contains almonds

GF Magic 7 Layer Bar

$5.00Out of stock

A magical 7 layer bar brought to you by Flour and Sage Bakery. Contains walnuts

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Bread pudding

Brittle

$12.00Out of stock

Canned Beer

Mad Swede Naked Sunbather Nut Brown Ale

Mad Swede Naked Sunbather Nut Brown Ale

$7.00
Mother Earth Brewing Heavy Cloud Hazy IPA

Mother Earth Brewing Heavy Cloud Hazy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Cider

Meriwether Blood Orange Meri Spritzer

Meriwether Blood Orange Meri Spritzer

$7.00

Meriwether Blood Orange Meri Spritzer

Stack Rock Cider

Stack Rock Cider

$12.00

Seasonal ciders brought to you by Peaceful Belly

Canned Cocktails

44 North Huckleberry Lemonade

44 North Huckleberry Lemonade

$10.00

44 North Huckleberry Lemonade

Canned Sparkling Wine

Split Rail Daft Pink

Split Rail Daft Pink

$11.00

Kombucha & Soda

ERTH Bev Co Pineapple Switchel

$7.50Out of stock

White Wine Bottles

Cinder Dry Viogner

$37.00Out of stock

Telaya Wine Co. Pinot Gris

$27.00

Clearwater Canyon Lochsa Chardonnay

$35.00

Red Wine Bottles

Split Rail Howlin Owl Frivoler Red, Columbia, Valley Washington

$28.00

Bitner Vineyards Erletxe Tempranillo, Snake River AVA, Idaho 2016

$49.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir, Willamette Valeey, Oregon 2019

$39.00Out of stock

Cinder Syrah, Snake River AVA, Idaho 2020

$48.00Out of stock

Colter's Creek Fondo Estate Syrah

$39.00

Sparkling Wine by the Bottle

Split Rail White Noise Sparkling Reisling

Split Rail White Noise Sparkling Reisling

$37.00

Donation- Help City of Good reach more people!

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$100

$100.00

Merchandise

Yellow W XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Green Uni XS

$25.00Out of stock

Green Uni S

$25.00

Green Uni M

$25.00

Green Uni L

$25.00

Green Uni XL

$25.00

Green Uni XXL

$25.00

Gray W XS

$25.00Out of stock

Gray W S

$25.00

Gray W M

$25.00

Gray W L

$25.00

Gray W XL

$25.00

Gray W XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Gray Uni XS

$25.00Out of stock

Gray Uni S

$25.00Out of stock

Gray Uni M

$25.00

Gray Uni L

$25.00

Green Uni XL

$25.00

Green Uni XXL

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Apron

$40.00

Stickers

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Every meal you enjoy at Cafe Shakespeare underwrites City of Good's work to provide meals for neighbors in need, support local farms and restaurants, and promote a sustainable food system.

Website

Location

5657 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID 83716

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

