DAIKAYA RAMEN SHOP

705 6th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Miso
Shoyu
Gyoza

RAMEN & SIDES

Our carry out ramen comes "deconstructed" and requires a few easy steps that we provide for you to reheat it using a microwave. This method preserves the freshness and quality of your ramen.
Mugi-Miso

Mugi-Miso

$17.50

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Our barley miso that is used in this ramen has bright, savory aromatics and is lighter than traditional miso ramen. Miso ramen is native to Sapporo, Japan. **SOUP BASE CONTAINS PEANUTS - CANNOT BE OMITTED**

Shio

Shio

$16.75

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. This ramen most shows off the unique nuance of our Chintan stock. It is our most delicate and aromatic ramen. Topped w/ beansprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori.

Shoyu

Shoyu

$17.25

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. In keeping with the Sapporo ramen tradition, we use a very dark rich soy sauce and toasted garlic that lends slight caramel tones and deeper depth of flavor. Topped w/ half an egg, beansprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori.

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$17.75

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. This broth has balance, depth, and complexity. It is not overly spicy and utilizes shiro-miso, which is white miso for this particular ramen. Topped w/ bean sprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori. **SOUP BASE CONTAINS PEANUTS - CANNOT BE OMITTED**

Veggie

Veggie

$17.50

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. The vegetable broth is finished in the wok which adds a roasted depth to the soup. Topped with brussels sprouts, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, onions, wood ear mushrooms, and braised shiitake mushroom. Also, comes standard with the egg-free noodles making it vegan friendly!

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan-fried pork & cabbage filled dumplings.(4-pieces).

Add Butter

$0.35

Add Chashu

$2.00

Roast pork shoulder

Add Ground Pork

$1.00

Add Nori (2 pcs)

$0.50

Dried seaweed sheets (2 pcs)

Add Extra Noodles

$2.50

Add Extra Soup

$5.00

Add Nitamago

$1.50

Soy-marinated egg (not vegetarian).

Add Onsen Egg

$1.00

Runny & rich 63 degree cooked egg

Add Spice Bomb

$1.00

Spice paste made with pork and chilies.

Add Veggie Spice Bomb

$1.00

Vegan spice paste made with carrots and chilies.

SOFT DRINKS

Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$3.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.50

Calpico Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Japanese carbonated beverage made from high-quality non-fat milk. Refreshing sweet-and-tangy taste with a hint of citrus and yogurt flavors.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 am
Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.

705 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

