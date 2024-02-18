Corner Tap
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your favorite local taproom on the Mesa. Serving up craft cocktails, draft beer, and great food!
Location
1905 Cliff Drive, Suite F, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sazon Latino Catering - 1417 San Andres Street
No Reviews
1417 San Andres Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurant