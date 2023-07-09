Restaurant header imageView gallery

Donna Jean Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet

4720 Woodman Avenue

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

DINNER

PIZZA

THE BRONX

THE BRONX

$20.00

Crushed tomato, hard and soft mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano

KILLER QUEEN

KILLER QUEEN

$20.00

Crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, pickled peppers

FOUR HORSEMEN

FOUR HORSEMEN

$20.00

Hard and soft mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, crushed tomato, pesto, oregano

FUNGAZI

FUNGAZI

$22.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, duxelles, red onion, truffle cream, parmesan

THE WIDOW

THE WIDOW

$20.00

Black garlic and smoked date puree, ricotta, red onion, pickled peppers, black kale

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

Scratch House cheese and marinara on fermented wheat crust.

RITA

RITA

$20.00

Crushed tomato, mozzarella, basil

THUNDERKISS '65

THUNDERKISS '65

$22.00

White wine garlic cream, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, pistachios, lemon infused olive oil. Contains nuts, soy, and garlic.

PLATES

REALLY GOOD SALAD

REALLY GOOD SALAD

$15.00

Mixed greens, roasted garlic vinaigrette, pickled raisins, shaved carrots, shaved radish, toasted pistachios, shaved mozzarella

HOT SHROOMS

HOT SHROOMS

$16.00

Fried Nashville style oyster mushrooms, pickles, hot sauce

HOUSE BREAD

HOUSE BREAD

$10.00
FANCY GARLIC FRIES

FANCY GARLIC FRIES

$10.00

Crispy smashed potatoes, mojo de ajo, house ketchup.

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons

GLUTEN FREE CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Romaine, parmesan

BROCCOLINI

BROCCOLINI

$10.00

Romesco, pickled raisins, dukkah

PASTA

GLUTEN FREE CAST IRON MAC & CHEESE

GLUTEN FREE CAST IRON MAC & CHEESE

$19.00

Smoked cheddar, mozzarella, green onions, gluten free rigatoni

TEMPEH AND MUSHROOM LASAGNA

TEMPEH AND MUSHROOM LASAGNA

$26.00

Tomato beurre blanc, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, basil, fennel sausage spiced tempeh, roasted mushrooms, truffle cream

KIDS PASTA

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

Small bowl of pasta with your choice of tomato sauce or butter.

CAST IRON MAC & CHEESE

CAST IRON MAC & CHEESE

$17.00

Smoked cheddar, mozzarella, green onions, bread crumbs

GLUTEN FREE STROZZAPRETI CON BROCCOLINI

GLUTEN FREE STROZZAPRETI CON BROCCOLINI

$23.00

White wine garlic cream, broccolini, preserved lemon, gluten free rigatoni

STROZZAPRETI CON BROCCOLINI

STROZZAPRETI CON BROCCOLINI

$21.00

White wine garlic cream, broccolini, preserved lemon

RIGATONI POMODORO

RIGATONI POMODORO

$21.00

Basil, balsamic reduction, parmesan, aleppo

GLUTEN FREE RIGATONI POMODORO

GLUTEN FREE RIGATONI POMODORO

$23.00

Brown rice shells, basil, balsamic reduction, parmesan, aleppo

DESSERT

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$12.00

HIBISCUS CHEESECAKE

$12.00

NY style cheesecake, pistachio praline, cherry molasses, coconut whip. Gluten free. Contains nuts.

SIDES & CRUST DIPS

1 OZ SAUCE

$1.00

1 oz porion of any sauce

1 OZ SIDE OF HOT SAUCE

$1.00

Side of Hot Sauce

CRUSHED TOMATO

$3.00

GARLIC BUTTER

$3.00

House made Garlic Butter

PESTO

$3.00

House made Pesto

SIDE BUTTER

$1.00

Butter

SMALL BALSALMIC AND OIL

$1.00

Side of balsamic and oil

TRUFFLE CREAM

$3.00

House made truffle cream

BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGES

SPARKLING WATER LARGE

$6.00

Mountain valley

SPARKLING WATER SMALL

$4.00

Mountain Valley

BOYLAN COLA

$5.00

BOYLAN DIET COLA

$5.00

BOYLAN ROOT BEER

$5.00

BOYLAN GINGER ALE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

Made in House.

SPARKLING MIXER

$5.00

Sparkling water with Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade

FARM FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

Schaner Farms; California OJ

DRIP COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

Caffeinated or Herbal Available

ICED TEA

$4.00

Iced Black Tea

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

MODERN TIMES COLD BREW

$5.00

MODERN TIMES NITRO COLD BREW

$4.00

RETAIL

SHIRTS

MASTER OF PIZZA SHIRT

$25.00

PASTA SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
OUR CONCEPT IS SIMPLE; MAKE GREAT FOOD FROM THE BEST INGREDIENTS.

4720 Woodman Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

