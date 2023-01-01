Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eazzy BUrger

review star

No reviews yet

3204 West Leigh Street

Richmond, VA 23230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Eazzy

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, eazzy sauce

Cheazzy

$11.00

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, eazzy sauce

Guthrie

$13.00

american cheese, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, duke's mayo

Chile Relleno

$14.00

american cheese, oaxaca cheese stuffed poblano pepper, shoestring onions, salsa verde, crema

Big Iron

$15.00

smoked patty, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon, smoked tomato jam, embers sauce

No Bull

$14.00

no bull patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, eazzy sauce

BYO-EZ

$11.00

build your own burger

Sandwiches

Pollo Diablo

$12.00

fried chicken thigh, pickles, chisos slaw, eazzy sauce, diablo sauce

Not A Fish

$12.00

fried tofu patty, fried pickle ranch, chisos slaw, diablo sauce

Hot Dogs

Rambler

$9.00

deli mustard, house relish, sweet onion

Locote

$12.00

roasted corn, queso mayo, cotija cheese, chisos slaw, chili crunch,

Whole Enchilada

$13.00

tejas chili, smoked cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, crema

Kids Menu

Li'l Eazzy

$8.00

2.5oz patty, american cheese, ketchup

Li'l Cheddar Cheazzy

$7.00

texas toast, smoked cheddar cheese

Lowrider

$6.00

all beef frank, house relish, ketchup

Sides

Fries

$5.00

deep fried russett potatoes

Chz Fries

$12.00

fries, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, pickled jalapenos, scallions, fried pickle ranch

Shoestring Onions

$6.00

breaded deep fried onion strings

Sauces

Eazzy Sauce

$1.00

Embers Sauce

$1.00

Diablo Sauce

$1.00

Fried Pickle Ranch

$1.00

Mayo

Drinks

Stubborn Soda

$3.00

all natural soda

T-Shirts

Logo Shirt

$25.00

Hats

EZ Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An authentic burger joint brought to you by ZZQ. You can count on cheesy, greasy, and audacious burgers that are good for your belly and eazzy on the planet. Eazzy does it baby!

Website

Location

3204 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky AF
orange star4.5 • 8
3103 W Leigh St Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
orange starNo Reviews
3406 W. Leigh Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Biscuits and Gravy - 1600 Roseneath Rd. Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Roseneath Road Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1300 N. Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Ardent Craft Ales
orange star4.3 • 414
3200 W Leigh St Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Scott's Addition
orange starNo Reviews
1400 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston