Cocina Calle Find us on Street Food Finder!

12309 Duck River Road

Midlothian, VA 23112

Popular Items

Pupusa
Loaded Nachos
Yuca Tots

Main

Pupusa

$6.00

Our fried griddle cake made of masa flour filled with meat, with or without cheese stuffed inside. Please only select 1 pupusa at a time then select hot, medium or mild salsa.

Yuca Tots

$8.00+

Fried Yuca with house made Aioli

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Fried yucca with your choice of protein, topped with slaw (curtido) and cheese. Served with your choice of hot, medium or mild salsa

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips, your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, queso, slaw (curtido) + your choice of hot medium or mild salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Street taco

$5.00+

Corn tortilla with pork or chicken then topped with diced onion, cilantro and served with a lime wedge

House Taco

$6.00+

Pork - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled red onions Chicken - cotija cheese, aioli, pickled jalapenos Tot-co - smashed yucca tots, summer squash medley, vegan aioli, pickled red onions and jalapenos

Quesadilla

$7.00

Extra salsa

$2.00

Extra queso

$3.00

Sweet tots

$9.00

Our handmade yucca tots, sweetened to perfection and coated in cinnamon sugar. Choose from regular or pumpkin - toppings optional!

Lunch

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

$3.75

Water

$2.75

Gatorade

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your favorite RVA pupusa truck!

Website

Location

12309 Duck River Road, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

Gallery
Cocina Calle image

