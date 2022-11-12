American
Bars & Lounges
East Side Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
East Fayetteville's Neighborhood Bar & Grill
1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville, AR 72701
