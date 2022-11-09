Cocina Calle Find us on Street Food Finder!
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Your favorite RVA pupusa truck!
Location
12309 Duck River Road, Midlothian, VA 23112
