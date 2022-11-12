East Side Grill imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

East Side Grill

1838 North Crossover Road

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Popular Items

ESG Burger
Chips & Queso
Brownie By Itself

Starters

1/2 Cheese Fries

$6.25

house cut seasoned fries, bacon, pico, double cheese, ranch, ketchup

1/2 Chicken Skillet Nachos

$8.25

double cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, gluten free chips possible

1/2 BBQ Pork Nachos

$8.50

double cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, pico, bbq pulled pork

Cheese Fries

$10.50

house cut seasoned fries, bacon, pico, double cheese, ranch, ketchup

Chicken Nachos

$14.50

double cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, pico, gluten free chips possible

BBQ Pork Nachos

$15.00

double cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, pico, bbq pulled pork

Chips & Queso

$10.50

house queso, pico, salsa, gluten free chips available

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

ESG Brussels App

$11.00

crispy brussels, chopped bacon, balsamic drizzle

Smoked Wings

$15.50

6 house smoked wings, flash fried for crispiness, tossed in house buffalo, side of house pickles and ranch or bleu cheese dip

Handhelds

ESG Burger

$15.50

1/2 lb chargrilled patty, cheddar, bacon, l.t.o.p, brioche bun, side of fries, gluten free bun available

The Cubano

$15.50

roasted pork, ham, swiss, whole grain mustard, house pickles, side of fries, gluten free bun available

BeefEater

$17.50

shaved sirloin, grilled onions, parmesan-crusted sourdough, american cheese, au jus, side of fries, gluten free bun available

Club Sandwich

$15.50

Favorites

Smoked Meatloaf

$22.00

house smoked meatloaf wrapped in bacon, sautéed green beans, yukon gold mashed potatoes, crispy fried onions, bourbon glaze

Seared Pesto Salmon

$29.00

seared salmon, house pesto, creamy asparagus risotto, arugula, basil-cream sauce

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

$26.00

bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with goat cheese, topped with sun-dried tomato cream sauce, sautéed broccolini, yukon gold mashed potatoes, gluten free

Paleo - Veg

$19.00

sautéed broccolini, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, house pesto, avocado, walnuts, herb oil

Paleo - Salmon

$30.00

sautéed broccolini, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, house pesto, avocado, walnuts, herb oil, pan seared salmon

Paleo - Chicken

$24.00

sautéed broccolini, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, house pesto, avocado, walnuts, herb oil, grilled chicken

Tarragon Chicken

$26.00

Pan seared chicken, served with fingerling potatoes, garlic butter mushrooms and a tarragon cream sauce.

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$27.00

topped with house made remoulade + green onions, served with broccolini, brown rice + quinoa

Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.50

6 breaded and fried chicken tenders served with fries

16 Oz Porterhouse Pork Chop

$34.00

apple rosemary sous vide, bacon jam, glazed carrots, yukon mashed potatoes

Chipotle Salmon

$21.00

House Chipotle sauce over Salmon served with brown rice & quinoa, broccolini

Pasta

Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

cajun shrimp, cavatappi, onion, tomato, spicy parmesan cream sauce

Steak & Cheese Tortellini

$23.00

chopped sirloin, sherry-cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, parmesan

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli. Tossed with a garlic sage cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, onion, broccolini.

ESG Gnocchi

$18.00

House made gnocchi, local donko shiitake mushrooms, kale, sun dried, cherry tomato

Salads

Add any protein to your salad for an extra charge!

Butter Lettuce Caesar

$12.00

Butter Lettuce Caesar - Chicken

$16.00

butter lettuce, parmesan, croutons, house dressing, garlic, green olives, chicken

Butter Lettuce Caesar - Shrimp

$17.00

butter lettuce, parmesan, croutons, house dressing, garlic, green olives, shrimp

Butter Lettuce Caesar - Salmon

$23.00

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

$19.00

sauteed shrimp, chopped kale, candied walnut, grilled pear, pomegranate seeds, ginger dressing

The ESG Salad

$18.50

grilled chicken, mixed greens, strawberries, oranges, cranberries, goat cheese, balsamic dressing

Entree House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, your choice of dressing

The Hunter

$19.50

fried chicken, kale, brussels, apple slices, cranberries, croutons, honey-dijon vinaigrette

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Garlic Broccolini

$6.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Fingerlings

$5.00

Garlic Butter Mushrooms

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Risotto

$6.50

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Kids Sides

$2.50

No Side

Brown Rice & Quinoa

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$4.95

Kid Mac

$4.95

Kid Pasta

$4.95

Kid Chicken Strips

$4.95

Kid Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kid Cheese Burger

$4.95

Adult Charge

$2.00

Add ons- Proteins

Add Chicken

$6.50

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Add Steak

$9.00

Add Egg

$1.50

Add Ground Beef

$3.00

Add DBL Ground Beef

$6.00

Add Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Bacon

$1.50

Add ons- Dressings and Sauces

2oz Bacon Jam

$3.00

4 oz Cajun Sauce

$3.00

4 oz Cheese Sauce

$3.00

4 oz Parm Cream

$3.00

4 oz Queso

$3.00

.5 Bullet Balsamic Reduc.

$1.00

Bullet Bourbon Glaze

$1.00

Bullet Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Bullet KFC

$1.00

Bullet Pesto Sauce

$1.00

Bullet Queso

$1.00

Bullet Remoulade

$1.00

Bullet Salsa

$0.75

Bullet Sun Dried Tomato Crm Sc

$1.50

Bullet Tarragon Sauce

$1.50

BALSAMIC DRESS

BBQ

BUFFALO

BLEU CHEESE DRESS

CAESAR DRESS

RANCH

THAI PEANUT

HONEY DIJON

Add Ons- Misc.

Add Walnuts

$2.00

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Tomato

$0.25

Arugula

$1.00

Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

House Pickles

$0.75

Sourdough Toast (1)

$2.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Desserts

Daily Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie a la mode

$10.00

Brownie By Itself

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

RB Float

$7.00Out of stock

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
East Fayetteville's Neighborhood Bar & Grill

1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville, AR 72701

East Side Grill image

