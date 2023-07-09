Donna Jean Sherman Oaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
OUR CONCEPT IS SIMPLE; MAKE GREAT FOOD FROM THE BEST INGREDIENTS.
Location
4720 Woodman Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Petit Trois Le Valley - Sherman Oaks
No Reviews
13705 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant